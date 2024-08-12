Revisiting How to Train Your Dragon 3

The How to Train Your Dragon franchise, based on Cressida Cowell’s beloved book series, has evolved into a captivating exploration of friendship, adventure, and the bond between humans and dragons. The enchanting journey began with the original film released in 2010, which introduced audiences to the small Viking village of Berk, where young Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III defies his society’s tradition of dragon hunting and instead strikes up a friendship with a dragon named Toothless. This heartwarming story of acceptance and understanding struck a note with audiences, providing not just entertainment but valuable life lessons about empathy, bravery and unity.
In 2025, the franchise will continue with the long awaited live-action movie, How to Train Your Dragon. Ahead of its release, let’s delve into the third entry – How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Here’s our revisiting of the movie five years later.
How the Third Entry Kept the Momentum Going
After the glaring success of the first movie in 2010, the franchise expanded with two sequels, How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019), each contributing significantly to its overarching narrative and character development. In How to Train Your Dragon 2, Hiccup grapples with the responsibilities of leadership and the revelation of his mother, Valka, who had been missing for years. The film deepens the lore of the dragon world, introducing audiences to a new antagonist, Drago Bludvist, whose desire for dominion over dragons contrasts sharply with Hiccup’s egalitarian approach.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World serves as the grand conclusion to Hiccup’s journey, delivering an emotionally charged narrative that intertwines adventure, self-discovery, and bittersweet reality. In the third instalment, Berk has become a sanctuary for dragons, but this newfound peace is threatened by the rise of a new villain, Grimmel the Grim, who seeks to eradicate all Night Furies. As Hiccup and Astrid (America Ferrera) lead their community, they come face-to-face with the challenges of leadership, the complexities of trust, and the choices that come with love and accountability.
A Deeper and More Poignant Narrative Unfolds
The Hidden World is fundamentally about maturation and embracing change. As the current chief of Berk, Hiccup must contend with the fact that is is not always safe for humans and dragons to cohabit the same area. The film introduces the notion of the ‘Hidden World’—a mythical sanctuary where dragons can live free from human interference. This concept not only broadens the franchise’s world-building but also highlights a poignant metaphor for flourishing; as Hiccup learns to let go, both he and Toothless must confront the necessity of independence.
To that, the bond between Hiccup and Toothless is central to the emotional weight of the story. Their relationship evolves as each character matures, with Toothless’ discovery of a female Night Fury named Light Fury further complicating Hiccup’s struggle. Hiccup must learn that love sometimes means letting go, and his journey reflects the universal challenge of navigating relationships—whether with friends, family, or beloved pets. The emotional resonance of this theme allows audiences to connect deeply with Hiccup’s journey, creating a moving and impactful viewing experience. These deeper themes elevated the movie to new heights by appealing more to adult audiences as well as children, whilst als maintaining lighthearted playfulness and comedy.
Who Lent Their Voice to the Movie?
The How to Train Your Dragon franchise has become synonymous with its star-studded line up of Hollywood stars who lent their voices to the saga. In The Hidden World, Jay Baruchel returned as the formidable hero Hiccup. Alongside him were returning stars America Ferrera, Gerard Butler, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse. Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham joined the third entry as Grimmel, the cunning expert hunter who poses as a major threat to Hiccup. Known in the books as Grimmel the Grisly, Abraham brought his distinctive voice to the picture – a low pitched gruffness that at times feels charming, adding to the perplexity of the character.
Are Any Stars Returning for the Live Action Movie?
The live action How to Train Your Dragon is set for release on June 13, 2024. The film is written, co-produced, and directed by Dean DeBlois, who helmed the original movie. Considering that the movie has been described as a live action remake, it would be impossible to cast the original voice actors in their roles. Mason Thames (The Black Phone) will take on the lead role of Hiccup, and Nico Parker (The Last of Us) will star as Astrid. Nick Frost will take on the role of Gobber, which was originally voiced by Craig Ferguson.
To the excitement of many fans, Gerard Butler will reprise his role as Stoick, Hiccup’s father and fierce protector of the Hairy Hooligan Tribe on Berk. This is possible as Butler is the only actor who could warrant playing the age of his original character. Whereas the likes of Baruchel and Ferrera have more than out-aged their characters. As of yet, Butler is the only confirmed actor to be reprising his role. Until more news is announced, here’s everything we know about Gerard Butler’s return.
