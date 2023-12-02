Unveiling the Actor Behind the Voice: Hugh Jackman’s Top Voice Roles

Australian actor Hugh Jackman is one of Hollywood’s most famous and celebrated actors. Popularly known for his breakthrough role of playing Wolverine in the X-Men film series, Jackman has starred in several Box Office hits. The Academy Award-nominated actor is a one-time Golden Globe Award and Grammy Award winner.

Besides his amazing on-screen credits, Hugh Jackman has had a successful stage career spanning two decades. His exceptional acting talents have made him a two-time winner of the Tony Awards. Yet, while his on-screen and stage performances have received international recognition and popularity, not many film and television audiences know of Jackman’s increasing credits as a voice actor. Here are Hugh Jackman’s top voice roles in film and television.

Happy Feet (2006)

Hugh Jackman as Memphis in Happy Feet (2006)

The 2006 jukebox musical comedy Happy Feet was Hugh Jackman’s sophomore voice role in film. His first film voice role was in the 2004 animated short film Van Helsing: The London Assignment, where he reprised his role (albeit with a voiceover) as Gabriel Van Helsing. In Happy Feet, Jackman voiced Memphis. The character is a penguin and one of the major characters in the animated film. Memphis is the husband of Norma Jean (voiced by Nicole Kidman) and the father of the film’s main protagonist, Mumble (Elijah Wood). Memphis’ heart song is Elvis Presley‘s 1956 song, “Heartbreak Hotel.”

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Hugh Jackman in Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Hugh Jackman voiced the character of E. Aster Bunnymund/Easter Bunny with his natural Australian accent in Rise of the Guardians (2012). Produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Paramount Pictures, Rise of the Guardians received a Best Animated Feature Film nomination at the 70th Golden Globe Awards in 2013. Voicing the famous Easter Bunny, the character is the keeper and bringer of Easter eggs and Guardian of Hope. Although Rise of the Guardians bombed at the box office, it had a star-studded voice cast. Some of its top voice cast included Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin, Jude Law, and Isla Fisher.

Missing Link (2019)

Hugh Jackman as Sir Lionel Frost in Missing Link

Hugh Jackman led the voice cast of the stop-motion animated film Missing Link. Released in April 2019, Missing Link had several A-list actors as part of its voice cast. Jackman voiced the myths and monsters investigator Sir Lionel Frost. Though his actions are well-meaning, Sir Frost has earned a reputation for his rashness. Other top actors in the film’s voice cast included Zach Galifianakis, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Fry, Emma Thompson, Timothy Olyphant, and Matt Lucas.

Free Guy (2021)

Hugh Jackman as Masked Player in Alley in Free Guy

Hugh Jackman was part of the Academy Award-nominated action comedy Free Guy (2021). However, he’s only credited as a voice actor because he didn’t make a physical appearance. Jackman voiced the character of the Masked Player in Alley, who provides information to Millie Rusk’s (Jodie Comer) in-game avatar, MolotovGirl. However, Jackman only provides the voice for the character, as actor Patrick Vincent Curran physically wears the costume. The character, as well as Hugh Jackman, only made a cameo appearance in the film.

Human Resources (2022–2023)

Hugh Jackman as Dante in Human Resources

Netflix’s adult animated sitcom Human Resources received positive reviews from critics and audiences. Hugh Jackman was cast in a recurring role as the voice of the Addiction Angel, Dante. In the two-season series, Dante’s character, besides the feelings he represents, was introduced as a love interest of Emmy Fairfax (Aidy Bryant). Later in the series, Dante dates Emmy’s best friend, Rochelle Hillhurst (Keke Palmer). Human Resources, a spin-off of Big Mouth, originally aired from March 18, 2022, to June 9, 2023.

Koala Man (2023)

Hugh Jackman as Big Greg in Koala Man

Hugh Jackman’s most recent voice acting role is in the Australian-American animated sitcom Koala Man. Michael Cusack, co-creator of Smiling Friends and YOLO, created the sitcom. Jackman voices the character of Big Greg, Kevin Williams’ (Michael Cusack) boss. Big Greg is also the Head of the town’s council and a celebrity fishing expert. Koala Man premiered on Hulu (United States) and Disney+ (Australia) on January 9, 2023. Hugh Jackman is set to reprise his voice role when Koala Man‘s second season premieres.

