These 5 Underrated Val Kilmer Movies Deserve a Second Chance

Val Kilmer passed away on April 1, 2025. He leaves behind a lasting legacy in film and his name lives on through his actor son, Jack Kilmer. Across his storied career, the award-winning actor starred in some of cinema’s most iconic and enduring movies, such as Top Gun, Heat, and Tombstone.
Although Kilmer began to fade from the Hollywood limelight in the early 2000s, he often returned with versatile roles that demonstrated he was one of the finest thespians around. It would be easy to honor more of his legendary roles, with films like Real Genius and The Doors in his portfolio, however, there lies a string of movies that are truly underrated. So, here are 5 Val Kilmer movies that deserve a second viewing.
5. Kill Me Again (1989)
Made just a few years after the phenomenal success of Top Gun, Kill Me Again seemed poised for triumph. However, Val Kilmer hadn’t fully established himself as a leading man just yet, causing the film to slip under the radar somewhat. This daring thriller falls into the femme fatale craze of its era, with many classing it as much more of an erotic thriller. The problem was, these types of movies didn’t tend to do as well at the box office as many felt too seedy to watch them at the cinema, instead opting to wait for home release, which is where this movie later prospered.
The plot follows Jack Andrews (Kilmer), a young detective who helps a young woman named Fay Forrester (Joanne Whalley) fake her death in order to get away from her abusive boyfriend Vince (Michael Madsen). When Jack falls for Fay in the process of helping her, he decides to join her on her new life. However, they are relentlessly pursued by Vince when it is revealed that Fay took away with his money. Kill Me Again is a simple story that relies on character development, yet, there are some exciting twists and turns along the way. In today’s standards, it may be considered a little too cheesy for modern audiences, but for those looking for 80s nostalgia – they’ll certainly find it. It also serves as the first leading role from Kilmer that really showcased his ability to command the screen with a low-key, albeit brooding intensity that is hard to take your eyes off.
4. The Snowman (2017)
For a movie that had a wealth of hype leading up to its release, The Snowman fell flat on many levels. As Michael Fassbender was ascending to major Hollywood fame, riding the success of movies like Inglorious Basterds, Prometheus, and Steve Jobs, this creepy whodunnit served as his first major dud, only grossing $43.1 million worldwide against a budget of $35 million, and being heavily slammed by critics. However, a standout element of the movie is Val Kilmer’s supporting role as Rafto, a falling star in the police force who has turned to private investigatory work.
Kilmer’s performance in The Snowman adds intrigue and vehemence to an otherwise messy plot. His rendition is subtle and understated yet raw and filled with gumption. At the time of filming, he was actually going through some rather harrowing health problems, which possibly added to his character’s more vulnerable side. Although the film has been bashed over and over again by critics, many fans of the murder mystery genre could have a lot of fun with this film, in part due to Kilmer’s scene-stealing performance, as well as its haunting score, stunning cinematography, and atmospheric tension.
3. Spartan (2004)
By the late 1990s, Val Kilmer proved he could pretty much do it all when it comes to acting; action, drama, comedy, romance, and mystery. So, after disappearing from the mainstream for a few years, his role in Spartan felt like the perfect culmination of all of the genres he had tackled in the past. This genre-bending flick follows Scott, a special-ops agent with a speciality in shooting. When he is tasked with tracking down the daughter of a high-powered U.S. leader, he must dig deeper than his weaponry skills as he turns full detective.
Spartan was written and directed by famed playwright-turned-filmmaker David Mamet (Glengarry Glen Ross, Wag the Dog). Layered with deep character studies, slick dialogue, and heaps of intrigue, this tightly-paced vehicle is much more than your standard action movie. Yet, amid its strong points, it is Val Kilmer who elevates the movie to the next level with his nuanced role, playing a man out of his depths but determined to see it through, seamlessly sprinkling in comedic moments to lighten the load.
2. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)
After bursting onto the scene in the 80s with Lethal Weapon, Shane Black became the go-to writer for hire for action comedies. In 2005, he proved he was much more than just a screenwriter when he wrote and directed Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. Played out like a buddy cop movie gone rogue, this slick caper follows Harry Lockhart (Robert Downey Jr.), a New York thief who is mistaken for an actor and sent to Hollywood. Upon arriving, he is paired up with private investigator Gay Perry (Val Kilmer) to shadow him for a potential movie role. However, when a damsel in distress comes to them for help, they are thrust into a bizarre mystery that ensnares some of Hollywood’s most elite figures.
Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer make for an exceptionally dynamic team, shining in moments of Shane Black’s stylised action, and carrying the movie’s dark themes with a constant underflow of comedy. Kilmer captivates with a quiet yet moody performance as the straight-laced detective, perfectly offsetting the boisterous demeanor of Downey Jr.’s cheeky Lockhart. Although Kiss Kiss Bang Bang garnered heaps of critical praise, it fell short at the box office, only grossing a total of $15,785,148 worldwide. However, it has grown in cult status, but still needs more mainstream eyes on it today, largely for Kilmer’s magnetic rendition.
1. Felon (2008)
2008’s Felon may just be one of the most overlooked prison movies of all time. Only receiving a limited cinematic release in the states, and going straight to DVD in most other parts of the world, this gritty drama fell under the radar massively. However, it set the stage for a prosperous career for Ric Roman Waugh, who would go on to direct Angel Has Fallen and Greenland, and showcased one of Val Kilmer’s darkest ever roles.
Felon tells the story of Wade Porter (Stephen Dorff), a mild-mannered man who is sent to prison after killing a home intruder. When he arrives at one of the most brutal prisons in America, he must reframe his entire being to survive, participating in brutal inmate fights that are orchestrated by the vicious guards. Kilmer stars as John Smith, a man serving a life sentence for murder who takes Wade under his wing. As Wade transforms to something unrecognisable to survive, it is John who instills hope into him that he will see his family again. While both actors enthral with their roles, it is Kilmer who elevates the movie from a standard violent prison movie to more of a poignant drama, delivering one of the finest, heartfelt monologues of his career that deserves to be recognised.
