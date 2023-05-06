6 MCU Roles Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy Could Play

Marvel is well-known for bold casting choices, and if they announce a role for Dan Levy in the future, it’s sure to be an exciting position for the actor. It’s easy to forget that back in 2008, Robert Downey Jr was not a safe bet to put in any movie, much less as a C-tier character with no guaranteed audience intended to kickstart a cinematic revolution. History has obviously proven them right, as the Avengers are one of the highest-grossing franchises in pop culture.
With Marvel pulling more and more characters into the MCU, there’s plenty of room for some obscure inclusions and actors who, while fantastic, aren’t giant box office draws (yet). And with Schitt’s Creek having wrapped and with several films now under his belt, Dan Levy is well-positioned for just such a role. Here are the best possible future MCU roles for Dan Levy.
Northstar
Now that Deadpool and Charles Xavier are all but officially part of the MCU, the possibility of X-Men becoming integrated becomes more of a reality. This opens the opportunity for a lesser-known X-Men character to be played by Dan Levy: Northstar. Jean-Paul Beaubier is a mutant hailing from Canada with photokinesis powers, able to bend and generate light, and in rare circumstances move at super speed. Notably, he was also one of the first openly LGBTQ+ characters in Marvel comics. Dan Levy has a known affinity for portraying characters that further LGBTQ+ visibility, and Northstar fits the bill.
Nova
Marvel has already teased the existence of Nova by introducing the Nova Corps in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, but they have yet to introduce the character himself. Sometimes known as “the human rocket,” Richard Rider was the most gifted officer in the Nova Corps, eventually becoming host to the entirety of the Nova Force, a source of cosmic energy granting him superhuman speed, strength, and stamina. More to the point, Rider is known for his quick and cutting wit, meaning it will be like Dan Levy playing David Rose again, but this time with superpowers.
Beyonder
In terms of risky casting choices, few were as brash as hiring James Spader in Avengers: Age of Ultron. While the film itself received mixed reviews, Spader’s decision to play the sociopathic robot simply as James Spader was an absolute treat to watch. And for a villain as powerful and maniacal as Beyonder, a similar approach would be refreshing. Coming from a race of omnipotent trans-dimensional beings, Beyonder was raised in a bubble universe as his own personal playground. When he found Marvel’s 616 universe, his attitude didn’t change. It’s easy for a “god with the mind of a child” trope to become grating quickly, so an actor like Levy who’s talented in bringing pathos to characters that would otherwise be unlikeable is essential.
Nightmare
Another villain who could all too easily become uninteresting if played too close to the comic, Nightmare has been on the list of possible Doctor Strange baddies for years. Anyone familiar with competitor DC’s transcendent Sandman comics (courtesy of writer Neil Gaiman) will recognize the archetype; Nightmare is the manifestation of humanity’s dreams, though far more malevolent than Morpheus. A character who takes such delight in tapping into people’s worst fears and making them real is a careful balancing act. Too dark and serious and the film loses all levity, too light and it loses the threat. Levy can swing between comedic and dramatic with such ease, bringing it to such a bizarre supernatural entity would be a treat.
Doorman
Squirrel Girl is a character on the verge of reaching the MCU for a long time. Reports are that a pilot was filmed, but axed at the direction of a high-up Disney exec. That said, there are rumors that Squirrel Girl and her team, the Great Lakes Avengers, will see the screen after all. Levy would be well at home leaning completely into the comedy of a team of heroes with dubious powers, and one he’d fit well as is Doorman. DeMarr Davis has the incredible ability to teleport…but only one room away. With such an odd assortment of characters with seemingly useless powers, his comedy chops could bring the team exactly what it needs to stick in viewers’ minds.
Gambit
Gambit is one of the most popular X-Men characters, and one whose only appearance on screen has been in the much-maligned X-Men Origins: Wolverine, the movie that famously botched Deadpool’s “merc with the mouth” by sewing his mouth shut. Since then, rumors have swirled that Channing Tatum was tapped for another attempt, but Marvel has thoroughly and consistently denied them. Instead of a burly “man’s man,” why not take Gambit in another direction? Remy Lebeau is sly, wry, sardonic, and something of a libertine. Who better than the creator of Schitt’s Creek to bring a fresh perspective to the character? The only real barrier is seeing whether he can pull off a Cajun accent.
