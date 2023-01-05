Deadpool 3: Why Channing Tatum’s Gambit Can And Can’t Appear

credit: Magic Mike

Marvel and Ryan Reynolds fans can rejoice as we will finally be getting the long-awaited Deadpool 3 in 2024. What makes it even better is the most unexpected curveball ever: Hugh Jackman will be returning to play the Wolverine to interact with the infamous Merc with a Mouth. If you are a Marvel nerd, this has got to be the most exciting news of the year for you. Can anything else possibly top this? Probably not. Can we imagine any other actors or vital Marvel characters popping up? Well, according to some rumors spreading around the web, we can expect to see some familiar faces.

Now let’s just be clear that if you’re already familiar with the character and if you’ve seen the last two movies, you can bet your bottom dollar that Deadpool 3 will probably include just about anybody. Remember how many characters turned up in the second movie? Aside from seeing the titular mercenary anti-hero doing his thing with Domino and Cable, he got to temporarily lead his own version of the X-Force team. As we all remember, that didn’t go too well. However, that’s exactly what made it funny, not to mention we got to see Juggernaut (done right this time) shortly after.

The point is you should expect just about any Marvel character to appear in Deadpool 3. And based on the rumors spreading around, there is one particular X-Men character that just might appear. Who else but the fan-favorite Wolverine? How about the card-throwing, bo-staff-wielding Cajun mutant Gambit? Sounds cool, right? Well, how about getting Channing Tatum to play him? Now that sounds a bit outlandish, but there’s good reason to believe that there is some fire to this smoke.

First and foremost, Channing Tatum was once attached to a Gambit movie back before the Fox/Disney merger happened. And the sad thing is, he was very, very close to making it happen. Not too long ago, he even stated that he couldn’t even bare to watch anything Marvel because it just reminded him of the project he worked so hard to get made but fell apart at the last minute. It’s very unfortunate for him, given how passionate he was about playing Gambit, but Deadpool 3 could be the second chance he’s been waiting for.

credit: Deadpool

First of all, let’s take a minute and ask ourselves if a solo Gambit movie would’ve actually worked. Gambit is a fan-favorite X-Men character, but let’s face it, he works better as a supporting character. As a lead character, there’s just not enough to work with to give him his own story. But if he is indeed making an appearance in Deadpool 3, there is a role he can play. Whatever adventure Deadpool and Wolverine will be on, they can always come across Gambit and his Thieves’ Guild. If the two anti-heroes just so happen to be passing through Louisiana and, for some reason, have to steal something they need, then Gambit is their man.

Given how the last two Deadpool movies included several mutants, it’s believable that Gambit can at least make a quick appearance in Deadpool 3. On top of that, Channing Tatum does have a good working relationship with Ryan Reynolds. Tatum was one of the several big celebrities that made a small cameo appearance in last year’s Free Guy, not to mention he did make an appearance at the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con alongside the then-X-Men cast. And yes, that did include Ryan Reynolds. Is it safe to assume they had conversations about their characters having some sort of interaction? Most probably.

credit: Marvel Comics

Now let’s keep in mind these rumors are ultimately just rumors. There’s nothing concrete that suggests Ryan Reynolds is actually eyeing Channing Tatum for an appearance in Deadpool 3. However, there is a strong possibility it could happen because, literally, anything can happen in a Deadpool movie. And let’s not forget, our favorite Merc with a Mouth will officially be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We have no idea how it will happen but make no mistake about it; it’s going to happen. That might be the ultimate focus of Deadpool 3, and if it is, then Channing Tatum’s Gambit could be making a very quick cameo appearance at best.

Again, anything can happen in Deadpool 3. Channing Tatum’s Gambit could be making a cameo appearance, or he could have a more significant role. Either way, it would be cool to see Gambit on the big screen once again. And, of course, done right this time. What are your thoughts, Marvel fans? Do you think Channing Tatum will pop up in Deadpool 3? If he does, we’ll find out in 2024.

Related Posts
Nine Famous Celebrity Cameos in Parks and Recreation
Why We’ll Be Watching New Netflix Show “On My Block”
Ghosted Love Gone Missing
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
Oak Island Insider Spills The Beans
This Smoke Monster Theory Changes Everything on Lost
What the Show “Valor” Gets Wrong about the Special Forces

About The Author

David Martinez
More from this Author

David Martinez is a freelance writer with an associate of applied science degree from Tribeca Flashpoint College. He is a former contributor for the privately owned production company, Dark Catt Studios, and the video game journalism site known as Gameskinny. He wrote numerous articles for them, including guides, opinion pieces, top ten lists, reviews, and any kind of news related to video games. He currently lives in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Meet the Cast of CSI: Vegas Season Two
Jacki Weaver Keeps Getting Mistaken for Sally Struthers
MultiVersus Might Bring Walter White to the Roster
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Including the X-Men in the MCU Is Not That Difficult
Various Adaptations of War of the Worlds
The 5 Most Helpful Things Naomi Watts Has Ever Shared with Fans
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
MultiVersus Might Bring Walter White to the Roster
Including the X-Men in the MCU Is Not That Difficult
The Most Important Things You Should Know About House of Dragon’s Emily Carey
Grandma’s Boy is Still a Classic
Ash Ketchum Will No Longer Be The Face Of Pokemon
Cheat Guide To Hunting Shelgon In Pokémon Violet
Demon Slayer Excites Fans With Its Season 3 Announcement