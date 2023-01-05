Deadpool 3: Why Channing Tatum’s Gambit Can And Can’t Appear

Marvel and Ryan Reynolds fans can rejoice as we will finally be getting the long-awaited Deadpool 3 in 2024. What makes it even better is the most unexpected curveball ever: Hugh Jackman will be returning to play the Wolverine to interact with the infamous Merc with a Mouth. If you are a Marvel nerd, this has got to be the most exciting news of the year for you. Can anything else possibly top this? Probably not. Can we imagine any other actors or vital Marvel characters popping up? Well, according to some rumors spreading around the web, we can expect to see some familiar faces.
Now let’s just be clear that if you’re already familiar with the character and if you’ve seen the last two movies, you can bet your bottom dollar that Deadpool 3 will probably include just about anybody. Remember how many characters turned up in the second movie? Aside from seeing the titular mercenary anti-hero doing his thing with Domino and Cable, he got to temporarily lead his own version of the X-Force team. As we all remember, that didn’t go too well. However, that’s exactly what made it funny, not to mention we got to see Juggernaut (done right this time) shortly after.
The point is you should expect just about any Marvel character to appear in Deadpool 3. And based on the rumors spreading around, there is one particular X-Men character that just might appear. Who else but the fan-favorite Wolverine? How about the card-throwing, bo-staff-wielding Cajun mutant Gambit? Sounds cool, right? Well, how about getting Channing Tatum to play him? Now that sounds a bit outlandish, but there’s good reason to believe that there is some fire to this smoke.
First and foremost, Channing Tatum was once attached to a Gambit movie back before the Fox/Disney merger happened. And the sad thing is, he was very, very close to making it happen. Not too long ago, he even stated that he couldn’t even bare to watch anything Marvel because it just reminded him of the project he worked so hard to get made but fell apart at the last minute. It’s very unfortunate for him, given how passionate he was about playing Gambit, but Deadpool 3 could be the second chance he’s been waiting for.
First of all, let’s take a minute and ask ourselves if a solo Gambit movie would’ve actually worked. Gambit is a fan-favorite X-Men character, but let’s face it, he works better as a supporting character. As a lead character, there’s just not enough to work with to give him his own story. But if he is indeed making an appearance in Deadpool 3, there is a role he can play. Whatever adventure Deadpool and Wolverine will be on, they can always come across Gambit and his Thieves’ Guild. If the two anti-heroes just so happen to be passing through Louisiana and, for some reason, have to steal something they need, then Gambit is their man.
Given how the last two Deadpool movies included several mutants, it’s believable that Gambit can at least make a quick appearance in Deadpool 3. On top of that, Channing Tatum does have a good working relationship with Ryan Reynolds. Tatum was one of the several big celebrities that made a small cameo appearance in last year’s Free Guy, not to mention he did make an appearance at the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con alongside the then-X-Men cast. And yes, that did include Ryan Reynolds. Is it safe to assume they had conversations about their characters having some sort of interaction? Most probably.
Now let’s keep in mind these rumors are ultimately just rumors. There’s nothing concrete that suggests Ryan Reynolds is actually eyeing Channing Tatum for an appearance in Deadpool 3. However, there is a strong possibility it could happen because, literally, anything can happen in a Deadpool movie. And let’s not forget, our favorite Merc with a Mouth will officially be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We have no idea how it will happen but make no mistake about it; it’s going to happen. That might be the ultimate focus of Deadpool 3, and if it is, then Channing Tatum’s Gambit could be making a very quick cameo appearance at best.
Again, anything can happen in Deadpool 3. Channing Tatum’s Gambit could be making a cameo appearance, or he could have a more significant role. Either way, it would be cool to see Gambit on the big screen once again. And, of course, done right this time. What are your thoughts, Marvel fans? Do you think Channing Tatum will pop up in Deadpool 3? If he does, we’ll find out in 2024.