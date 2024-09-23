These 6 Underrated 80s Comedies Deserve More Recognition

The 1980s were a golden era for comedy, delivering iconic films that have since become beloved classics, from the action-laden humor of Beverly Hills Cop to the sci-fi adventures of Back to the Future and the time-bending charm of Groundhog Day. This decade gave rise to comedic powerhouses like Eddie Murphy and Bill Murray, who captivated audiences with their unforgettable performances and unique styles, skyrocketing to superstardom. Their films, along with many others, showcased a blend of clever writing and innovative concepts that resonated with viewers and left a lasting impact on the comedy genre.
However, the sheer volume of comedic releases during this boom meant that not every film could achieve box office success or cultural significance, resulting in several noteworthy comedies fading into obscurity despite their creativity and humor. As a result, while the 1980s produced a wealth of iconic comedies, it also left behind a number of hidden gems that struggled to find their place in cinematic history. So, here are 6 underrated comedies of the 80s that deserve more recognition.
6. The Man with One Red Shoe (1985)
Two-time Oscar-winner Tom Hanks may be most renowned for his dramatic roles in classic movies like Forrest Gump, Philadelphia, and Cast Away, however, he got his start in the comedy genre. Before hit 80s comedies like The ‘Burbs and Big, a fresh-faced Hanks took the lead role in The Man with One Red Shoe. This zany slapstick flick follows the misadventures of a hapless Violinist named Richard (Tom Hanks) who unwittingly becomes embroiled in a CIA intrigue. Mistaken for a secret agent due to his quirky outfit—most notably, his mismatched footwear—Richard finds himself pursued by bumbling government agents and a witty female operative, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings and antics as he tries to clear his name and discover the truth.
Unfortunately for the film, it premiered in a particularly competitive year, facing off against major blockbusters like Back to the Future and The Goonies, which dominated the box office and relegated The Man with One Red Shoe to a more obscure status. However, over the years, the film has gained a loyal cult following, appreciated for its offbeat humor, charming performances, and the early onscreen charisma of Tom Hanks, allowing it to endure as a delightful gem for fans of comedy and 1980s cinema alike.
5. The Great Outdoors (1988)
Released in 1988, The Great Outdoors features the comedic talents of John Candy and Dan Aykroyd as feuding brothers-in-law embarking on a disastrous camping trip. The film centers around the laid-back Chet, played by Candy, whose tranquil family vacation is disrupted by the boisterous and overbearing Roman, portrayed by Aykroyd. Although the movie struggled at the box office, failing to double its modest budget, it gradually found its footing among audiences, who appreciated the film’s blend of slapstick humor and heartfelt moments. The undeniable chemistry between John Candy and Dan Aykroyd is a standout feature, as their contrasting personalities create a comedic dynamic that enhances the film’s charm. Over the years, The Great Outdoors has developed a loyal following, with viewers celebrating its classic comedic moments and nostalgic appeal, proving that sometimes a film can blossom long after its initial release.
4. The Heavenly Kid (1985)
Much like The Man with One Red Shoe, The Heavenly Kid is another movie that couldn’t compete with the blockbuster smash hits of 1985, only grossing $3,852,271 at the box office. In this endearing comedy, Lewis Smith plays Bobby, a young man who tragically dies in an accident but is granted a second chance at life. In order to move on to the afterlife, he must guide Ritchie, a bashful high school student, through the challenges of teenage love and self-discovery. In addition to playing an odd mentor, Bobby is an easygoing “heavenly” character who wrestles with his own unfulfilled destiny and longs for the world he left behind. Even though The Heavenly Kid massively underperformed at the box office, being totally eclipsed by other popular films of the time, it has slowly garnered a second wind as an under-appreciated gem, especially with the emergence of streaming services, which have introduced the film to new audiences who appreciate 80s comedies.
3. Real Genius (1985)
Real Genius may be the movie that introduced cinema to Val Kilmer, however, he didn’t yet have enough star power to lead the movie to box office glory. When it was released in 1985, this charming comedy only grossed $12,952,019 against a budget of $8 million. The film follows Chris Knight (Kilmer), a teenage prodigy in engineering who squares off with his college professor when he discovers his plans to turn his laser experiment into a military weapon. From here, he teams up with his nerdy best friend to thwart the professor’s evil plans and save his country.
As mentioned, Real Genius did not land big with wider audiences. However, it was met with a string of positive reviews from critics. Moreover, when Kilmer starred in the smash hit Top Gun the following year, he became a global star. To that, fans of Kilmer picked up a copy of Real Genius when it was released on VHS, pushing the film into success and becoming one of many underrated 80s comedies.
2. Johnny Dangerously (1984)
When Michael Keaton was cast as Batman in 1989, many were skeptical of his abilities due to his comedic background. By this point, he was known for his roles in comedies like Gung Ho, Night Shift, and Mr. Mom. However, there was another role that showcased his ability to blend comedy with physicality – 1984’s Johnny Dangerously.
This parody crime comedy saw Keaton take on the role of the titular character, a mild-mannered man who is thrust into a world of crime when his mother falls ill and can’t afford her skyrocketing medical bills. Although this 1930’s set caper pokes fun at movies of the 30s gangster era, it manages to stand on its own two feet, largely due to Keaton’s commanding lead performance. Johnny Dangerously also boasted a stellar supporting cast including Danny DeVito, Peter Boyle, and Marilu Henner. Despite its star power, the film only managed to pull in $17 million against a budget of $9 million. Yet, over the years, it has emerged as a cult comedy gem that revels in its frivolous plot.
1. Clue (1985)
When Clue hit theaters in 1985, anticipation was high for a comedy inspired by the beloved board game, promising a clever blend of mystery and humor. The film unfolds in a mansion where six characters, played by an ensemble cast including Tim Curry, Michael McKean, Madeline Kahn, and Christopher Lloyd, are invited by a mysterious host for a dinner party that quickly turns into a whodunit when they find themselves embroiled in a murder mystery. The film’s unique structure, featuring multiple endings that invited audiences to consider different outcomes, was an innovative concept at the time. However, despite its star-studded cast and intriguing premise, Clue underperformed at the box office, grossing just over $14 million against a $15 million budget.
Over the years, however, Clue has clawed its way back into the hearts of viewers, earning a well-deserved status as a cult classic in the mystery comedy genre, celebrated for its sharp wit and engaging performances. Its legacy paved the way for future ensemble mysteries like Knives Out, demonstrating that clever storytelling and an air of whimsy can make for enthralling cinematic experiences, regardless of initial box office numbers. Want to read about another mystery movie? Here’s everything we know about Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.
