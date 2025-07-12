Saudi-Heist Comedy Alzarfa Outpaces Jurassic World & F1 in Opening Weekend at Saudi Box Office

by

Saudi heist-comedy Alzarfa: Escape from Hanhounia Hell has reportedly outperformed global blockbusters Jurassic World Rebirth and F1: The Movie at the Saudi box office, earning $2.4 million (SAR 9 million) in its first three days of release.

According to data from the Saudi Film Commission (via Deadline), Alzarfa was the most-streamed movie in Saudi Arabia this week, raking in 184,000 viewers. It surpassed the worldwide hit, F1 (Brad Pitt), which brought in 138,000 spectators and earned $2.4 million (SAR 8 million) during the same time frame in the region. Meanwhile, Jurassic World Rebirth stood third with just 47,800 admissions and $700,000 (SAR 2.6 million) in opening weekend earnings. 

The action comedy features three friends who attempt to steal a priceless treasure, The Golden Rashrash, from a museum owned by an eccentric billionaire, Abdullatif Al-Hanhouni. Their failed attempt lands them in a high-security prison where they plot a breakout and a second heist, this time on Al-Hanhouni’s film set. The film-within-a-film genre is written by Ibrahim Alkhairallah and produced by Alshimaisi Films and Telfaz11, in partnership with Big Time Fund. The cast features top Saudi actors with a special cameo by the Prison Break star, Robert Knepper.

‘F1’ Trails Behind ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ But Becomes Apple’s Highest-Grossing Theatrical Release to Date

Brad Pitt in F1: The Movie

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures/Apple

F1 and Jurassic World Rebirth are currently going head-to-head at the global box office. Jurassic World Rebirth has pulled ahead on the charts, grossing $147.8 million domestically, while F1 holds second place with an impressive $109 million in domestic revenue.

Both movies have become international hits, dominating trending charts across regions. However, F1 has earned the spot of Apple’s highest-grossing theatrical release to date. The movie brought in $293 million globally within just 10 days of release. Despite significant production investments in recent years, Apple has struggled to achieve a breakout theatrical success until now. F1, therefore, has successfully outperformed every previous Apple production, surpassing Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, which earned $221 million worldwide on a $200 million budget in 2023. 

So far, Apple has only released five theatrical films, two of which were box office bombs; so, the benchmark was already low. Killers of the Flower Moon generated $158 million globally, Fly Me To The Moon managed $42 million, and Argylle capped out $96 million despite featuring big names like Scarlett Johansson and Henry Cavill.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), F1 stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula One driver who returns to the circuit to coach a rookie driver. The movie was released on June 27 and became the much-needed box office breakthrough for Apple. 

F1 and Jurassic World Rebirth are running in theatres now and are expected to for the next couple of weeks.

F1 movie poster F1
Cast Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon
Release Date June 27, 2025 (International), June 25, 2025 (UK)
Stream On Apple TV+ (after theatrical release)
Directed by Joseph Kosinski
Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Lewis Hamilton, Brad Pitt, Plan B Entertainment
Based On Original story set in the world of Formula 1 racing
Plot Summary A retired F1 driver returns to mentor a rising rookie while competing for one last shot at glory
Musical Elements Score by Hans Zimmer
Current Status In post-production, set for theatrical release in June 2025
Safwan Azeem
Safwan Azeem
Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He's contributed for blogs like Collider, Koimoi, American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, Diamond Lobby, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

