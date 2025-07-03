Matt Reeves Wraps Up ‘The Batman 2’ Script

by

In an interview conducted last month, DC Studios CEO James Gunn expressed hope that The Batman 2 script would be ready by June. It appears Matt Reeves has followed through. This sequel is coming more than three years after the theatrical release of The Batman, which starred Robert Pattinson.

In an Instagram post shared by Reeves and his co-writer Mattson Tomlin, a blurry black and white image of the script was revealed featuring a bat symbol on the cover and a fuzzy title that reads: “The Batman: Part II.” The production of a sequel was first announced in April 2022, after the first film’s release on March 4, 2022. The first film portrayed an evolving notion of the young vigilante who chased clues through the dark alleys of cryptic crimes, leading to a bigger conspiracy in the heart of Gotham. As he investigates deeper, he is forced to question everything about the city and even his own past. And that was a very dark, investigative lens put on the character with Pattinson in the leading role.

The Batman was considered a box office success, grossing $369.3 million in the United States and Canada. Globally, the film earned a total of $772.2 million. It is the seventh highest-grossing film of 2022 and also considered the highest-grossing serial killer film. Its second installment is expected to exceed these numbers. 

Fans React To The News About The Completion of ‘The Batman II’ Script

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matt Reeves (@mattreevesla)

Fans and commenters on Reeve’s Instagram post, expressed excitement for the completion of the much anticipated script. While some of them viewed the long wait as a promising sign of the film’s quality, others went straight into cast suggestions for the next Batman. 

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly last month, Gunn directly addressed fans desperate for an update on the film’s sequel. He expressed his frustration at the constant pressure and outrage, and maintained that The Batman 2 remained a top priority at DC Studios. “Listen, we’re supposed to get a script in June. I hope that happens,” he responded when asked about the state of the film. He also added that he was irritated by the people’s entitlement and concluded that Reeves was only going to get him the screenplay when he felt good about it

Clearly the desperation from fans during the three-year wait eased somewhat after Reeves’ post. One commenter was already asking about the premier venue: “Fantastic!!!,” she commented, “Where will the film’s premier happen? Ask Tom Cruise to be the chief of police or a leader of a special squad of fighters to join Batman!” A lot of the other commenters incorporated the word “finallywith teary emojis demonstrating their anticipation.

The Batman 2 will premier in theatres on October 1, 2027. 

The Batman poster The Batman
Cast Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis
Release Date March 4, 2022
Stream On HBO Max
Directed by Matt Reeves
Produced by Dylan Clark, Matt Reeves
Based On Characters from DC Comics
Plot Summary A gripping, noir-inspired tale of Gotham’s Dark Knight, focusing on Batman’s early years as he uncovers corruption and pursues the Riddler.
Musical Elements Score by Michael Giacchino
Current Status The Batman was released on March 4, 2022, and is available for streaming on HBO Max. Its sequel, The Batman Part II, is set to release on October 1, 2027.
Safwan Azeem
Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He's contributed for blogs like Collider, Koimoi, American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, Diamond Lobby, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

Related Posts
Horror Roles That Truly Messed with the Actors’ Heads
3 min read
Feb, 13, 2018
Do We Really Need more Blair Witch Projects?
3 min read
Jul, 15, 2019
New Predator Image Gives First Look At New Characters
3 min read
Mar, 9, 2017
Eva Green
The Five Best Eva Green Movies of Her Career
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2019
Including the X-Men in the MCU Is Not That Difficult
3 min read
Jan, 4, 2023
It’s the End of the World, but Bully Maguire Doesn’t Care
3 min read
Feb, 26, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.