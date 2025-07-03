Matt Reeves Wraps Up ‘The Batman 2’ Script

In an interview conducted last month, DC Studios CEO James Gunn expressed hope that The Batman 2 script would be ready by June. It appears Matt Reeves has followed through. This sequel is coming more than three years after the theatrical release of The Batman, which starred Robert Pattinson.
In an Instagram post shared by Reeves and his co-writer Mattson Tomlin, a blurry black and white image of the script was revealed featuring a bat symbol on the cover and a fuzzy title that reads: “The Batman: Part II.” The production of a sequel was first announced in April 2022, after the first film’s release on March 4, 2022. The first film portrayed an evolving notion of the young vigilante who chased clues through the dark alleys of cryptic crimes, leading to a bigger conspiracy in the heart of Gotham. As he investigates deeper, he is forced to question everything about the city and even his own past. And that was a very dark, investigative lens put on the character with Pattinson in the leading role.
The Batman was considered a box office success, grossing $369.3 million in the United States and Canada. Globally, the film earned a total of $772.2 million. It is the seventh highest-grossing film of 2022 and also considered the highest-grossing serial killer film. Its second installment is expected to exceed these numbers.
Fans React To The News About The Completion of ‘The Batman II’ Script
View this post on Instagram
Fans and commenters on Reeve’s Instagram post, expressed excitement for the completion of the much anticipated script. While some of them viewed the long wait as a promising sign of the film’s quality, others went straight into cast suggestions for the next Batman.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly last month, Gunn directly addressed fans desperate for an update on the film’s sequel. He expressed his frustration at the constant pressure and outrage, and maintained that The Batman 2 remained a top priority at DC Studios. “Listen, we’re supposed to get a script in June. I hope that happens,” he responded when asked about the state of the film. He also added that he was irritated by the people’s entitlement and concluded that Reeves was only going to get him the screenplay when he felt good about it.
Clearly the desperation from fans during the three-year wait eased somewhat after Reeves’ post. One commenter was already asking about the premier venue: “Fantastic!!!,” she commented, “Where will the film’s premier happen? Ask Tom Cruise to be the chief of police or a leader of a special squad of fighters to join Batman!” A lot of the other commenters incorporated the word “finally” with teary emojis demonstrating their anticipation.
The Batman 2 will premier in theatres on October 1, 2027.
|The Batman
|Cast
|Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis
|Release Date
|March 4, 2022
|Stream On
|HBO Max
|Directed by
|Matt Reeves
|Produced by
|Dylan Clark, Matt Reeves
|Based On
|Characters from DC Comics
|Plot Summary
|A gripping, noir-inspired tale of Gotham’s Dark Knight, focusing on Batman’s early years as he uncovers corruption and pursues the Riddler.
|Musical Elements
|Score by Michael Giacchino
|Current Status
|The Batman was released on March 4, 2022, and is available for streaming on HBO Max. Its sequel, The Batman Part II, is set to release on October 1, 2027.
