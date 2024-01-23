Gugu Mbatha-Raw: 7 Movies You Know The ‘Lift’ Actress From

English actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw was born to a South African father, Dr. Patrick Mbatha, and an English mother, Anne Raw, a nurse. Born in Oxford, England, Mbatha-Raw developed a passion for acting at an early age. Like many English actors before her, Mbatha-Raw began her acting career on stage.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw has starred in several noteworthy movies, co-starring with top Hollywood talents. She began 2024 playing the female lead on Netflix’s heist comedy Lift, where she plays Interpol agent Abby alongside Kevin Hart and Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó. Besides her credits in several popular television series like Loki, here are 7 of Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s notable movie roles.
Belle (2013)
After an established career in theater, Gugu Mbatha-Raw landed her first lead role in a movie in 2013. She was cast as Dido Elizabeth Belle Lindsay, a free black British gentlewoman born in 1761, in Belle (2013). Mbatha-Raw portrayed the grown-up character, the illegitimate daughter of a Royal Navy officer, Captain Sir John Lindsay, and an enslaved African woman. After her mother’s death, her father brings her to England to live with his uncle, Earl of Mansfield, the Lord Chief Justice, William Murray. Raised as an aristocrat, Dido is never fully accepted because of her mixed race. However, she’s higher than the black servants. Gugu Mbatha-Raw perfectly embodied the role, receiving several award nominations for her performance. Amongst other nominations, she was nominated for Most Promising Newcomer and Best Actress at the 2014 British Independent Film Awards. Gugu Mbatha-Raw won her nomination for Best Actress.
Concussion (2015)
In Peter Landesman‘s biographical sports drama Concussion (2015), Gugu Mbatha-Raw is cast in a supporting role, playing Prema Mutiso. Prema Mutiso is the wife of forensic pathologist Bennet Omalu, played by Will Smith. Despite not having a lengthy screen time, Mbatha-Raw’s performance did not go without recognition. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the 2016 Image Awards (NAACP) and Outstanding Supporting Actress, Motion Picture at the Black Reel Awards. Although cast in a supporting role, Mbatha-Raw also received a nomination for Best Actress at the All Def Movie Awards.
Free State of Jones (2016)
Gugu Mbatha-Raw portrayed another historical figure in Gary Ross’ historical war film Free State of Jones (2016). Mbatha-Raw played Rachel Knight, an African American common-law wife to Confederate army deserter Newton Knight, played by Matthew McConaughey. The Free State of Jones (2016) tells the history of Newton Knight and his leadership in the fight against racial inequality. Mbatha-Raw might have only played a supporting role, but she delivered an outstanding performance. The movie also starred Mahershala Ali and Keri Russell.
Miss Sloane (2016)
Surprisingly, Miss Sloane (2016) didn’t really get the commercial success it deserved. Although many critics gave it positive reviews, Box Office numbers proved others. Again, Miss Sloane joins an endless list of films proving that box office earnings aren’t truly a good determinant of what a good movie is or should be. Besides its amazing plot and Jessica Chastain‘s flawless performance as Madeline “Elizabeth” Sloane, Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s performance has also received praise. Cast as one of Miss Sloane’s associates, Esme Manucharian, Mbatha-Raw does well to portray the character’s innocence. Esme Manucharian is one of the people Miss Sloane screws over in her determination to win. However, while it’s certain she does have a huge respect for Esme Manucharian, it’s hard to tell if Miss Sloane anticipated the fallout after revealing Esme’s secret during the live television debate.
The Cloverfield Paradox (2018)
Gugu Mbatha-Raw played the lead role in the science fiction horror movie, The Cloverfield Paradox. Mbatha-Raw played British communications officer Ava Hamilton, who leaves her husband on Earth to be a part of the crew onboard the Cloverfield station. Mbatha-Raw starred alongside David Oyelowo, Daniel Brühl, and John Ortiz. Besides the film receiving negative reviews from critics, Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s performance was captivatingly refreshing.
A Wrinkle in Time (2018)
Despite not being critics’ favorite, A Wrinkle in Time (2019) is one of the movies audiences will recognize Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Although she was cast in a minor supporting role, the movie’s publicity and star-studded cast made it one of 2018 most anticipated films. Mbatha-Raw played Dr. Kate Murry, the mother of Meg Murry (Storm Reid) and Charles Wallace Murry (Deric McCabe) and wife of Dr. Alexander Murry (Chris Pine). Directed by Ava DuVernay, A Wrinkle in Time became the first $100-million-budget live-action film directed by an African-American woman. The movie was based on Madeleine L’Engle‘s 1962 young adult science fantasy novel of the same name. A Wrinkle in Time also starred Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Peña, and David Oyelowo.
Misbehaviour (2020)
One of Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s standout performances in 2020 was portraying Jennifer Hosten in the British comedy-drama Misbehaviour. With her win as Miss World in 1970, Jennifer Hosten became the first black woman and the first woman from her country to win the title. Although the movie revolves around the 1970 Miss World, its subplot centers on Sally Alexander’s (Keira Knightley) live protest that momentarily disrupted the events. Besides Misbehaviour, Mbatha-Raw also starred in Come Away (2020) and Summerland (2020) that same year. Gugu Mbatha-Raw didn’t star in any movie after 2020 until making her return on Netflix’s Lift (2024).
