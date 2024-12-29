Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman Part II’ Release Gets Delayed

Looks like there’s some bad news for DC fans. The highly anticipated sequel to The Batman, which was eyeing an October 2, 2026 release date, has been pushed by a year and will now be released on October 1, 2027. This delay comes as part of Warner Bros orchestrating a mix and match of release dates for upcoming titles post-Christmas 2024. This is the second time The Batman 2 has been delayed, as it was initially expected to be released on October 3, 2025.
Warner Bros announced several changes in upcoming titles, including The Batman 2, Mickey 17, and Sinners. Production for The Batman 2 has yet to be scheduled and isn’t expected to start until late summer 2025. James Gunn had taken to Threads to address the delay, explaining how the sole reason for the delay was the lack of script. Gunn shared that Matt Reeves is committed to producing a stellar script, and whenever it’s done, pre-production, shooting, and post-production will take two years. The sequel, directed by Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, will be released on Imax screens.
The Alejandro González Iñárritu directed movie starring Tom Cruise, which is currently untitled and cascaded in secrecy, will take The Batman 2’s place on the first weekend of October 2026 and will be released on Imax as well. Robert Pattinson starrer Mickey 17 will now have an earlier release date opening on March 7, 2025 — the original Sinners release date. Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan, will be released on April 18, 2025.
Matt Reeves Teased Fans With the Plot of ‘The Batman 2’
In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy on December 25, 2024, director Matt Reeves teased what viewers can expect in the highly anticipated sequel. Batman 2 will follow the events of the first film, in which the Riddler took explosive revenge on Gotham City.
Reeves revealed that the Dark Knight will struggle as he picks up the pieces of the Riddler’s destruction. Batman will be at loggerheads with his views on justice and conflicted between what society deems right or wrong. The director teased that while the DC superhero had fairly black-and-white views in the first movie, the upcoming sequel will see him test the waters of having more nuanced beliefs.
Matt Reeves explained that there are a lot of grey areas in the new movie, with a more significant divide between people and turmoil amongst the masses. While Batman is holding himself partially responsible for the events of the first movie, he also has to accept that it’s not as simple as just going after the “bad guys” anymore. Reeves shared extensively on what to expect from Batman as a character, which includes but wasn’t limited to the following:
“And when things are in grey, it makes it very hard to be Batman, so this is part of the challenge as we enter it.”
The Batman 2 is expected to be released on October 1, 2027. In the meantime, you can stream the first movie on Max.
