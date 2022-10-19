Matt Reeves Has Talked To Several Writers and Directors About Batman Spin-offs

It seems that the world of Batman is going to become bigger in the landscape of live-action films.
Of course, we all know about the plethora of upcoming content, such as Joker 2, Penguin, and Arkham Asylum, but Matt Reeves is hoping to dive deeper into the lore of the popular DC hero and his villains. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves is meeting with other writers and directors for potential spin-offs focusing on villains such as Scarecrow, Clayface, and Professor Pyg. There’s no word on who Reeves met for these roles.
The Batman was a giant success as it was a gritty and darker take on the caped crusader that exceeded many people’s expectations. The Batman made a strong $770 million worldwide and would’ve made much more if Warner Brothers didn’t rush the film on their streaming service. Still, it’s possible that the lore of Batman’s world is getting too crowded right now.
While documenting a spin-off with Clayface, Scarecrow, and Professor Pyg would be fresh and new, the DC world is more lively than ever when you include both the live-action and animated media. It’s great that it’s not another Joker or Harley Quinn spin-off – excellent characters, but focusing on fresh blood would be nice – but too much of a good thing is arguably one of the main reasons fans are jumping off board with the Marvel Cinematic Universe during Phase four. However, it’s not particularly surprising that Reeves is diving further down the Batman rabbit hole as the filmmaker stated earlier this year that he has hopes of creating a Batverse with EW:
“What I really wanted this movie to do is create a Batverse…,” he said. “You don’t do a story and go, “This is Chapter 1′ because you might not get to do Chapter 2. So, the story had to stand on its own. But the thing about it is that the Bat world is so rich with character that as you’re starting to come to an end, you can already start thinking about the next thing. Because the idea, of course, is that Gotham’s story never ends.”
Warner Brothers Discovery has been trying to get a DC universe started, thanks to the gigantic success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, the old Warner Brothers simply rushed into the Justice League without the long-term building that Marvel did, and it came back to bite them in the ass. It’s not impossible for a compelling Batman universe under the leadership of Reeves, who proved that he’s the perfect man for the job thanks to his stellar solo film.
Oddly enough, despite the critical and box office success of The Batman, and all the spin-offs surrounding the 2022 feature, a sequel has yet to be greenlit by Warner Brothers Discovery. The situation with the studio is a bit chaotic at the moment as more staff was just released from their offices. There are rumors that David Zaslav plans on selling the company, though he denies any truth to the speculation.
Whatever the case may be, it would be shocking if The Batman was one and done. The DC hero is one of their most popular commodities, and given the strong financial return following a 12-year hiatus, it would be silly not to continue on with the Robert Pattinson vehicle. There’s no telling what the future holds for Warner Brothers Discovery, but there WILL be another Batman film.
The real question is, will Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson be in the next feature? We’ll surely find out eventually, though it would be a massive shame if that answer turned out to be no. Nevertheless, we’ll keep you updated should more information come out about the potential Batman spin-offs.