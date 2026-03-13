“Are You A True ’80s Kid?”: Prove It By Passing This 30-Question Pop Culture Test

The ’80s had a very specific kind of energy. Big hair, neon colors, cassette tapes in your Walkman – somehow it all made sense at the time.
This quiz is a little trip back to that decade. There are 30 questions here, covering music, movies, fashion, tech, and a few random bits of pop culture you might not have thought about in years.
Let’s see how much of the ’80s you still remember!🕺
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Swapnil Sharma
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us