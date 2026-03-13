“Are You A True ’80s Kid?”: Prove It By Passing This 30-Question Pop Culture Test

by

The ’80s had a very specific kind of energy. Big hair, neon colors, cassette tapes in your Walkman – somehow it all made sense at the time.

This quiz is a little trip back to that decade. There are 30 questions here, covering music, movies, fashion, tech, and a few random bits of pop culture you might not have thought about in years.

Let’s see how much of the ’80s you still remember!🕺

Image credits: Swapnil Sharma

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
