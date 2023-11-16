6 Things You Didn’t Know About Batman’s Robert Pattinson

Born on 13 May 1986, Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson is an English actor and model. Pattinson was born to Clare and Richard Pattinson. His mother is a scout at a modelling agency while his dad is a vintage car dealer. He is the youngest of three children and the only boy. His elder sisters are Elizabeth and Victoria. His sister, Elizabeth, is an English singer and songwriter. Pattinson had his first acting role in 2004 for a supporting role in the German film Ring of the Nibelungs. The following year he played Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Pattinson was named the 2005 British Star of Tomorrow by Times for his role as Diggory. However, he gained worldwide recognition for his role as Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga film series from 2008 to 2012.
Pattinson’s modelling career kicked off at the early age of 12, however, as he got older he didn’t receive as many modeling gigs anymore. Pattinson has modelled for British teen magazines and in 2013, he was announced as the new face of the Dior Homme fragrance. Fast forward to 2016, he was also announced as the first ambassador of Dior Homme menswear. Since his appearance in the blockbuster Twilight series, Pattinson has been featured in several notable movies such as Remember Me, Water for Elephants, Cosmopolis, The Lost City of Z, Good Time, High Life, and The Lighthouse. In 2020, he took on a lead role in Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending action thriller film Tenet and two years after he starred as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Here are a few things to know about the English actor.
Pattinson Was Expelled From School For Selling Adult Magazines
When he was 12, Pattinson attended Tower House School, a school he described as a very elite and strict institution. He had a side hustle of selling adult magazines to his male classmates. While in his school uniform, he would shoplift adult magazines from a post office shop and sell them later to his male classmates, he was eventually caught and expelled from the school.
Robert Pattinson Is A Talented Musician
Pattinson has played the guitar and piano since the age of four. He also writes his own music. In his late teens and early twenties, he performed acoustic guitar gigs at open mic nights in pubs around London. The actor can be heard in soundtracks of some of the movies he has featured in such as Twilight and High Life. In the 2019 film, High Life, he collaborated with the Nottingham band Tindersticks and released the song “Willow” for the movie’s original soundtrack. He has previously stated that music is a backup plan and not something he plans to pursue while acting.
He Has Been Named The Sexiest Men Alive More Than Once
In 2008, Pattinson was named by the American magazine, People as one of the Sexiest Men Alive because of the actor’s perceived sex appeal. The following year he was named the Sexiest Man Alive by Glamour UK. Again in 2012, Pattinson was named Sexiest Man Alive by Glamour UK.
The Actor Has Admitted That He’s Not The Best Driver
Another shocking fact about the Twilight actor is his shaky driving skills. On his first appearance on Ellen Degeneres, Pattinson told her that he doesn’t really know how to drive and that it terrifies him, according to People magazine. “I don’t know how to use the little wifey things, so I couldn’t see.” He also added “I don’t actually know how to drive. It’s absolutely terrifying,” he said.
Pattinson Chose Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Over College
Pattinson was 17 years old when he was cast to play Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. He had planned to go to college but decided not to because the shoot for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire went over the schedule. The actor mentioned that the shoot was supposed to be four months, but it ended up being 10 or 11.
Robert Pattinson Is An Award-Winning Kisser
Pattinson won the MTV Movie + TV Award for Best Kiss from 2009 to 2012. He has won the award four times in a row alongside his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart. As of 2019, Pattinson and Stewart are the only actors to have won the award four consecutive years in a row. During the award show, there is an unofficial tradition of celebrating the victory with an onstage kiss.
Follow Us