The Twilight TV Series Can Fix These Mistakes The Movies Made

As much as The Twilight Saga is now a beloved classic, it has some issues with the movie that should not be ignored. With the monumental changes in society over the last decade, much of what was portrayed in the films wouldn’t fly today. Additionally, the Twilight universe featured several problematic relationships that were portrayed as primarily romantic.
While they were portrayed as the perfect couple, the relationship between the main characters, Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) had its flaws. Hopefully, the upcoming Lionsgate Twilight TV series will correct most of the issues from the books overlooked in the movies. Here are some mistakes that the movies made which the TV series can fix.
Edward and Bella Are Dangerously Co-Dependent
Relationships are meant to be healthy and make an individual want to be a better version of themselves, but Bella and Edward’s relationship was undeniably toxic. For instance, the pair were dangerously co-dependent as neither wanted to live without the other. In the Twilight movie, Bella moves to Forks and quickly makes friends, but after her relationship with Edward blossoms, she hardly hangs out with them. When Edward leaves Bella in Twilight: New Moon to protect her, she retreats from the world, spending most of her days depressed in her room. Edward feels the same way. When he thinks Bella is dead because Alice can’t see her in her visions anymore, he is ready to go to the Volturi and die. When the Volturi refuse his request, he attempts to force their hand by exposing himself to the public.
Edward and his vampire world encompass Bella’s every waking hour, which isn’t healthy for teenagers with their lives ahead of them. Considering Bella’s young age, the TV series, if they get the casting right, should portray her as capable and not just an irresistible girl with men competing to ask her out. Who is she without Edward? Fleshing out her character can also help with her individuality so that it doesn’t just seem as though she’s just doing everything Edward wants.
Edward’s Possessive and Controlling Behavior Should Not Be Glamorized
Edward and Bella are fictional characters but many young readers still idolize their relationship and think it represents everyday romance. It was a mistake for the Twilight movies to depict Bella as a damsel in distress who can’t keep herself out of danger. Perhaps that is intentional to justify Edward’s presence in her life. However, Edward sneaking into Bella’s room before they started dating to watch her sleep is not romantic. He also follows her to Port Angeles when she goes dress shopping with her friends. It is, quite frankly, possessive behavior. As much as the movies try to romanticize Edward’s obsession with Bella, who is a hundred years younger than her, it’s honestly unhealthy.
Another instance of Edward’s controlling behavior is when he forbids Bella from seeing Jacob (Taylor Lautner). Jacob helped her get over her depression when Edward abandoned her in Forks. Edward sabotaging her car so she can’t go see Jacob isn’t a sign of a healthy partner who trusts her. It looks as though he wants to isolate her from her friends and father. Her friends even assumed she was pregnant during her Twilight: Breaking Dawn wedding because they hardly spoke to her.
Even though Bella isn’t ready for marriage, Edward insists it is the only way he will consider being intimate with her, giving her an ultimatum before he agrees to what she wants. Getting full commitment from her without even trying to understand her hesitations about their union was unfair, considering they were raised in very different eras. Edward and Bella could be a great TV couple if they make their relationship healthier and more balanced. With shows like The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, we’ve seen how vampires can be portrayed as caring and not simply possessive because of how many centuries they’ve lived.
Jacob Imprinting on Bella’s Daughter? This Goes Without Saying
One mistake the Twilight movies made was its treatment of Jacob, who also didn’t get the best treatment in the books. He was a loyal friend willing to help Bella, but was cast aside when Edward returned. Bella then searched for him again when the vampires needed help fighting the Volturi. However, Jacob imprinting on Bella’s daughter, Renesmee (Mackenzie Foy), was weird. Even though when a wolf imprints on a child, he will only see her as a girl to care for and protect; eventually, Jacob will fall in love with Renesmee.
Considering he had the same feelings for Renesmee’s mother, won’t that be awkward for everyone involved? But then the Cullen vampires seem to have accepted Jacob and his unique connection to Edward’s daughter. Although imprinting on her was involuntary, it still seems unfair to Jacob; what if Renesmee falls in love with someone else? Will he step aside again or be doomed to a loveless existence? Hopefully, the TV show should give Jacob a better storyline and a fulfilling love story instead of pinning over Bella and now her daughter for eternity.
