Top Five Moments Of The Equalizer 3 Trailer

Denzel Washington is back as Robert McCall. However, the Oscar winner has confirmed that this will be the final time he steps into the role. This time, McCall is looking to find some peace after doing a job that has caused him turmoil and trauma. Of course, once you’re a government assassin, it’s pretty hard to escape such a dangerous lifestyle.
As the story has it, McCall is settled in Southern Italy, but he discovers that his new friends are in control of local crime bosses. A major event turns deadly, and McCall takes it upon himself to be his friend’s protector against the mafia. Washington reunites with his Man on Fire co-star Dakota Fanning. Taking supporting roles are David Denman and Gaia Scodellaro. Here are the five best moments from The Equalizer 3 Trailer.
Robert McCall Is Plunged Into Danger
It’s already been established and re-established that Robert McCall is a dangerous assassin with all the tools to kill an army. In fact, there’s no threat or danger of him dying. The final minutes of The Equalizer 3 trailer prove that notion. Needless to say, it’s always great to see Denzel Washington back in action. Granted, his action sequences aren’t exactly on John Wick’s or The Raid’s level, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less fun. The Equalizer 3 doesn’t hold back on the violence, and it’ll be exciting to see how McCall will get out of this situation.
The Equalizer 3 is an old-school film at its core, and that’s what makes the franchise unique. Plus, Washington tends to give his all in each role, so the caliber of acting will surely go up a notch. One of the best things about R-rated action is that it allows movies of this nature to get creative with violence and kills. Hopefully, that’s the case here.
The Equalizer 3 Trailer Offers A Glimpse Of McCall’s Life Without Violence
As cool as watching Robert McCall kicking ass for two hours sounds, it would get pretty stale quickly. The problem is that he would win a good majority of the fights. Needless to say, that instantly kills the drama and tension because of the predictability. Since this is the final chapter, McCall can die in the end, but it surely won’t be in the first two acts. That’s why the decision to include characters he cares about is vital.
There seems to be a nice balance of story and action in the third installment. Antoine Fuqua returning as the director ensures strong performances and a quality story. It’s important that there’s an element of danger lurking around that can change the protagonist’s world. This calm before the storm — McCall bonding with the residents in Italy — helps the audience connect with the story and further adds depth to McCall’s character.
The Antagonists Are Introduced
In truth, there isn’t much that stands out about the movie’s antagonists at first glance. For the most part, they come across as generic gangsters. However, with Fuqua in the director’s seat, there will probably be more to them than what meets the eye. The trailer mainly shows McCall doing the ass-kicking, but hopefully, the film offers quality fights that increase the suspense all around.
The Equalizer 3 Trailer Previews Stellar Action Sequences
The beautiful cinematography has to be commended here. The lighting doesn’t just help create the right atmosphere, but it also adds the story from both an action and drama perspective. Viewers get flashes of McCall’s action sequences, and it’s nice to see the level of diversity when it comes to kills.
Will the Italian mafia successfully kill Robert McCall? Probably not. But, hopefully, Fuqua creates enough tension and suspense that allows viewers to believe Washington’s character could truly die. At the very least, the old-school violence seems nasty, brutal, and bloody, which should ensure some good R-rated fun.
Denzel Washington And Dakota Fanning’s Reunite On-screen
Man on Fire wasn’t a perfect movie, but Washington and Fanning were easily the highlights of that film. Nearly 20 years later, it’s nice to see them act alongside one another again. However, the shift in dynamic has certainly changed. The addition of a police officer investigating McCall’s murders is a nice wrinkle that adds to his uncertainty in the film. It’s a brief moment between the two actors, but it adds a necessary piece that creates intrigue for the story and characters.