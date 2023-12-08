Denzel Washington’s career is a tapestry of powerful performances that have left an indelible mark on Hollywood. His roles range from historical figures to flawed heroes, showcasing a versatility that few actors possess. As we explore the top 10 must-watch Denzel Washington movies, we not only celebrate his talent but also the significant impact these films have had on cinema and culture at large.
10 The Magnificent Seven (2016)
The modern remake of a classic western, The Magnificent Seven, finds Denzel Washington leading a diverse cast with the poise of a seasoned gunslinger. As Sam Chisolm, Washington commands the screen, guiding his band of outlaws through a maelstrom of bullets and bravado. “The Magnificent Seven (2016)” is a paradox of sorts. It is a very well-made film, a western, featuring well-known actors who chew up the scenery, the film balances action with moments of levity, such as when
I believe that bear was wearing people’s clothes! Washington’s portrayal is key to the film’s success, making it a must-watch for fans of action-packed westerns.
9 Crimson Tide (1995)
In the high-stakes thriller Crimson Tide, Denzel Washington plays Lt. Commander Ron Hunter, an officer aboard a nuclear submarine who finds himself in a moral and tactical standoff with his captain. The film is ’90s machismo distilled into cinematic form, with Washington’s performance offering a compelling contrast to Gene Hackman’s seasoned captain. It’s this clash of ideals that drives the tension and makes Crimson Tide an essential entry in Washington’s filmography.
8 Philadelphia (1993)
Denzel Washington’s role in Philadelphia as Joe Miller, an attorney who overcomes his prejudices to defend a man with AIDS, played by Tom Hanks, is as socially significant today as it was at its release. The film was groundbreaking for its sympathetic portrayal of characters with HIV/AIDS. With this recognition in mind, we look back at how much has changed in the two decades since the movie changed the hearts and minds of millions. Washington’s performance is crucial to the film’s emotional resonance and its enduring legacy.
7 American Gangster (2007)
In American Gangster, Denzel Washington transforms into Frank Lucas, a real-life gangster whose rise to power is as compelling as it is chilling. Suspenseful and engrossing, Washington and Russell Crowe deliver performances that are both magnetic and nuanced.
Sympathy for Frank is derived only because of his austere determination and arresting personality (a valuable commodity in antiheroes), making American Gangster not just a crime drama but an exploration of complex moralities.
6 The Hurricane (1999)
The biographical drama The Hurricane sees Denzel Washington portraying Rubin ‘Hurricane’ Carter, a boxer wrongfully imprisoned for murder. This film tells his story–the story of a gifted boxer (Denzel Washington) who was framed for three murders in Patterson, N.J., and lost 19 years of his life because of racism, corruption, and–perhaps most wounding–indifference. His performance captures Carter’s resilience and quest for justice, making The Hurricane an evocative testament to human spirit.
5 Flight (2012)
In Flight, Denzel Washington takes on the role of Whip Whitaker, an airline pilot whose heroic emergency landing is overshadowed by personal demons of addiction.
Flight is characterized as a drama due to its story line following the life of a pilot who goes from being the top dog in his industry, to a victim of consequence due to his own power abuse. It’s a harrowing portrayal that earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor and solidifies Flight as one of his most compelling performances.
4 Fences (2016)
Fences brings to life August Wilson’s play on the big screen with Denzel Washington both directing and starring as Troy Maxson. A character rife with complexity and inner turmoil, Troy’s struggle with unfulfilled dreams and family dynamics offers some of Washington’s most profound work. Fences ran for 525 performances on Broadway and collected a Pulitzer Prize, with its film adaptation further cementing Denzel’s legacy as one of the finest actors of our time.
3 Malcolm X (1992)
Spike Lee’s biopic Malcolm X features one of Denzel Washington’s most transformative roles. He portrays Malcolm X from his troubled youth to becoming an influential civil rights leader. The depth he brings to this role demonstrates not just his acting prowess but also his dedication to embodying such an iconic figure. It’s no wonder that this performance stands out as one of his greatest achievements.
2 Glory (1989)
In Glory, Denzel Washington delivers an Oscar-winning performance as Pvt. Trip, an escaped slave who joins the Union Army during the Civil War. His portrayal transcends typical historical dramatization; it’s raw and authentic, capturing the essence of courage against impossible odds. The film remains not just an important historical narrative but also a showcase for Washington’s incredible range as an actor.
1 Training Day (2001)
Topping this list is Training Day, where Denzel Washington departs from heroic roles to embrace the menacing LAPD officer Alonzo Harris. His Academy Award-winning performance reveals layers of corruption and moral ambiguity that are both shocking and captivating. With lines like
King Kong ain’t got shit on me!, delivered with such gusto that they’ve become part of cinematic history, Training Day stands as perhaps the most definitive performance of Denzel’s career.
In conclusion, these films not only highlight Denzel Washington’s range as an actor but also underscore his ability to leave a lasting impression on audiences worldwide. From historical epics to gritty dramas, each movie offers a window into different facets of humanity through his nuanced performances. For any cinema enthusiast or fan of remarkable acting, these ten films are essential viewing to experience the breadth and depth of one of Hollywood’s finest talents.
