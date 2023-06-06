Which Guardians of the Galaxy Characters Can Return to the MCU (and Which Won’t?)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks the conclusion of James Gunn‘s trilogy, which first aired back in 2014. The third movie came with many surprises. After many speculated which Guardian of the Galaxy Characters were most likely to die, no one died. After a definitive statement, Gunn still assured fans that they’d never see the original Guardians lineup reunite beyond Vol. 3.
With this revelation, the future of the rag-tag gang remains uncertain. Some characters may potentially continue their cosmic adventures, while others may have reached the end of their narrative arcs. The finality of Gunn’s statement raises intriguing questions about the potential direction Marvel will take in expanding the Guardians’ universe. Yet, even with this surprising twist, the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy was generous enough to leave pointers as to who would return to the MCU. There are also a few indications of who might bid farewell to the cosmic stage. Let’s navigate through the stars and uncover the cosmic destiny of our favorite Guardians of the Galaxy characters.
1. Star-Lord
So, there’s just one character we can be certain will return to the MCU thanks to the actor’s comments on the franchise and a surprising reveal from the movie itself. It’s Chris Pratt‘s Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord. The film concludes with Peter leaving the Guardians and reuniting with his grandfather on Earth. A humorous post-credits scene teases his comeback with the text, “The legendary Star-Lord will return.”
Additionally, Pratt expressed his interest in reprising the role, even without the involvement of director James Gunn. It’s clear that Peter’s journey is far from resolved by the end of Vol. 3, So it makes sense that his return is confirmed. In the Marvel comics, a series titled Star-Lord: Grounded follows Peter Quill’s adventures on Earth. This storyline could serve as inspiration for a future Disney+ show. For the most part, it explores how the renowned Star-Lord adapts to a grounded existence. Notably, Daredevil also appeared in this comic, raising the possibility of a connection to the 2024 Daredevil: Born Again project.
Furthermore, it is conceivable that Peter will be called back into action in the upcoming Avengers films. The Kang Dynasty storyline, scheduled for 2025, involves Kang’s conquest of Earth. So, that suggests that Peter will not sit out this significant battle.
2. Rocket Raccoon
While Marvel Studios has confirmed the return of Star-Lord, it’s highly likely that Rocket Raccoon will make a comeback in either a movie or a TV show. In the closing moments of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Rocket assumes the role of Captain for the new Guardians team. Given the franchise’s financial success, it’s probable that they’ll reintroduce Rocket’s team.
Furthermore, Rocket’s team features Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) and Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova), both recent additions to the MCU. Marvel Studios has a track record of retaining stars across multiple projects. So, it’s unlikely that the new team members will be left behind. Lastly, Phyla (Kai Zen), a character briefly introduced as a hero in a post-credit scene, is also part of Rocket’s team. That aligns with the MCU’s preferred method of teasing future endeavors.
3. Groot
If Rocket Raccoon comes back leading a new team, Groot may just be part of any upcoming project. Vin Diesel’s Groot and Rocket have been an unbreakable duo since the first movie. So, since Marvel Studios will likely use Rocket’s team of Guardians, we can expect to see more of Kaiju Groot.
4. Gamora
In a recent revelation, Zoe Saldaña, the actress who portrays Gamora, has made it clear that she’s calling it a day. She expressed her belief that this film marks her personal farewell to Gamora. In her words, “I don’t think this is the end for the Guardians… It is the end for me, for Gamora.” She also admitted to feeling a bit stuck doing franchises as she also stars in James Cameron’s Avatar franchise as well. Considering Saldaña’s stance, it’s highly likely that Gamora will have off-screen adventures with the Ravagers.
5. Drax
If there’s one character that’s been clear about not returning to the MCU, it’s Dave Bautista, who plays Drax. Bautista has consistently said that he won’t be returning after Vol. 3. He also emphasized his exit as “the perfect exit” during an appearance on The Tonight Show. He stated that he wouldn’t take on another Drax role solely for financial reasons. In the film’s conclusion, Drax commits himself to be a devoted father figure to the children saved from the clutches of the High Evolutionary. As a result, he will be raising them on Knowhere for the foreseeable future.
6. Adam Warlock
Considering the introduction of Will Poulter‘s Adam Warlock in Vol. 3, it seems likely that the character will return to the MCU. The decision to unveil this formidable wielder of magic in the trilogy’s final installment suggests he may have a significant role to play in upcoming storylines. So, there will probably be more Warlock appearances to look forward to.
7. Cosmo
Maria Bakalova‘s upgraded portrayal of Cosmo opens up the possibility of enjoyable appearances in smaller capacities. Plus, Rocket’s team has Adam Warlock and Cosmo the Spacedog, both recent additions to the MCU. As mentioned earlier, these characters probably won’t be left behind.
8. Nebula
At the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Nebula, a character played by Karen Gillan, also chooses to remain on Knowhere with Drax. She seems to be dedicating herself to raising the children and establishing the sense of community she lacked in her upbringing. Unlike Bautista’s departure, Gillan has expressed her desire to continue portraying Nebula. In her words, “I would love to continue the journey of the character.” She also expressed her reluctance to see it come to an end. Given Gillan’s enthusiasm, seeing Nebula in future Avengers films wouldn’t be surprising.