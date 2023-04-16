How Likely Each Guardian Of the Galaxy Vol.3 Character is to Die

One of the most quirky space force teams is at it again in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3’s last run. While fans gear up for another action-packed adventure with the remaining intergalactic heroes, it’s easy to wonder, who will bite the space dust? Which of the beloved characters will make it out alive?
Since the heroes do get themselves into pretty tight fixes, there’s a chance that not all of them will make it out alive. As this is rumored to be the final movie in the series, it’s possible that some goodbyes may be more permanent than others. So, here are some speculations on which of the galactic fighters is most likely to die, from the most likely to the least.
7. Drax
It’s been eight years since former WWE wrestler Dave Bautista first graced our screens as Drax the Destroyer. He initially joined the Guardians to avenge his family’s death by killing the villainous Thanos. With Thanos out of the way, it seems he may most likely be the first to walk into the light.
For the most part, Drax has been known to have a short fuse, plus, he’s not the smartest guy on the block. It’s possible to see how a mix of Drax’s temper and silly decisions could lead to an early demise. However, Bautista’s performance has been well-received by audiences, with his physical stature and sense of humor contributing to Drax becoming a fan-favorite character.
Another fact to note is Bautista’s confirmation that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 will feature his last appearance as Drax the Destroyer. This certainly isn’t a nail on the head in terms of the character’s death. But it could be a hint seeing as Drax could possibly still appear in the MCU.
6. Rocket Racoon
Bradley Cooper lent his voice to the character of Rocket Raccoon in the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films. He flawlessly portrayed Rocket as the emotionally detached team member who tends to push people away out of fear of losing them. In the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, Rocket is reunited with his soulmate Lylla, a sentient otter, and declares that he is “done running.” Based on that, the final part may end up delving into his past and hopefully giving more insight into how he became genetically modified.
However, it also seems that Rocket may be one of the easiest fall guys in Volume 3. It’s not uncommon for sci-fi storylines to build up a character just to lead viewers into a tearful and unexpected farewell. Plus, there was that short clip where Pratt’s character gave a heartwrenching scream. Of course, this could be because of any one of his friends turned family. Still, with Rocket appearing prominently in the trailer, it’s almost too obvious that he may take his last breath in this final part.
5. Gamora
This certainly would be a total buzz-kill, yet, it also feels like the obvious answer. It’s common knowledge that Thanos killed Gamora. However, there was the perfect plot twist in Avengers: Endgame, where a Gamora from the past re-surfaced thanks to time travel.
Of course, she hopped on the Avengers ship and even helps in the final battle against Thanos. So, there’s this new version of Gamora, who isn’t that conversant with the Guardians. But she may still be an instrumental character to look forward to watching in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3.
Watching her adapt to the team on this final journey to defeat Adam Warlock will be interesting. Another intriguing storyline to watch out for is the development of Peter and Gamora’s relationship. However, this final part may address her not really being alive.
4. Nebula
How likely is it for two sisters to die in the same movie? Well, not very likely, one usually survives either to tell the tale or to keep the family alive. However, Nebula makes it on this list, probably for one reason alone. If Gamora stays on, then that means Nebula may not.
Audiences may finally see a side of the Nebula that isn’t under Thanos’ influence. Still, it’s hard to shake the feeling that she may not make it out alive this time. In Avengers: Endgame, Nebula is kidnapped and replaced by her 2012 self, leading to a complicated plot involving the two versions of the character. Ultimately, present Nebula teams up with Gamora to kill her past self and fights in the Battle of Earth.
Now Nebula is a valued member of the Guardians team and has no vendetta against her sister or Thanos. While it is hoped that she survives, her tragic character history and newfound familial bonds suggest she may be willing to sacrifice herself to save her newfound family. Plus, Nebula’s past as a villain and involvement in risky missions in the MCU makes her a candidate for a fitting end to her character arc. Her potential demise could serve as a reminder of the consequences of her past actions.
3. Peter Quill
Of course, he’s the least likely to die because he’s the main character, not to mention his god-like abilities. The fact that he’s central to the storyline guarantees his safety at the movie’s end. However, with Marvel recently killing off Tony Stark, AKA Iron Man (Robert Downey Jnr.), who knows, Star-Lord himself may be on the chopping block.
2. Mantis
Seeing Mantis becoming a more prominent character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is great. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 revealed a long-held suspicion of her being related to Star-Lord. With that confirmed, and both his fathers and mother already dead, it seems unlikely Marvel will allow yet another painful death of a family member.
1. Groot
It’s hard to see Groot dying in the Guardian of the Galaxy Vol.3. For the most part, Groot technically “died” in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. He was replanted and regrown as Baby Groot. Voiced by Vin Diesel, Baby Groot is just about the cutest character on the show, even teenage Groot is quite endearing. Bottom line, losing him again would be heartwrenching.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!