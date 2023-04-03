Everything We Know About Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

The hotly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits the cinemas soon, and several tantalizing details are already available. With the first two movies revolving around motherhood and fatherhood, the trilogy’s third installment promises to focus on the self. Vol. 1 began with Peter Quill’s mother and Vol. 2 revolved around his father (both of them). Part three, then, is due to put the spotlight on Quill himself. It also promises a satisfying conclusion for the beloved band of space oddballs.
Writer-Director James Gunn has revealed this will be the last time the band of loveable misfits share the screen, marking the end of a 9-year run of movies. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, in 2014, standing out sharply and vibrantly among the otherwise lackluster MCU phase 2. Sadly, this era of the MCU is otherwise known for some of the most forgettable movies, including Avengers: Age of Ultron and Thor: The Dark World. By contrast, the colorful and chaotic band of outlaws immediately caught everyone’s attention, and the heart-wrenching ending of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cemented them as favorites. Understandably, hopes are high that their story will end with a bang.
What Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Will Be About
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special revealed that the titular heroes purchased Knowhere from The Collector and have been rebuilding it as a haven for refugees. This remote outpost, made from the severed head of a Celestial, is where Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will begin. At the story’s opening, the ghosts of Rocket’s past are going to catch up with him. Quill and the Guardians will need to go to great lengths to protect Rocket, in a dangerous adventure that will threaten to tear the team apart. Vol.3 also promises a deeper dynamic between Quill and Mantis, who’ve been revealed to be brother and sister.
The final part of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy will be a perilous one. Ayesha, high priestess of The Sovereign is still sworn to destroy them. She’ll be joined by Adam Warlock, a famous character from Marvel Comics who was teased in a mid-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. At the same time, Vol. 3 will introduce the High Evolutionary, Rocket’s dark creator. But it isn’t all doom and gloom. The new story is also set to introduce Lylla, an anthropomorphic otter who will be a love interest for Rocket.
Which Cast Members Are Returning For GOTG3
All of the core characters from previous movies are due to return. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will bring back Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord), Drax the Destroyer, Mantis, Rocket, and a buff-looking Groot. They’ll be joined by the reluctantly heroic Nebula and the ravager Kraglin, who now wears a fin on his head like Yondu did in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Gamora will also return, despite the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and after being conspicuously absent from the Holiday Special. Judging by the trailer, she’ll be having a difficult time re-integrating with the group.
A few other characters will be returning too. Cosmo the Spacedog will play a larger role after fleeting cameo appearances in the previous two movies and having her first speaking role in the Holiday Special. Other ravagers from Vol. 2 are also due to return, including the crystalline Martinex and Stakar Ogord (played by Sylvester Stalone).
Will GOTG3 Really Be The End Of The Guardians
Unfortunately for fans, this will be the final movie for the Guardians of the Galaxy in their current incarnation. James Gunn has mentioned that he was originally reluctant to work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 without Michael Rooker, who played Yondu in the previous two movies (via EW); Gunn’s films nearly always include Rooker, so it’s unusual for him not to be there. Gunn has also been resolute that he has no plans to resurrect the character, so as not to diminish the meaning of his role in Vol. 2. Dave Bautista, who plays Drax, is also eager to move on to new acting roles and doesn’t intend to reprise the character in future (via CNN).
However, this doesn’t entirely rule out future Guardians of the Galaxy movies, with different characters. The comics have featured numerous heroes in the lineup who’re yet to appear in movies, as well as a few who have. Comic book Guardians teams have previously included Captain Marvel and Ant-Man, as well as the soon-to-be-introduced Adam Warlock. Alternatively, with both Nebula and Starfox established in the MCU, there’s the possibility of a Dark Guardians story in the future.
When Does Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Release
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to release in both the USA and China on May 5, 2023. It will be the second movie in MCU Phase 5, following And-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and preceding The Marvels. It still remains to be seen whether or not Vol. 3 will introduce any new developments in the ongoing Multiverse storyline, featuring Kang the Conqueror. Regardless, it’s certain to be a high point of Phase 5.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases in theaters on May 5th, 2023.
Read Next: James Gunn Explains Why Filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Was An Emotional Experience For Him
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!