Many of today’s film audiences recognize Tom Cruise as one of Hollywood’s top action stars. Whether driving a motorcycle off a cliff, hanging on the sides of an airplane at lift-off, scaling the Burj Khalifa, or jumping off buildings, Cruise finds new ways to push his limits. Undoubtedly, this has made his films, especially the Mission: Impossible film series, some of the action genre’s most successful movies.
Besides being one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars and highest-paid actors, Tom Cruise’s films have grossed over $12 billion at the Box Office. Although he has spent the last decade starring in action movies, most of his early roles were in rom-coms and drama. Here’s a closer look at Tom Cruise’s 10 top non-action roles throughout his career.
10. The Firm
IMDb Rating: 6.9
Tomatometer: 76%
Popcornmeter: 64%
Directed by Sydney Pollack, the 1993 The Firm was adapted from John Grisham’s 1991 bestselling novel of the same name. The movie was a critical and commercial success, grossing $270.2 million against its $42 million budget. In The Firm, Tom Cruise plays Mitch McDeere, a young and ambitious Harvard Law School graduate who accepts a lucrative offer from Bendini, Lambert & Locke, a prestigious Memphis law firm.
As Mitch begins his career, he uncovers that the firm is deeply involved in illegal activities, including money laundering for the Mafia. His character is faced with ethical dilemmas and life-threatening challenges as he works to expose the corruption while trying to protect himself and his wife, Abby McDeere (Jeanne Tripplehorn). The Firm also starred Gene Hackman, Ed Harris, Paul Sorvino, and Dean Norris.
9. Eyes Wide Shut
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Tomatometer: 76%
Popcornmeter: 74%
The 1999 erotic psychological drama Eyes Wide Shut was Stanley Kubrick’s last feature film. Released posthumously on July 16, 1999, Eyes Wide Shut cast Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman as its lead stars. Cruise played Dr. William “Bill” Harford, a wealthy New York City physician. Eyes Wide Shut follows Bill as he embarks on a night-long sexual odyssey and moral discovery.
He embarks on this odyssey after his wife, Alice (Nicole Kidman), confesses to fantasizing about another man. Bill’s journey takes him into increasingly surreal and dangerous territory, including an encounter with a secretive and decadent masked society. Eyes Wide Shut received generally positive reviews from critics and became Stanley Kubrick’s highest-grossing film, with Box Office earnings of $162.1 million against its $65 million production budget.
8. The Color of Money
IMDb Rating: 7.0
Tomatometer: 87%
Popcornmeter: 73%
Five months after Top Gun release, Tom Cruise’s next and only 1986 film was Martin Scorsese’s sports drama The Color of Money. In the film, Cruise played Vincent Lauria, a young, charismatic, and highly talented pool player with a cocky attitude. Vincent is discovered by Fast Eddie Felson (Paul Newman), a former pool hustler who sees potential in him.
Deciding to mentor Vincent, Fast Eddie teaches Vincent the art of hustling and navigating the competitive world of pool. He helps him make a living by playing and defeating other pool players at several pool houses across the country. The Color of Money is one of Tom Cruise’s underrated and forgotten performances. A critical success, it grossed $52.3 million against its $14.5 million production budget.
7. Risky Business
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Tomatometer: 93%
Popcornmeter: 73%
The 1983 coming-of-age teen comedy Risky Business was one of Tom Cruise’s earliest projects of his career. Cast as Joel Goodsen, Cruise’s performance is memorable for his tiny voice and dancing in his underwear to Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock and Roll” song. Cruise’s character is a high school student left home alone while his parents are away. Risky Business follows Joel’s adventures as he transforms from a cautious, college-bound teenager into a more daring and confident young adult. The film is arguably Tom Cruise’s breakout role, catapulting him to stardom. Risky Business was a critical and commercial success, raking in $63.5 million against a production budget of $6.2 million.
6. Born on the Fourth of July
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Tomatometer: 84%
Popcornmeter: 76%
Risky Business might have been Tom Cruise’s breakout role, but his performance in Born on the Fourth of July earned him his first Academy Award nomination. Born on the Fourth of July is an epic biographical anti-war drama adapted from Ron Kovic’s 1976 autobiography. Cruise portrayed Ron Kovic as a patriotic young man who enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps to fight in the Vietnam War. During the war, Kovic is severely injured, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. Born on the Fourth of July follows his journey from an eager, idealistic soldier to a disillusioned and outspoken anti-war activist. Tom Cruise’s performance marked a significant shift in his career, demonstrating his ability to handle intense, dramatic roles.
5. Interview with the Vampire
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Tomatometer: 63%
Popcornmeter: 86%
The Neil Jordan-directed gothic horror film Interview with the Vampire is one of Tom Cruise’s most popular non-action films. Cruise portrayed Lestat de Lioncourt alongside Brad Pitt and a younger Kirsten Dunst. Cruise’s Lestat is a charismatic and ruthless vampire who turns Brad Pitt’s character into a vampire. Lestat served as a mentor, companion, and antagonist to Pitt’s Louis de Pointe du Lac character. Despite initial skepticism of his casting from fans of Anne Rice’s novel, Tom Cruise’s portrayal of Lestat earned widespread acclaim.
4. Jerry Maguire
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Tomatometer: 85%
Popcornmeter: 79%
1996 was one of Tom Cruise’s most successful years of his career. After starring in the first installment of what became known as the Mission: Impossible franchise, he was cast as the titular character in Jerry Maguire. The Cameron Crowe-directed sports comedy-drama is one of Cruise’s memorable non-action movies. Cruise’s Jerry Maguire is a successful sports agent with a moral epiphany and decides to start his own agency.
Jerry Maguire aims to build his agency based on honesty and personal relationships rather than profits. After being fired for his ideals, he struggles to rebuild his career with the help of his sole client, football player Rod Tidwell (Cuba Gooding Jr.), and his one loyal employee, Dorothy Boyd (Renée Zellweger). Tom Cruise’s performance earned him his second Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Beyond its critical success, Jerry Maguire grossed $273.6 million from a production budget of $50 million.
3. Magnolia
IMDb Rating: 8.0
Tomatometer: 82%
Popcornmeter: 89%
Cast in a supporting role in Magnolia, Tom Cruise played Frank T.J. Mackey, a deeply flawed self-help guru who teaches seminars on how men can seduce women. Although brash, confident, and misogynistic on the surface, his character is later revealed as vulnerable and emotional. Cruise’s performance earned him his third acting Academy Award nomination and his first for Best Supporting Actor. Magnolia’s star-studded cast also included Jeremy Blackman, Melinda Dillon, Philip Seymour Hoffman, William H. Macy, and Alfred Molina. It also starred Julianne Moore, John C. Reilly, Felicity Huffman, and Michael Murphy. Produced on a $37 million budget, Magnolia performed moderately at the Box Office, grossing only $48.5 million.
2. A Few Good Men
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Tomatometer: 84%
Popcornmeter: 89%
Regarded as one of Tom Cruise’s best dramatic performances, Cruise is cast as Lieutenant (junior grade) Daniel Kaffee, USN, JAG Corps in A Few Good Men. His character is that of a young, somewhat inexperienced Navy lawyer assigned to defend two Marines. The Marines are accused of murdering a fellow Marine at Guantanamo Bay.
Initially uninterested and aiming to negotiate a plea deal, Kaffe becomes deeply involved in uncovering a conspiracy involving a “code red” order—a form of extrajudicial punishment. His performance culminates in a tense courtroom showdown with Colonel Nathan R. Jessep, USMC (Jack Nicholson). The scene produced the iconic lines, “You can’t handle the truth!” and “You’re goddamn right I did!” A Few Good Men was critically acclaimed and grossed $243.2 million against a production budget of $33–40 million.
1. Rain Man
IMDb Rating: 8.0
Tomatometer: 88%
Popcornmeter: 90%
Tom Cruise’s highest-rated non-action movie is the 1988 road comedy-drama Rain Man. Cruise played Charlie Babbitt, a self-centered and ambitious car. The film’s plot begins when Charlie learns that his estranged father has died and left the bulk of his fortune to his autistic savant brother, Raymond Babbitt (Dustin Hoffman), whom Charlie didn’t know existed. Initially motivated by greed, Charlie kidnaps Raymond in an attempt to gain control of the inheritance.
However, as the two embark on a cross-country road trip, Charlie’s motivations shift. He forms a deep emotional bond with his brother, leading to personal growth and understanding. Rain Man was critically acclaimed, winning Best Picture at the 61st Academy Awards in 1989. Although not nominated by the Academy, Tom Cruise’s performance received special praise. With Box Office earnings of $354.8 million against its $25 million budget, Rain Man became the highest-grossing film of 1988. If you enjoyed reading about Tom Cruise’s non-action roles, check out Samuel L. Jackson’s top villainy roles.
Follow Us