The concept of capitalism has been around for thousands of years, and it is now the basis of many societies all over the world. While capitalism certainly has its benefits, it also has lots of downsides. In recent years, critiques of capitalism have become very common, and many people believe that capitalism is the cause of many problems in the United States. In the entertainment industry, capitalism has found itself at the core of many stories. From comedies to drama, the money and economy tend to make for pretty successful movies. Whether you love capitalism or feel like it’s the root of evil, these movies will definitely grab your attention. Keep reading to see our list of 10 awesome movies about capitalism.
1. Sorry to Bother You
Released in 2018, Sorry to Bother You stars Lakeith Stanfield as a man named Cassius who gets a job at a call center. While he’s excited about the new opportunity, he quickly gets caught up in climbing his way up the ladder which causes conflict when other employees want to go unionize. Although the movie takes an interesting look at capitalism and corporate greed, it’s not all serious. The movie is a satire at heart, but it’ll certainly get you thinking.
2. The Wolf of Wall Street
The Wolf Of Wall Street was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2013, and it’s easy to see why. The film is based on the memoir of the same name by Jordan Belfort. The Wolf of Wall Street takes viewers on a wild ride through the world of the stock exchange and the lengths people are willing to go to make and maintain money.
3. Parasite
Parasite may be a South Korean movie, but it became a hit all over the world. The black comedy centers around a young man named Kim Ki-woo who comes from a poor family. He is hired by a wealthy family to tutor their daughter. He eventually comes up with a scheme to get the rest of his family hired. However, what begins as a lucrative situation for the whole Kim family, eventually takes a bizarre turn.
4. Killing Them Softly
Killing Them Softly isn’t as well known as some of the other movies on our list, but it’s still a solid movie that has capitalism at its core. The movie is set during the financial crisis of the 2000s and tells the story of two criminals who decide to rob a card game which sets off an unexpected chain of events.
5. Wall Street
The 1987 movie Wall Street features an all-star cast and an interesting story of greed and corruption. In the movie, Charlie Sheen stars as a young stockbroker named Bud Fox who is ready to build his career. However, he ultimately gets caught up in the dark side of Wall Street which threatens not only his future but that of his father.
6. The Florida Project
One of the things that many people criticize about capitalism is that it creates a large gap between the rich and the poor which subsequently leaves poor people with less access to opportunities. The Florida Project highlights this by juxtaposing the magic of Disney World with the life of a poor family who lives not far from the park.
7. The Pursuit Of Happyness
The Pursuit of Happyness is easily one of the most memorable movies of 2006, and many see it as a heartwarming story of perseverance and dedication. At its core, though, the film is really a tale about capitalism and how rough things can be for the less fortunate. While some think it’s great that Chris Gardner (Will Smith) was able to ‘pull himself up by his bootstraps’, others think the film glorifies capitalism.
8. Rogue Trader
As with several of the other movies on our list, Rogue Trader revolves around the stock market. The movie was released in 1999 and is based on the 1996 book, Rogue Trader: How I Brought Down Barings Bank and Shook the Financial World. The film tells the story of Nick Leeson (Ewan McGregor), a trader who was secretly gambling away his employer’s money.
9. Other People’s Money
Other People’s Money is a comedy about a man namd Larry Garfield (Danny DeVito) whose job is to deconstruct properties. He sets his sights on a small-town cable company that is the largest employer in the area. In an effort to save the company, the owner hires his beautiful step daughter in hopes that it will distract Larry.
10. The Godfather
On the surface, The Godfather is a movie about the mob. In reality, however, it’s much deeper than that. Over the years, many people have argued that the movie is also about capitalism and how striving for the American Dream can actually lead people down the wrong path.