With his acclaimed series The Gentlemen, and his war epic The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, 2024 has already been a big year for Guy Ritchie. With Henry Cavill leading the cast, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare tells the story of a group of highly skilled soldiers who are hired by the British military to to strike against German forces behind enemy lines during World War II. With intense action scenes and Guy Ritchie’s signature dark humor, he has made efforts to place himself into the realm of war movie filmmakers.
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is a unique war movie due to the fact that it is spliced with humor and runs at Ritchie’s frenetic pace he has become renowned for. However, at its core, it is a movie about camaraderie in life or death situations. So, if you enjoyed the movie, here are 6 films that strike a similar chord.
6. The Covenant (2023)
After spending years in the crime genre, The Covenant was Guy Ritchie’s first foray into the war genre. Although it is absent of comedic moments, it shares the theme of loyalty amongst soldiers, just like The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. The story revolves around Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim) and US Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal). When Ahmed goes to incredible measures to rescue Kinley’s life following an ambush, a unlikely bond is formed. After learning that Ahmed and his family were not granted safe passage to America as agreed upon, Kinley feels obligated to make good on his commitment by going back to the conflict zone and rescuing them before the Taliban finds them. The Covenant blends action and drama seamlessly, shedding light on the atrocities of conflicts in the region of Afghanistan.
5. Fury (2014)
Much like The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, 2014’s Fury focuses on a team of soldiers who band together on a daring mission. Fury is a thought-provoking war film directed by David Ayer, starring an ensemble cast including Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman, Michael Peña, and Jon Bernthal. Set during World War II, the movie follows the story of a Sherman tank and its five-man crew as they embark on a deadly mission behind enemy lines in Nazi Germany.
The crew, led by the battle-hardened Sergeant Don Collier (Brad Pitt), must navigate through treacherous terrain and intense combat situations, facing overwhelming odds and the harsh realities of war. As they push deeper into enemy territory, the crew must rely on each other’s strengths and camaraderie to survive against overwhelming enemy forces. The film explores themes of loyalty, sacrifice, and the brutal realities of war, as the crew of the tank, named “Fury,” fights to complete their mission and make it out alive.
4. Rescue Dawn (2006)
Although Rescue Dawn isn’t technically a war movie in terms of intense battle sequences, it still serves up a tale of a group of soldiers who use their skills and wit to survive the POW camp they are placed into during the Vietnam War. Despite Werner Herzog‘s poignant drama gaining critical acclaim, the movie stands as a picture that unfortunately went somewhat under the radar with a larger audience.The film follows the gripping true story of American pilot Dieter Dengler, played by Christian Bale, who is shot down and captured during the Vietnam War.
Imprisoned in a brutal POW camp, Dieter and his fellow American soldiers, including Duane Martin (Steve Zahn) and Gene DeBruin (Jeremy Davies), endure harsh conditions and relentless torture at the hands of their captors. As they struggle to survive and maintain their sanity, the men form a tight bond and hatch a daring escape plan to break free and find their way back to safety. The cast members delivered immersive portrayals of the captured soldiers, with Bale, Zahn, and Davies all losing a tremendous amount of weight to authentically portray the physical toll of their captivity. Their performances bring to life the harrowing experiences of these real-life heroes, making Rescue Dawn a powerful and emotionally impactful war drama worth watching.
3. Valkyrie (2008)
Valkyrie is a 2008 war film directed by Bryan Singer, starring Tom Cruise as Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg, a high-ranking German officer who becomes part of a plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler and overthrow the Nazi regime during World War II. The film follows the true story of the 20 July plot, in which von Stauffenberg and his fellow conspirators attempt to carry out Operation Valkyrie, a plan to seize power in Germany after Hitler’s death.
Despite facing numerous obstacles and near-impossible odds, von Stauffenberg and his allies risk their lives to bring an end to the tyranny of the Nazi regime. Where the movie shines is in the tension built as the plot unfolds and the team get closer to their mission that feels almost impossible. With its thrilling narrative and strong performances from its eclectic cast, Valkyrie offers a gripping portrayal of one of the most audacious attempts to end Hitler’s reign of terror.
2. Inglorious Basterds (2009)
Quentin Tarantino‘s Inglourious Basterds stands out as a truly unique war movie, blending his signature slick dialogue and drawn-out tension-building scenes for which he has become renowned. The film follows two interconnected storylines: one centered around a group of Jewish-American soldiers known as the Basterds led by Lieutenant Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt) on a mission to kill Nazis in occupied France, and the other following a young Jewish woman named Shosanna Dreyfus (Mélanie Laurent) seeking revenge against the Nazi regime after her family is killed. Despite its unconventional tone and narrative structure, Inglourious Basterds shares a common theme with traditional war films: the unwavering loyalty and camaraderie among soldiers as they fight for a common cause. Through its unique blend of dark humor, intense action, and sharp dialogue, the film offers a fresh and provocative take on the war genre while resonating with the enduring bond that soldiers share in the face of adversity.
1. The Great Escape (1963)
Just like The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, The Great Escape is a war movie that captivates its audience by focusing on a group of men who strive in the face of adversity. The Great Escape is widely regarded as one of the best war movies ever made, known for its thrilling story, dynamic characters, and impressive ensemble cast. Based on a true story, the film follows a group of Allied prisoners of war during World War II as they plan and execute a daring escape from a German prisoner-of-war camp.
What sets The Great Escape apart from many other war films is its uplifting and inspiring tone, offering a sense of hope and camaraderie amidst the harsh realities of war. In a genre often filled with stark and harrowing portrayals of conflict, The Great Escape stands as a reminder of the resilience and courage of individuals in the face of adversity, making it a timeless classic that continues to resonate with audiences. Want to read more about war movies? Here’s our pick of the five best war movies of the last decade.