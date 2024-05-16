Despite not performing well at the box office upon initial release, some movies have gone on to defy expectations and secure a sequel due to their cult following. This phenomenon often occurs when a film gains popularity through home video releases, such as VHS or DVD, and more recently, streaming platforms. As the movie’s cult status grows, it becomes a beloved favorite among fans, who champion its quirky charm, memorable characters, or nostalgic value.
This enduring appeal can catch the attention of studios, who may reassess the film’s potential and decide to capitalize on its newfound popularity. This has happened time and time again in Hollywood, demonstrating the power of a cult following. So, here are 6 box office bombs that still got sequels.
6. Donnie Darko (2001)
Donnie Darko, a 2001 film written and directed by Richard Kelly, is a truly mind-bending and perplexing cinematic experience. The movie follows Donnie Darko (Jake Gyllenhaal), a troubled teenager who is plagued by visions of a giant rabbit named Frank who predicts the end of the world in 28 days. As the predicted doomsday approaches, Donnie’s reality begins to unravel, and he must navigate a complex web of time travel, alternate realities, and philosophical themes.
Despite its critical acclaim, the film bombed at the box office, grossing only $7.5 million against a budget of $4.5 million. However, the movie’s unique charm and complexities resonated with audiences on home video releases, and it quickly gained a loyal cult following. The film’s success helped establish Jake Gyllenhaal as a rising star, and it has since become a cult classic. In 2009, a sequel titled S. Darko: A Donnie Darko Tale was released, but it failed to recapture the magic of the original, instead receiving mixed reviews and disappointing box office returns. The original Donnie Darko remains a beloved and influential film, celebrated for its bold storytelling, memorable characters, and thought-provoking themes.
5. Tron (1982)
The 1982 sci-fi film Tron, directed by Steven Lisberger, was a groundbreaking achievement in special effects and storytelling, but it failed to ignite the box office upon its initial release. The film’s plot follows Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges), a computer programmer who is transported into a virtual reality world called the Grid, where he must compete in gladiatorial games to survive and outsmart the evil Master Control Program. Despite its innovative practical effects and imaginative storytelling, Tron was overshadowed by the Star Wars franchise and received mixed reviews from critics, which hindered its commercial success.
The film’s lukewarm reception at the box office meant that it didn’t become a smash hit, but when it hit VHS, it gained a cult following. This loyal fan base helped pave the way for the 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy, which became a commercial success, grossing $400 million worldwide against a $170 million production budget. The legacy of the original Tron film has endured, and its influence can still be seen in modern science fiction and technology. In 2025, Tron: Ares will be the next instalment in the franchise.
4. The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)
The 2004 sci-fi film The Chronicles of Riddick, directed by David Twohy, was a highly anticipated sequel to the 2000 hit Pitch Black, starring Vin Diesel as the titular character. The plot follows Riddick as he becomes embroiled in a complex web of intergalactic politics and battles against the evil Lord Marshal, all while trying to find his way back to his home planet. Despite Diesel’s star power at the time, the film failed to recapture the magic of the first movie, earning a disappointing $115.8 million at the box office, despite a budget of $110 million. The film’s poor reception was attributed to its overly ambitious plot and lack of focus on the character-driven elements that made Pitch Black so successful. However, in 2013, Diesel and Twohy reunited for Riddick, a low-budget ($38 million) and more intimate sequel that returned to the roots of the franchise. The gamble paid off, as Riddick grossed $98.3 million worldwide, proving that sometimes less is more.
3. Hellboy (2004)
The 2004 superhero film Hellboy, directed by Guillermo del Toro and starring Ron Perlman as the titular character, received mixed reviews from critics and a lukewarm reception at the box office. Despite its unique blend of dark humor and action, the film earned a modest $99.8 million worldwide, against a budget of $66 million. However, the studio had high hopes for the sequel, Hellboy II: The Golden Army, which was already in production when the first film was released.
The delay in release was likely due to the studio’s desire to re-evaluate the franchise’s potential. Ultimately, the gamble paid off, as Hellboy II: The Golden Army turned out to be a major success, earning $168.3 million worldwide. Del Toro’s unique visual style and imaginative storytelling brought the sequel to life, and it received widespread critical acclaim. The success of the second film solidified the franchise’s place in the world of comic book adaptations, and proved that sometimes, taking a little extra time to get things right can pay off in a big way. To that, Hellboy stands as a prime example amongst box office bombs that resurfaced thanks to their sequels.
2. The Boondock Saints (1999)
Troy Duffy‘s 1999 debut film, The Boondock Saints, is widely regarded as one of the finest directorial debuts in cinematic history, alongside the likes of Quentin Tarantino‘s Reservoir Dogs. The film tells the story of two Irish-American brothers, Connor and Murphy MacManus, who become vigilante assassins in Boston, targeting criminals and gangsters after their father is murdered by a group of thugs. The film’s unique blend of dark humor, stylish visuals, and philosophical themes has only grown in legacy over the years, cultivating a cult following that continues to discover and re-discover its charms. Despite initially underperforming at the box office, the film’s word-of-mouth and home video release helped it catapult to a surprising $50 million in sales, leading to a sequel, The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, in 2009. The film’s cult status has endured, with fans continuing to praise its originality and style, making it a modern classic that has become a staple of independent cinema.
1. The Big Lebowski (1998)
The Big Lebowski, the 1998 film directed by the Coen Brothers, is a masterclass in subtle storytelling, as it eschews complexity for a straightforward yet engaging plot that allows its characters to take center stage. The movie follows “The Dude,” a laid-back, weed-smoking, bowling-loving slacker who gets caught up in a convoluted kidnapping plot, only to find himself lost in a world of eccentric characters and absurd situations. At its core, The Big Lebowski is a hangout movie, more interested in exploring the quirks and flaws of its characters than in driving the plot forward.
Despite not being a major hit at the box office, grossing only $47.4 million against a budget of $15 million, the film has developed a cult following and is now widely regarded as a classic. As the Coen Brothers’ reputation has grown, so too has the appreciation for The Big Lebowski, with its unique blend of humor, style, and charm. In 2019, the character of Jesus, played by John Turturro, received his own spin-off movie, The Jesus Rolls, which explored the complex and controversial character further. Want to read more about John Turturro? Read about his role in the acclaimed series, Severance.