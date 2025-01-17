Every Ocean’s Film, Ranked From Worst to Best

The Ocean’s film franchise is one of the longest-running franchises in cinema history. Although many of today’s film audiences are more conversant with the Steven Soderbergh-directed Ocean’s trilogy, the franchise began forty years earlier. Generally, the franchise has largely been successful, grossing over $1.422 billion at the Box Office.
As of the end of 2024, the Ocean’s franchise has five released feature-length films. A sixth film, although untitled and announced as a prequel, has Jay Roach attached as its director. The franchise’s success defined the heist genre, especially the Soderbergh films. While the films have also been critically successful, here’s a ranking of the Ocean’s film franchise from worst to best.
5. Ocean’s 8
IMDb Rating: 6.3/10
Tomatometer: 67%
Popcornmeter: 47%
Released on June 8, 2018, Ocean’s 8 is a spin-off from Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s series. Gary Ross, famous for directing the 2012 The Hunger Games, directed Ocean’s 8, which is currently the last released film in the franchise. Like the other films before it, Ocean’s 8 featured an ensemble cast. However, it was an all-female ensemble cast for the first time, including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, and Sarah Paulson.
In Ocean’s 8, Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock), the sister of Danny Ocean (George Clooney) from the trilogy, is released from prison. After her release, she immediately sets out to pull off an ambitious heist. Debbie assembles a team of skilled women for the job, targeting the annual Met Gala in New York City. The heist centers on stealing a priceless Cartier necklace worth $150 million. The necklace is set to be worn by famous actress Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway). Besides generally receiving positive reviews, Ocean’s 8 was a commercial success. The film grossed $297.8 million against its $70 million budget.
4. Ocean’s 11 (1960)
IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
Tomatometer: 45%
Popcornmeter: 81%
The 1960 Ocean’s 11 is a classic heist movie directed and produced by the late Lewis Milestone. The movie was renowned for its stylish portrayal of Las Vegas and the charisma of its all-star cast. This 1960 Ocean’s 11 inspired the highly successful 2001 remake, whose ensemble cast was led by George Clooney. The 1960 Ocean’s 11 starred the legendary Rat Pack—Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop. Although audiences loved the movie, it received mixed to average reviews from critics.
The film follows Danny Ocean (Frank Sinatra) and a group of his World War II veteran friends as they plan and execute an elaborate scheme to rob five Las Vegas casinos in a single night. The casinos targeted were the Sahara, Riviera, Desert Inn, Sands, and Flamingo. The crew meticulously plans the heist, utilizing their individual skills to coordinate the simultaneous robberies. However, their post-heist celebration is cut short when unforeseen complications arise, leading to a twist ending.
3. Ocean’s Twelve
IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
Tomatometer: 55%
Popcornmeter: 60%
Ocean’s Twelve (2004) is the second installment in the Steven Soderbergh trilogy. The film reunites Danny Ocean and his crew for another high-stakes heist. The film’s plot follows their successful casino heist in the previous film, where they robbed Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia). He tracks down Danny Ocean and his crew, demanding repayment of the stolen $169 million plus interest, which amounts to about $198 million. The team agrees to Benedict’s two-week deadline to pay him back to avoid retaliation.
Unable to pull off another heist in the U.S. without drawing attention, the crew heads to Europe for their next job. The crew aims to steal a valuable Fabergé Imperial Coronation Egg to pay off Benedict. However, they face a rival thief, the elusive and skilled François Toulour/The Night Fox (Vincent Cassel). Toulour informs them that he tipped off Benedict about their identities and challenges them to prove they are the best thieves by outsmarting him. Ocean’s Twelve is the least-rated of Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s films. Catherine Zeta-Jones joined the cast in Ocean’s Twelve.
2. Ocean’s Thirteen
IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
Tomatometer: 70%
Popcornmeter: 75%
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) is the third film in Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s trilogy. The film’s plot begins after Reuben Tishoff (Elliott Gould), a member of Ocean’s crew, suffers a heart attack. Reuben’s heart attack is triggered after being double-crossed by a ruthless casino owner, Willy Bank (Al Pacino). Bank cheats Reuben out of his share in a luxury Las Vegas casino they were building together. Danny and his crew vow to take revenge by ruining Bank on the opening night of his casino. Ocean’s Thirteen was another Box Office success, grossing $311.7 million against its $85 million production budget.
1. Ocean’s Eleven
IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
Tomatometer: 83%
Popcornmeter: 80%
Steven Soderbergh’s 2001 Ocean’s Eleven is the highest-rated film in the Ocean’s film franchise. Ocean’s Eleven introduced modern audiences to Ocean’s crew and heist. It packed a star-studded ensemble cast led by George Clooney’s Danny Ocean. After being recently paroled, con artist Danny Ocean assembles a crew of eleven skilled criminals to execute an elaborate plan to rob three Las Vegas casinos—the Bellagio, Mirage, and MGM Grand.
All three casinos are owned by ruthless businessman Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia). The heist is motivated by money and Danny Ocean’s desire to win back his ex-wife, Tess (Julia Roberts), who’s now dating Benedict. Ocean’s Eleven was a critical and commercial success, grossing $450.7 million against a production budget of $85 million. If you enjoyed reading about the Ocean’s film franchise, check out how critics ranked the Spider-Man movies.
