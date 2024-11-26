Every Catherine Zeta-Jones Movie That Grossed Over $100 Million at the Box Office

Veteran actress Catherine Zeta-Jones ruled the American silver screen for over two decades. She was notably one of Hollywood’s most successful and bankable actresses. Renowned for her beauty and acting talents, Zeta-Jones was a regular feature on several magazines’ “Most Beautiful” lists. Although her last feature-length movie was in 2017, Zeta-Jones has worked on several different projects on television.
Catherine Zeta-Jones played Billie Pearce on the Disney+ action-adventure series National Treasure: Edge of History (2022–2023) and portrayed Morticia Addams on Netflix’s Wednesday series. With only about two dozen film credits, Zeta-Jones has starred in several high-grossing Box Office films and worked with top actors and filmmakers. While fans await her long-overdue return to film, here’s a look at her Box Office records.
Intolerable Cruelty — $120.8 Million
The 2003 romantic comedy Intolerable Cruelty starred Catherine Zeta-Jones and George Clooney in lead roles. Zeta-Jones was cast as Marylin, a glamorous and cunning gold-digger. Marylin is a skilled manipulator who marries wealthy men and then divorces them to claim substantial settlements. However, she meets her match after meeting Miles Massey, a high-powered divorce attorney hired by her soon-to-be-divorced husband.
Marylin and Miles Massey’s interactions and relationship evolve from adversarial to romantic. Marylin’s schemes and Miles’s wit form the core of the film’s humor. Intolerable Cruelty was a commercial success, doubling its $60 million budget with its $120.8 million Box Office earnings. The movie also starred Geoffrey Rush, Cedric the Entertainer, Paul Adelstein, Richard Jenkins, and Billy Bob Thornton.
America’s Sweethearts — $138.3 Million
Catherine Zeta-Jones joined the 2001 romantic comedy America’s Sweethearts as Gwen Harrison. In the star-studded cast, Zeta-Jones’ character is the sister to Julia Roberts’ character, Kathleen “Kiki” Harrison. Zeta-Jones Gwen is a glamorous but self-centered movie star who is one-half of a famous Hollywood couple. However, after cheating on her husband and co-star, Eddie Thomas (John Cusack), the couple are estranged.
America’s Sweethearts revolves around the publicity efforts promoted by Gwen’s assistant and sister, Kiki, and veteran publicist Lee Phillips (Billy Crystal) to promote their latest movie, despite the couple’s fallout. Gwen’s vanity and manipulative behavior create much of the film’s comedic tension. While Gwen pursues a new relationship with co-star Hector Gorgonzolas (Hank Azaria), she’s oblivious to her sister’s growing feelings for her ex-husband. America’s Sweethearts grossed $138.3 million against its $46 million production budget. The movie also starred Stanley Tucci and Christopher Walken.
The Legend of Zorro — $142.4 Million
The 2005 The Legend of Zorro was a sequel to the 1998 film. Catherine Zeta-Jones reprised her role as Don Alejandro de la Vega/Zorro’s (Antonio Banderas) wife, Elena De La Vega. In the 2005 sequel, which is set in 1850, Elena and Alejandro navigate their strained marriage while raising their young son, Joaquin (Adrián Alonso). Zeta-Jones’ Elana is involved in a covert mission, appearing to ally with the movie’s antagonist, Count Armand (Rufus Sewell), under the orders of Pinkerton agents.
This creates tension and intrigue as Zorro works to uncover a conspiracy threatening California’s statehood. Although The Legend of Zorro failed to outgross its predecessor, it was still a box-office success. The movie grossed $142.4 million against its $65 million production budget. For her performance, Catherine Zeta-Jones received a People’s Choice Award nomination for Favorite Female Action Star.
Red 2 — $148.1 Million
Catherine Zeta-Jones joined the cast of the Bruce Willis-led action comedy in its 2013 sequel, Red 2. Zeta-Jones played Major General Katja Petrokovich, a skilled Russian secret agent and an old romantic interest of Frank Moses (Bruce Willis). Katja is charming and dangerous, adding tension and intrigue as she becomes entangled in the mission.
Although cast as a supporting character with limited screen time, Catherine Zeta-Jones’s performance was memorable. With her character killed in Red 2, it was her only starring role in the film series. Other ensemble cast members included John Malkovich, Helen Mirren, Mary-Louise Parker, Anthony Hopkins, Brian Cox, and David Thewlis. With a slightly increased budget of $84 million, Red 2 grossed $148.1 million after its theatrical run.
The Haunting — $180.2 Million
In Jan de Bont’s 1999 supernatural horror The Haunting, Catherine Zeta-Jones is one of the film’s major supporting characters. Cast as Theo, short for Theodora, Zeta-Jones portrayed the character as confident and glamorous, with a mysterious and flirtatious demeanor. She’s one of Dr. David Marrow’s (Liam Neeson) test subjects, invited to Hill House under the pretense of participating in an insomnia study. However, Dr. Marrow intends to explore the mansion’s paranormal activities. Zeta-Jones Theo stood out for her fashion style, wit, and implied fluid sexuality. The Haunting also starred Lili Taylor, Owen Wilson, and Bruce Dern. The movie was another Box Office success, grossing $180.2 million against a production budget of $80 million.
Traffic — $207.5 Million
Traffic (2000), directed by Steven Soderbergh, explored the multi-faceted issues of drug trafficking. In Traffic, Catherine Zeta-Jones played Helena Ayala, the pregnant wife of a wealthy Mexican drug trafficker, Carlos Ayala (Steven Bauer). Helena Ayala is initially depicted as a sheltered and unaware spouse.
However, after her husband’s arrest, she undergoes a dramatic transformation, taking charge of his operations to ensure his release. Catherine Zeta-Jones was widely praised for her performance, earning a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture. Traffic was also a critical and commercial success, grossing $207.5 million from its $48 million production budget.
Entrapment — $212.4 Million
In the 1999 caper film Entrapment, Catherine Zeta-Jones played Virginia “Gin” Baker, a skilled insurance investigator. However, it is revealed later that she has a hidden agenda after teaming up with master thief Robert “Mac” MacDougal (Sean Connery) to execute a daring heist. Gin’s true motives remain a key element throughout the movie, keeping audiences guessing her true alliance. Although critical ratings were mixed to average, Entrapment was a box-office success. Produced on a $66 million budget, it grossed an impressive $212.4 million at the Box Office.
The Terminal — $219.1 Million
In Steven Spielberg’s 2004 comedy-drama The Terminal, Catherine Zeta-Jones joined the cast in a supporting role as Amelia Warren, a flight attendant. The Terminal revolves around Viktor Navorski (Tom Hanks), a Krakozhia national stranded at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport after a coup d’état in his home country, which renders his passport and Visa unrecognizable to the United States government.
After being forced to stay within the confines of the airport, Catherine Zeta-Jones’s character, Amelia Warren, is one of the people he befriends. Besides becoming a love interest, Amelia later helps secure Viktor’s one-day emergency visa to fulfill his late father’s lifelong dream. The Terminal grossed $219.1 million at the Box Office, earning over three times its $60 million budget.
The Mask of Zorro — $250.3 Million
The 1998 The Mask of Zorro was Catherine Zeta-Jones’ breakthrough role on the big screen. Steven Spielberg reportedly recommended her to The Mask of Zorro’s director, Martin Campbell, after Zeta-Jones’ performance in the CBS two-part 1994 miniseries Titanic. In The Mask of Zorro, Zeta-Jones played Don Diego de la Vega/Zorro’s (Anthony Hopkins) daughter.
After being forcefully taken from Diego and his late wife, Zeta-Jones’s Elena is raised by the villainous Don Rafael Montero (Stuart Wilson), unaware of her true parentage. Elena eventually becomes entangled with Alejandro Murrieta (Antonio Banderas, who has taken up the mantle of Zorro under Don Diego’s mentorship. The Mask of Zorro was a critical and commercial success. It earned $250.3 million after its theatrical run, against its $95 million budget.
Chicago — $306.8 Million
Catherine Zeta-Jones portrayed Velma Kelly in the 2002 film adaptation of the musical Chicago. Set in 1920s Chicago, Zeta-Jones is one of the star-studded ensemble cast, comprising Renée Zellweger, Richard Gere, Queen Latifah, John C. Reilly, Lucy Liu, and Taye Diggs. Catherine Zeta-Jones’s Velma Kelly is a glamorous and ambitious vaudeville performer who becomes a murderess after catching her husband and sister in an affair.
While in jail, she schemes to regain her fame with the help of slick lawyer Billy Flynn (Richard Gere). However, her plans are disrupted by the arrival of rival Roxie Hart (Renée Zellweger). Chicago was a critical and commercial masterpiece. It grossed $306.8 million at the Box Office against a production budget of $45 million. Catherine Zeta-Jones also earned her first Academy Award nomination and win for Best Supporting Actress.
Ocean’s Twelve — $362.9 Million
Catherine Zeta-Jones’s highest-grossing movie is the 2004 sequel Ocean’s Twelve. She joined the star-studded ensemble cast as Isabel Lahiri, a talented Europol detective. Zeta-Jones’s Isabel is also a love interest to Brad Pitt’s Rusty Ryan character. Isabel Lahiri is hellbent on catching The Night Fox (Vincent Cassel) and his mentor, Gaspar LeMarc (Albert Finney).
However, when Ocean’s Eleven crew plans a series of elaborate heists in Europe, she’s also determined to catch and stop them. A plot twist at the end of the movie reveals Isabel Lahiri’s personal connection to Gaspar LeMarc. Although Ocean’s Twelve did not surpass its predecessor in Box Office earnings, it still raked in an impressive $362.9 million against its $110 million. With its $362.9 million Box Office earnings, Ocean’s Twelve is Catherine Zeta-Jones‘s highest-grossing film.
