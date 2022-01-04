Five Excellent Movies Involving The Cast Of Scream

This technically not a reboot, but kind of a reboot sees the return of Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers, and Dewey Riley as a new Ghostface killer sends shockwaves throughout the quiet town of Woodsboro, California as the murderer targets a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. The cast is a mixture of veterans and young talent who’s been in a fair share of really good films. This article will list the five excellent films featuring the cast of Scream. Each movie has a total of ten or more reviews that were highly regarded. The only features exempt from the list are animated movies. Let’s get started with the first movie on the list.
Prisoners
In this dour, but compelling drama, Hugh Jackman stars as Keller Dover, a father whose 6-year-old daughter goes missing. The only suspect is Alex Jones; however, due to a lack of evidence then the prime suspect is released from custody. With his daughter’s life at stake, Dover decides to take the investigation into his own hands. Prisoners explore the “what would you do” scenario in a depressing and dark film. Hugh Jackman completely disappears in the role of Keller Dover, a distraught father whose morality comes second in the hopes of finding his daughter. The case itself isn’t on the levels of Seven; however, it’s the tremendous performances of the A-list cast that makes Prisoners stand above most crime dramas.
Don’t Breathe
In this tight little thriller, Don’t Breathe follows three Detroit thieves who break into a blind veteran’s home hoping to score a major cash settlement following the death of his only child. Unfortunately for Rocky, Alex, and Money, the blind man isn’t an easy target, and the trio must fight tooth and nail to get out of the secluded home in an abandoned neighborhood. While there’s some plot logic that holds the film back, and the big twist puts The Blind Man in cartoonish villain territory, there’s no denying the sheer amount of fun to be had in this fresh and original movie. For the most part, Fede Alvarez keeps the story simple and Don’t Breathe manages to squeeze alot of tension based on its unique concept. Stephen Lang is fantastic as the Blind veteran and though he doesn’t have the same type of frame as Michael Myers or Jason Voorhees, he comes across as a believable badass throughout the feature. Jane Levy stands out particularly well as the protagonist and the actress cares herself well in this intense and smarter than average feature.
Booksmart
In Olivia Wilde’s strong directorial debut, Booksmart follows academic overachievers Amy and Molly who realized that they may have missed out on the most important moments of their teenage years. To make up for lost time, the girls are determined to cram that into one special night, which turns out to be a chaotic adventure that will surely change their lives forever. Booksmart is a funny, thought-provoking coming-of-age story featuring tremendous performances from leads Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein who carry the film gracefully with their charm, wit, and amazing chemistry. However, the supporting cast help balance out this hilarious comedy with a collection of funny gags and one-liners that’s brought to life by Wilde’s confident direction and the impeccable performances from everyone involved.
In The Heights
This spirited musical from the creator of Hamilton and Crazy Rich Asians follows Anthony Ramos Usnavi, a bodega owner who’s shop hangs in the balance outside of the 181st Street subway stop. Who works hard daily imagining a better life for himself and dazzles the neighborhood with his unique songs about his daily grind. Admittedly, In The Heights suffers from a lack of a straightforward plot, but the beautiful choreography, catchy dance numbers, and the fun spark of characters help pad the runtime of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical adaptation.
Wild Things
In this wild (pun intended) and steamy thriller, love, lies, and betrayal follow a couple of teens, a guidance counselor, a lawyer, and a detective that starts with the accusation of rape that ignites a life-changing scandal. Wild Things blurs the lines between “so bad its good” and “guilty pleasure”. In truth, the film is never bad in the vein of The Room or Birdemic as Wild Things understands the type of movie that it is and goes along with it in a highly entertaining fashion. There are shocking twists galore, and the stacked A-list cast helps sell this trashy and over-the-top soap opera. This feature may not be an Oscar winning type film, but Wild Things has fun with its premise, and you’ll surely leave the film entertained.