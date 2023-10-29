Unveiling Black Filmmakers: Top 7 John Singleton Movies

The trailblazing filmmaker John Singleton was a pivotal figure in the world of cinema, whose impact transcended the silver screen. Throughout his career, Singleton consistently used his artistic talent and unique perspective to shed light on the realities of African-American life and culture, addressing themes of race, identity, and social justice. Besides his work as a director, Singleton was a producer and a screenwriter.
Singleton was always open about his influences as a director, often listing Steven Spielberg, playwright August Wilson, Spike Lee, and the original Star Wars film as his influences. Proud of his African-American heritage, Singleton often cast musicians and rappers in his movies. Sadly, after suffering a stroke on April 17, 2019, he was removed from life support on April 28, 2019. Remembering his contribution to the industry, these are the top 7 John Singleton films.
Boyz n the Hood (1991)
Boyz n the Hood (1991) was John Singleton’s feature film directorial debut. Singleton had written the script while applying to the USC School of Cinematic Arts in 1986. After graduating in 1990, he sold the script to Columbia Pictures, insisting he direct the film. Boyz n the Hood became Ice Cube and Morris Chestnut‘s feature film debut while also becoming the breakout role for Cuba Gooding Jr. and Nia Long. The movie also starred Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne, and Regina King.
It grossed $57.5 million at the North America Box Office on a $6.5 million budget. The Library of Congress selected Boyz n the Hood for preservation in the National Film Registry in 2002. At the 64th Academy Awards, it was nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Director. His nomination for Best Director made John Singleton the youngest and first African-American to be nominated in that category.
Poetic Justice (1993)
Poetic Justice (1993) was John Singleton’s second feature film. The romantic drama starred Janet Jackson as its lead cast, playing the titular character Justice. The movie also starred Tupac Shakur, Regina King, and Maya Angelou. Although received with mixed reviews from critics, Poetic Justice performed moderately at the Box Office. It grossed $27.5 million on a $14 million budget. Jada Pinkett, Lisa Bonet, and Monica Calhoun had auditioned to play Justice, but Singleton had Janet Jackson in mind while working on the script.
Shaft (2000)
The Samuel L. Jackson-led cast of the action crime thriller Shaft (2000) became John Singleton’s first film to cross the $100 million Box Office mark. Jackson received special praise for his performance, solidifying his recognition to play such roles. Produced on a $46 million budget, Shaft grossed $107.2 million easily at the Box Office. The movie also starred notable names like Vanessa Williams, Christian Bale, Busta Rhymes, Toni Collette, Elizabeth Banks, and Richard Roundtree.
Baby Boy (2001)
John Singleton wrote, produced, and directed the coming-of-age hood comedy-drama Baby Boy (2001). However, while writing the script, Singleton had intended for Tupac Shakur to play the lead role of Joseph “Jody” Summers. Following Tupac’s murder in 1996, Singleton chose Tyrese Gibson for the role. Interestingly, the role became Tyrese’s feature film debut. Baby Boy was also Singleton’s last directed film, where he also wrote the script/screenplay. Baby Boy grossed $29.3 million on a budget of $16 million. The movie’s star-studded cast includes Snoop Dogg, Ving Rhames, Taraji P. Henson, and Mo’Nique.
2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)
After the success of The Fast and the Furious (2001), John Singleton was hired to direct the sequel, 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003). Unsurprisingly, the film became Singleton’s highest-grossing film, earning $236.4 million on a $76 million. Having worked with Tyrese Gibson in Baby Boy, Singleton added him to the cast, especially with Vin Diesel‘s absence in the sequel. Although not critics’ favorite and with a higher budget, 2 Fast 2 Furious slightly surpassed its predecessor’s Box Office earnings.
Four Brothers (2005)
Four Brothers (2005) was John Singleton’s penultimate film before his death. It was the third consecutive film Singleton worked with Tyrese Gibson, whom he cast as Angel Mercer. It received average ratings from critics but a favorable reception from audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 52% rating on its Tomatometer but an 80% rating on its Audience Score. Four Brothers grossed $92.5 million at the Box Office on a $30 million budget.
Abduction (2011)
Although released about eight years before his death, Abduction (2011) became John Singleton’s last directed feature film. After Abduction, Singleton focused on directing projects in television. His works include Empire (2015), American Crime Story (2016), Rebel (2017), Billions (2017), and Snowfall (2017–2019). Film critics panned Abduction, but it was an above-average success at the Box Office. Many critics’ felt Taylor Lautner wasn’t the right fit for the lead role. It grossed $82.1 million on a $35 million budget. Besides Lautner, John Singleton also cast Sigourney Weaver, Alfred Molina, Jason Isaacs, and Maria Bello.