‘Lone Wolf’ Producer Reveals Financial Struggles, Crew and Cast Still Unpaid Months After Wrap

The conspiracy thriller Lone Wolf wrapped filming in February 2025, and for a couple of months, crew members have complained that they are still being owed. The film’s current producer has revealed that resolving the funding process has been extremely challenging.
Lone Wolf which is directed by Mark Pellington features a troubled veteran portrayed by Lily Gladstone who is struggling with addiction. A contractor (Bryan Cranston) then recruits her for a covert government plot to assassinate a high-level politician. The upcoming movie finished major filming in New Mexico and was announced at Cannes in 2024. However, the film’s budget estimated to be $11 million became closer to $13 million and its financiers and producers struggled to close the gap without success. The trouble started early as crew members told Deadline that their pay had been delayed since the first few weeks of production. It even resulted in Union reps setting a Do Not Work order from SAG-AFTRA.
Producer Jordan Wagner of Wagner Media Finance then took over production from Yale Productions, the original producers of the film after the latter filed for bankruptcy. Wagner stated that the process has been extremely challenging. According to him, he had been assured based on the contract that his loan capital would be repaid within a matter of months. However, the parties involved did not meet the funding obligations that were provided at the time of the loan.
Jordan Wagner, Rabbits Black Still Believe In The Creative Vision of ‘Lone Wolf’
This much-anticipated thriller still faces a shortfall of about $2 million before it can be completed. Also, there are some scenes to be filmed with the lead actors before production can be completed. However, producer Wagner and Rabbits Black, the film’s primary financier are still optimistic about its future.
Wagner’s statement to Deadline began with disappointment in the loan contract he had earlier negotiated. He moreover went on to express his optimism for the film. Wagner believes audiences will connect with the movie once it is released. His belief is based on the creative vision of this film. He concluded his statement by listing his priorities as a producer which included paying the vendors, cast, and crew members, protecting investor capital, and working towards delivering a finished film to the distribution partners. Rabbits Black who earlier stated that it had fully met its contractual financial obligations in connection with the film, also remains supportive of the production. The company relayed its statement to Deadline in the words:
“It [Rabbits Black] remains actively supportive of the production’s efforts to resolve past due amounts. A new team is now leading efforts on our side to help facilitate a collaborative resolution, and we will continue to support all partners as we work toward bringing the film to completion.”
Due to these financial issues, Lone Wolf’s release date is still uncertain.
Lone Wolf
|Cast
Lily Gladstone, Bryan Cranston, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Jennifer Ehle, Chet Hanks, Spencer Garrett
|Release Date
|Still in limbo due to funding/production issues
|Stream On
|Not yet announced
|Directed by
Mark Pellington
|Produced by
Ted Hope (Double Hope), Christine Vachon (Killer Films), Jordan Wagner
|Based On
Original conspiracy-thriller screenplay by Tom Chilcoat
|Plot Summary
|A dark, high-stakes conspiracy thriller; full plot details remain under wraps
|Musical Elements
|Not yet announced
|Current Status
|Filming wrapped in February 2025; cast and crew reportedly still unpaid amid financial struggles
