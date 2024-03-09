Top 10 Dave Bautista Movies Performance, Ranked

Since his debut as an actor, Dave Bautista’s performance and growth have seen him star in several successful movies. Beginning his career as a bodybuilder, Bautista gained international recognition as a professional wrestler. Although Hollywood has seen its fair share of pro wrestlers become actors (or attempt to), a few have found success as Bautista has. With his acting success, Bautista retired from pro wrestling in 2019.
Over the years, Dave Bautista has had a rising profile in Hollywood, not just in Box Office earnings but in taking on more against-type roles. Dave Bautista is one of Hollywood’s highest-grossing WWE wrestlers with his movies earning over $9 billion at the Box Office. In his nearly two-decade acting career, these are the top 10 Dave Bautista movie performances.
Heist (2015)
Scott Mann’s 2015 action thriller Heist cast Dave Bautista as Jason Cox. The character, introduced as a casino’s (The Swan) security guard, joined forces with Luke Vaughn (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to steal money from the casino for surgery to save Vaughn’s daughter. Robert De Niro played the casino owner, Francis “The Pope” Silva. Although not cast in an against-type role, Bautista’s performance was far from bland. Although not his strongest performance, Heist showed Bautista’s growth as an actor.
Hotel Artemis (2018)
Hotel Artemis (2018) shared several rules and similarities with John Wick‘s films. Although it wasn’t remotely close to being as successful, Hotel Artemis packed a star-studded cast. Despite casting Dave Bautista in a similarly known role, Bautista’s performance was generally impressive. With a cast led by two-time Academy Awards winner Jodie Foster, Bautista played the hotel’s orderly and enforcer. Although the role focused on his muscular abilities, Dave Bautista was able to still deliver a standout performance. Bautista also co-starred alongside Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, and Zachary Quinto.
Stuber (2019)
Dave Bautista landed his first buddy cop action-comedy movie in 2019. Film audiences had watched former pro wrestler Dwayne Johnson co-star alongside Kevin Hart, so seeing Bautista getting a role in comedy was a breath of fresh air. Starring alongside Kumail Nanjiani, Bautista played LAPD Detective Victor “Vic” Manning in Stuber (2019). Although he still played the muscular guy, watching Bautista in a comedy was exciting. Although critics faulted the story, Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani’s chemistry received special praise.
Spectre (2015)
Dave Bautista was cast in a supporting role in Sam Mendes‘ 2015 James Bond movie Spectre. Bautista played Mr. Hinx, Spectre’s top assassin and one of the movie’s villains. Although he didn’t have many lines, Mr. Hinx’s fight with James Bond is one of Daniel Craig‘s James Bond’s biggest beat down. Bautista’s Mr. Hinx was an unstoppable juggernaut, especially in the train scene, much like Jaws (Richard Kiel) in the Roger Moore-led James Bond films – The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) and Moonraker (1979). Casting Bautista, a pro wrestler at the time, helped make the fight a lot more convincing. It is arguably one of Dave Bautista’s best fight scenes in movies. Save for Madeleine Swann’s intervention, James Bond would have pleaded for mercy.
Army of the Dead (2021)
Zack Snyder’s post-apocalyptic heist movie Army of the Dead (2021) was the first time Dave Bautista played the lead role in a nig budget movie. Bautista played Scott Ward, a mercenary hired to recover $200 million from the vault of a casino in the wake of a zombie outbreak. Dave Bautista was at his best in the film, combining his strength as a muscle guy and exceptional actor to deliver a convincing performance. Bautista’s fans were happy to see the actor get more recognition and lead roles.
2048: Nowhere to Run (2017)
Dave Bautista played a central role in Luke Scott’s short film 2048: Nowhere to Run. Released on September 16, 2017, 2048: Nowhere to Run was created as a prequel to Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049, released a month later. Cast as Sapper Morton, it is still regarded as one of Dave Bautista’s greatest performances in movies. Although he reprised the role in Blade Runner 2049 as the protagonist in the short film 2048: Nowhere to Run was where Bautista triumphed.
Knock at the Cabin (2023)
With his performance in M. Night Shyamalan’s apocalyptic horror movie Knock at the Cabin (2023), it’s safe to say audiences can expect a compelling performance from Dave Bautista if his character puts on glasses. Knock at the Cabin is the best Bautista against-type role. While there isn’t much he can do about his muscular physique, looking beyond the wall of muscles, Dave Bautista was amazing playing Leonard Brocht.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)
Over the years, movie audiences have begun appreciating Dave Bautista’s versatility as an actor. While it was easy to typecast him because of his physique, Bautista continues to amaze fans and film audiences with his diversified roles. In the standalone Knives Out (2019 sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Dave Bautista plays video game streamer and men’s rights activist Duke Cody. Although a supporting character, Bautista holds his own amongst several Hollywood A-list actors. Bautista shared the screen with Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, and Kathryn Hahn.
MCU Films
Playing Drax the Destroyer has been Dave Bautista’s biggest role in his acting career. First introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), MCU audiences have watched Bautista’s Drax evolve over the years. The character was introduced as a dimwitted, vengeance-seeking warrior known for his strength. Reprising the role in all Guardians of the Galaxy trilogies, Bautista also played the character in two Avengers movies and Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Although Dave Bautista stated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) would be the last time he would play Drax, it is one character that has helped redefine his acting career.
Dune Films
In recent years, Dave Bautista has actively been looking to get cast in more dramatic roles than playing the muscle guy. However, working with Denis Villeneuve again, and in his Dune films, was a dream come true. Bautista reportedly turned down several offers waiting to be cast in Dune. Dave Bautista plays the iconic character of Glossu Rabban, the nephew of Baron Harkonnen. Although Bautista is the third actor to portray the character, Bautista does a fantastic job of providing more depth. Unsurprisingly, Bautista reprised the role in the 2024 sequel, Dune: Part Two. Arguably, the Dune films have been Dave Bautista’s greatest performance as an actor. If you agree with the ranking of Dave Bautista’s greatest movie performances, check out Meryl Streep’s Top 7 Movie Roles.
Follow Us