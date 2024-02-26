Meryl Streep’s Top 7 Movie Roles, No Debate Needed

Meryl Streep and the Case of the Seven Iconic Roles
When it comes to Meryl Streep, we’re talking about a woman who has more Oscar nominations than any of us have had hot dinners. So, setting the record straight on her top seven movie roles is like choosing the best flavors of ice cream – they’re all good, but some are just a scoop above the rest. Without further ado, let’s dive into the crème de la crème of Streep’s filmography.
Sophie’s Choice The Role That Echoed Through Time
Sure, Meryl Streep has played some unforgettable characters, but as Sophie Zawistowski in Sophie’s Choice, she was nothing short of transcendent. Sophie’s Choice wasn’t just a movie; it was an emotional gut punch that left audiences reeling.
We’re the only ones still standing that made this film, Streep once said, a testament to the film’s lasting legacy and her haunting portrayal that snagged her an Academy Award in 1983. It’s a role that’s as relevant today as it was back then – just ask anyone who’s seen it.
The Devil Wears Prada Fashionably Iconic
Talking about cultural icons, let’s not forget when Streep stepped into the designer heels of Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada. This role was more than just a sartorial statement; it was a masterclass in method acting. She even bagged an Oscar nomination for her troubles. Staying in character made her miserable, she admitted to Entertainment Weekly, but for us viewers? Pure bliss.
Kramer vs Kramer A Supporting Role That Stole the Show
Let’s get real for a second – Kramer vs. Kramer was where Streep showed us she could steal the spotlight without even being the lead. Her role as Joanna Kramer brought home an Academy Award for best supporting actress in 1980, and boy, did she earn it. Playing opposite Dustin Hoffman, she brought a nuanced complexity to the film that still resonates with audiences today.
Doubt Leaves Us Wondering
And then there was Doubt, where Streep played Sister Aloysius Beauvier with such formidable presence you couldn’t help but feel a little intimidated. The verbal jousting between her and Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Father Flynn was nothing short of electrifying. It is no wonder that in 2008, critics were astounded by yet another Oscar-worthy performance from her.
Out of Africa An Equestrian Endeavor
In Out of Africa, Streep wasn’t just acting; she was living the part. She took on horse riding like a pro – because she is one – and Universal Pictures paid £3 per horse per day for six months to make sure those scenes were perfect. Talk about dedication! She rode Nanyuki and King Kong (the bomb-proof horses) like they were made for her – because, well, they kind of were.
The Iron Lady A Transformation to Remember
In The Iron Lady, Streep didn’t just play Margaret Thatcher; she became her. With every wrinkle and stern glance, she embodied the former Prime Minister with such authenticity that it felt like Thatcher had taken over the screen.
I don’t want what I’m trying to do to be misconstrued, Streep said about her portrayal, echoing Thatcher’s own determination.
Adaptation Quirky Yet Complex
Last but not least, let’s talk about Adaptation. Here, Streep gave us something different – quirky and complex, showing off her versatility in spades. The film itself was a wild ride with unpredictable results, much like Streep’s career trajectory – always keeping us on our toes and always delivering something memorable.
In conclusion, Meryl Streep isn’t just an actress; she’s a chameleon of cinema who has given life to some of the most iconic characters ever portrayed on screen. From haunting drama to high-fashion editorials and everything in between, these seven roles have cemented her status as one of Hollywood’s greatest talents. So let’s raise our glasses (or our Oscars if we have them) to Meryl – no debate needed.
