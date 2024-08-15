George Clooney Discusses Strained Relationship with Director David O. Russell and Their Time on Three Kings

George Clooney has looked back on his career and revealed that he does not want to work with David O. Russell again.
In a joint interview with Brad Pitt, the duo delved into topics like
time allotment and choosing who they want to spend time with while filming.
The older you get, time allotment is very different,
Clooney shared with GQ.
Five months out of your life is a lot.
This makes it clear that Russell is not someone Clooney would enjoy spending extended periods with.
And so it’s not just like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go do a really good film, like Three Kings, and I’m going to have a miserable f*** like David O Russell making my life hell. Making every person in the crew’s life hell,’
Clooney added.
It’s not worth it. Not at this point in my life. Just to have a good product.
Three Kings is a 1999 comedy war film written and directed by O. Russell. The movie stars George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, Ice Cube, and Spike Jonze. It’s based on the story by John Ridley about four American soldiers on a gold heist during the 1991 uprisings in Iraq against Saddam Hussein following the First Gulf War.
Clooney has often recounted his experience on the set of Three Kings, highlighting his clashes with Russell. The tensions reached new heights when the director allegedly got physical with an extra on set, leading The Washington Post to report that Clooney intervened.
In a 2005 interview with EW, Clooney described Russell as a weirdo, and he’s hard to talk to, adding that
but that’s what makes his writing unique and interesting.
