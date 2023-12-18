LaKeith Stanfield is one of his generation’s fastest-rising actors in Hollywood. Stanfield, who decided to be an actor at 14, is one of the industry’s intense actors, often committing himself to every role. Having been born and raised in a poor, fractured, dysfunctional family, Stanfield’s growth is evident in his success story.
Stanfield’s professional acting career began in 2008, starring in Destin Daniel Cretton‘s short film Short Term 12, which was the director’s San Diego State University thesis project. A little over a decade later, with several top-quality starring roles, Stanfield received his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 2021. These are LaKeith Stanfield’s top 10 movie roles.
Crown Heights (2017)
LaKeith Stanfield played the lead role in Matt Ruskin‘s 2017 biographical movie Crown Heights. Stanfield was cast as Colin Warner, a man wrongfully accused and convicted of murder. To prove his innocence, Warner’s best friend, Carl King (Nnamdi Asomugha), devotes his life to securing his freedom. Based on a true story, Crown Heights received generally favorable reviews from critics and audiences, with commendations for the top cast performances.
Get Out (2017)
The success of Jordan Peele‘s psychological horror film Get Out (2017) gave LaKeith Stanfield international recognition. Stanfield was cast in a supporting role as Andre Hayworth and Logan King. Andre Hayworth, who was abducted six months earlier to the film’s main plot, is revealed to have been hypnotized away from his body. A white man’s (Logan King) consciousness now inhabits Hayworth’s body. Get Out (2017) grossed $255.4 million on a $4.5 million budget.
Death Note (2017)
Adam Wingard’s supernatural crime thriller Death Note (2017) was based on Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata‘s Japanese manga series of the same name. Starring alongside Nat Wolff, Margaret Qualley, and Willem Dafoe, LaKeith Stanfield played international consulting detective L. Although nameless, L is highly intelligent and committed to catching Kira and ending his reign of terror.
Uncut Gems (2019)
LaKeith Stanfield joined Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie‘s movie Uncut Gems (2019), in the role Demany. His character worked as an intermediary to help recruit clients for Jewish jeweler Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler). Uncut Gems was an unsurprising success, grossing $50 million at the Box Office. Uncut Gems cast Adam Sandler as Howard Ratner in an against-type lead role and was critically acclaimed.
Knives Out (2019)
When he wasn’t playing a boyfriend of nine years in Someone Great (2019) and client recruiter in Uncut Gems (2019), LaKeith Stanfield played Detective Lieutenant Elliot in Knives Out (2019). Knives Out was one of the most popular and successful whodunnit mystery films of 2019. When a wealthy mystery novelist is found dead with a slit throat, Stanfield’s character is assigned to the case to find the killer. Stanfield joined the star-studded cast that included Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, and Toni Collette. With a $40 million budget, Knives Out grossed $311.9 million at the Box Office.
The Photograph (2020)
Released on Valentine’s Day in 2020, The Photograph (2020) only helped to prove LaKeith Stanfield’s versatility as an actor. Stanfield played Michael Block, one of the film’s lead characters in the romance drama. He plays a reporter who falls in love with an assistant curator, Mae Morton (Issa Rae). The movie also starred Lil Rel Howery, Teyonah Parris, and Courtney B. Vance.
Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)
LaKeith Stanfield gave an Oscar-nominated performance in Shaka King‘s biographical drama Judas and the Black Messiah (2021). Co-starring alongside Daniel Kaluuya, who portrayed Fred Hampton, Stanfield portrayed Bill O’Neal. Stanfield’s character was an FBI informant who infiltrated the Black Panther Party (BPP). After successfully infiltrating the BPP, Bill O’Neal is ordered to orchestrate the murder of the chairman of the Chicago chapter of the BPP.
The Harder They Fall (2021)
LaKeith Stanfield played one of the villains in Jeymes Samuel‘s feature film directorial debut, The Harder They Fall (2021). Joining the star-studded ensemble cast of the film, Stanfield portrayed American outlaw Cherokee Bill. Stanfield had a standout performance, especially with the skillful gunslinging abilities of his character. Co-produced by Jay-Z, The Harder They Fall (2021) received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences. Other members of the ensemble cast included Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, RJ Cyler, Deon Cole, Zazie Beetz, Edi Gathegi, DeWanda Wise, and Damon Wayans Jr.
Haunted Mansion (2023)
The 2023 Haunted Mansion movie became the second theatrical film adaptation of Walt Disney’s theme park attraction, The Haunted Mansion. Throughout the movie, there are several references to the Disney theme park. LaKeith Stanfield is part of the movie’s ensemble cast. Stanfield played the astrophysicist-turned-tour guide, Ben Matthias. He starred alongside Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto (voice).
The Book of Clarence (2023)
Although LaKeith Stanfield has been attached to star in the drama Notes from a Young Black Chef, its release date is yet to be announced. In the meantime, fans of Stanfield can catch the actor play Clarence when The Book of Clarence has its theatrical release on January 12, 2024. Set in 33 A.D., Stanfield’s character is a down-on-his-luck, streetwise gambler who decides to con his way to riches and glory. Occurring in the same period as the biblical Jesus of Nazareth, Clarence starts his camp by faking miracles. In Jeymes Samuel’s sophomore-directed feature film, The Book of Clarence, LaKeith Stanfield delivers another Oscar-worthy performance.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!