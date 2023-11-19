Academy Awards: Black Actors Who Have Won the Best Actor Oscar

With the growing number of black actors in Hollywood, there have been an increasing number of nominations at the Academy Awards. Since its first presentation ceremony in 1929, the Academy Awards has been considered the most prestigious award in Hollywood. One of its most coveted categories during its award night is Best Actor in a Leading Role.
Interestingly, since the Academy Awards was founded, there have only been 15 black actors nominated in the category for Best Actor. Even more surprising is the number of people who have won the Best Actor award in the Academy Awards’ 94-year existence. Here are the only black actors who have won Best Actor at the Academy Awards.
Sidney Poitier (1964)
Bahamian-American actor and filmmaker Sidney Poitier is the first black actor to ever receive a Oscar nomination for Best Actor at the Academy Awards. He received his first nomination in 1959 for his performance as Noah Cullen in Stanley Kramer‘s 1958 adventure drama The Defiant Ones. Poitier won his second and last nomination for his performance in Lilies of the Field (1963) in 1964, making him the first black actor to win an Oscar for Best Actor. He also became the youngest actor to win the award, winning it at age 37.
Denzel Washington (2002)
The next time a black actor won an Oscar for Best Actor was 38 years later, in 2002. Having lost his 1993 nomination for his work in Malcolm X (1992) to Al Pacino in Scent of a Woman, Denzel Washington won his second nomination. Denzel Washington’s first and only Oscar win was for his performance as Alonzo Harris in Training Day. Denzel Washington is also the most nominated black actor for the Academy Awards’ Best Actor category.
Jamie Foxx (2005)
Actor, comedian, and singer Jamie Foxx became the third black actor to win an Oscar for Best Actor. Interestingly, unlike Sidney Poitier and Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx won his first Academy Award nomination. Foxx was nominated for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the biographical musical drama Ray (2004).
Forest Whitaker (2007)
Two years after Jamie Foxx’s Oscar win for Best Actor, Forest Whitaker became the fourth black actor to win the coveted award. Like Foxx, Whitaker’s nomination was his first Best Actor nomination. The actor was nominated for his stellar performance portraying Ugandan military officer and politician Idi Amin in The Last King of Scotland (2006). As of 2023, his 2006 win has been Whitaker’s first and only Best Actor nomination at the Academy Awards.
Will Smith (2021)
Will Smith came into the 94th Academy Awards as a three-time Best Actor nominee. Smith was first nominated for portraying Muhammad Ali in Ali (2001, losing to Denzel Washington. His second nomination was for his performance in The Pursuit of Happyness (2006). Interestingly, Will Smith lost his first two Best Actor nominations at the Academy Awards to fellow black actors, with Forest Whitaker walking away with the Oscar in 2006. However, the third time was a charm, winning his first Best Actor Oscar for portraying Richard Williams in the biographical sports drama King Richard (2021). As of 2023, Will Smith is the fifth and last black actor to have won Best Actor at the Academy Awards.
Follow Us