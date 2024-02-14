5 Twisted Romance Movies That Aren’t Your Typical Rom-coms

The romantic genre is often associated with sappy romantic comedies that follow a predictable formula. However, not all love stories fit into that mold. Instead, some movies choose to explore the darker, more twisted aspects of love and romance. These types of films display the complexities of human relationships in a way that challenges traditional norms.
From psychological thrillers to violent revenge flicks, these movies defy expectations and offer a unique perspective on love and its many forms. Yet, at their heart, these 5 movies carry an undertone of sheer romance at their core. So, let’s explore these unconventional love stories and take a deeper look at the films that dare to push the boundaries of the typical formula of romance movies.
5. Cruel Intentions (1999)
Cruel Intentions, released in 1999, follows the twisted tale of step-siblings Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil as they make a bet to seduce the headmaster’s daughter, Annette Hargrove. Rooted deeply within its plot are a series of love stories that showcase the darker side of romance. To that, each character’s motivations and desires lead to manipulation, deception, and ultimately betrayal.
As the film unfolds, secrets are revealed and relationships are tested in a web of lies and deceit. Despite its dark themes, Cruel Intentions received critical acclaim for its performances, particularly from its young stars. Reese Witherspoon, in particular, stood out in her role as Annette, leading to further success in her acting career, including an Oscar win. The film remains a classic in the teen drama genre, captivating audiences with its scandalous storyline and memorable performances.
4. Natural Born Killers (1994)
If you’re looking for something darker to watch during the season of love, Natural Born Killers truly stands out amongst the mix of twisted romantic movies. This 1994 cult classic, from director Oliver Stone and writer Quentin Tarantino, is a bleak and twisted exploration of the media’s glorification of violence and sensationalism. The film follows Mickey and Mallory Knox (Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis), a young couple who embark on a killing spree across the country, leaving a trail of chaos and destruction in their wake.
As their crimes become increasingly sensationalized by the media, Mickey and Mallory are portrayed as twisted heroes, further fuelling their desire for infamy and notoriety. Despite their heinous actions, the film delves into the complexities of their relationship, portraying their bond as a twisted form of true love amidst the violence and insanity. Natural Born Killers is a thought-provoking and disturbing look at society’s obsession with fame and violence, and the consequences of blurring the lines between reality and fantasy.
3. Gone Girl (2014)
Based on Gillian Flynn‘s bestselling novel, Gone Girl is a groundbreaking thriller from renowned filmmaker David Fincher. This eerie thriller captivated audiences with its clever storytelling and intricate plot twists, serving as one the finest mystery movies of recent times. The plot follows Nick and Amy Dunne, a couple whose seemingly perfect marriage takes a dark turn when Amy goes missing on their anniversary. However, as the investigation unfolds, Nick quickly becomes the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. From here, we are taken on a rollercoaster ride of deceit, manipulation, and betrayal.
What makes Gone Girl truly fascinating is how it explores the complexities of love and relationships. The narrative unfolds in reverse to reveal the initial passion and charm of the couple’s courtship. Through cleverly placed flashbacks, we see the gradual deterioration of their marriage and the underlying resentment that simmers beneath the surface. Furthermore, as the layers of deception are peeled back, we are left questioning who the true villain is in this twisted tale of love gone wrong. For that reason, Gone Girl falls into the realm of moodier Valentine’s Day movies to watch if you’re not feeling a typical romcom.
2. Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Bonnie and Clyde easily falls into the realm of twisted romance movies to watch if you’re looking for more of a thrill. The Oscar-winning 1967 film follows the real-life story of Clyde Champion Barrow (Warren Beatty) and Bonnie Parker (Faye Dunaway) as they go on a violent crime spree across the country. The movie depicts their journey as they cause utter mayhem, stealing cars and robbing banks. Therefore, sparking one of America’s biggest manhunts on record.
Despite the chaos and mayhem, at the heart of the film is a romance story. Bonnie’s infatuation for Clyde is evident as she falls madly in love with him, even though she knows about his criminal past. The film beautifully captures their passionate and tumultuous relationship, making Bonnie and Clyde a classic romantic crime drama that has stood the test of time.
1. True Romance (1993)
The period of 1992-1994 was a triumphant time for Quentin Tarantino. After emerging in Hollywood with his debut movie, Reservoir Dogs, he followed up with what many would call his magnum opus, the iconic Pulp Fiction. Also, in between those pictures, two of his scripts were helmed by other directors. Before Natural Born Killers hit movie theaters in 1994, True Romance came out in 1993. Although he didn’t direct the movie, Tarantino often refers to it as his stamp on the romance genre.
True Romance is a captivating film that truly lives up to its name as a story of true romance. The plot follows the passionate love story between Clarence and Alabama, two young lovers who find themselves caught up in a whirlwind of crime and danger when they stumble upon a suitcase of cocaine. Reminiscent of the infamous Bonnie and Clyde, Clarence and Alabama embark on a daring journey fuelled by their love for each other. They face numerous obstacles as they cross paths with both the law and the Mafia. However, it is all in pursuit of a better future together. The film expertly weaves together elements of action, drama, and romance to create a gripping tale of love and loyalty, making the list of darker themed twisted romance movies. If you’re a fan of Quentin Tarantino, read about his best screenplays here.
