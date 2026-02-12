5 Iconic Movie Cameos That Stole the Show

The best movie cameos are the ones that stick with you. They’re not just thrown in for the sake of brining in a big name, they’re essential to the story. Sometimes, these roles are so powerful that they outshine the other stars of the film.
Often times, a cameo is used to attract audiences to a lower budget film that isn’t full of A-list actors. However, this can result in the audience feeling cheated when they realize their favorite star isn’t in the movie for any longer than five minutes. So, the best movie cameos are those where a well-known actor adds to the already impressive ensemble. Here’s our pick of five times a cameo performance stole the show.
5. Bill Murray in Zombieland (2009)
Zombieland tells the tale of an unlikely group of survivors in a world over-run by vicious zombies. Released when the likes of Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin were still climbing the Hollywood ladder, Woody Harrelson was the biggest name in the film. While the quadrant of talent served up sizzling chemistry and kept us hooked throughout, the standout scene in the movie comes from Bill Murray.
Easily one of the best movie cameos of the 21st century, Murray brought forth his iconic sarcasm and razor-sharp wit as a fictionalized version of himself. The hilarity of the situation lies with how Murray’s penchant for silliness gets him killed. When the gang wander into his home, they decide to watch Ghostbusters in his luxurious home theater. Murray pops out, pretending to be a zombie and is gunned down by Columbus (Eisenberg). The best part? Even on death’s door he still has jokes to crack.
4. Eminem in Funny People (2009)
Despite proving he possesses the ability to deliver a dramatic performance with 8 Mile, Eminem has mostly stayed away from acting. However, he has popped up in small roles in TV shows like Black Mafia Family, and films like The Interview, and more recently Happy Gilmore 2. But his best appearance comes from Judd Apatow‘s underrated comedy drama, Funny People (2009), where he played a twisted version of himself.
The film chronicles the life of famed comedian and actor George Simmons (Adam Sandler), who re-evaluates his life when he is diagnosed with an untreatable blood disorder. Wanting to give stand up comedy one last go, he hires aspiring writer Ira (Seth Rogen) to help him along the way. The chemistry between Sandler and Rogen is exceptional, balancing infectious humor and genuine drama. However, Eminem stole the show in one single scene with Sandler. The scene sees George learn he is in remission after a trial drug proved successful, and throws a party to celebrate. When he sits down with the real slim shady, he gets into a bizarre conversation about life and death. The part feels somewhat close to home for the rapper, who expresses his hatred for fame, stating he can’t go anywhere without being recognised. To that, he goes off on Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond) for staring at him. What makes the scene so memorable is how unhinged Eminem plays it; side-splittingly funny with a dash of menace.
3. Will Ferrell in Wedding Crashers (2005)
Wedding Crashers tells the story of John Beckwith (Owen Wilson) and Jeremy Grey (Vince Vaughn), two womanizers who crash weddings to sleep with women. However, their perfect game plan is thrown out of whack when John falls hard for a woman who is engaged to be married. Usually, the two operate on a strict routine, following a clear set of rules. Those rules? Created by the sleazy, immoral Chazz Reinhold.
The part of Chazz was eyed by Nicolas Cage before Will Ferrell decided to board at midnight the night before the scene. The scene itself was also rather last minute and not in the original script. This gave Ferrell ample room to do what he does best – improvise. Ferrell makes it so easy to hate his character but even easier to find him compelling through his wackiness. The now iconic “Mom, the meatloaf” line was totally adlibbed by Ferrell. In fact, the camera operator was caught off guard and began laughing so hard at the line that in the final cut of the movie, you can see the camera shaking.
2. Martin Scorsese in Taxi Driver (1976)
One of the best movie cameos of the 1970s surprisingly came from a director, not an actor. To say that Martin Scorsese stole the show from Robert De Niro is a stretch, but he certainly stole the scene. When Scorsese decided to put himself in a small scene in Taxi Driver, no one expected him to be this darn good.
The disturbing sequence sees Scorsese’s character lay out his plan to murder his cheating wife with a .44 Magnum. Not only is Scorsese brilliant as a cold-blooded man, the scene is crucial to the story as it serves as the moment Travis Bickle (De Niro) becomes mesmerized by guns. Scorsese never carried on his acting career, but if he did it’s safe to say he would have been successful.
1. Bradley Cooper in Licorice Pizza (2021)
By 2021, Bradley Cooper was essentially Hollywood royalty – an A-list actor and director with multiple Oscar nominations to his name. Yet he chose to appear in Paul Thomas Anderson‘s Licorice Pizza for what amounts to a single explosive scene. Around the 80-minute mark, when Gary and Alana deliver a waterbed to film producer Jon Peters, Cooper unleashes a whirlwind performance that’s both hilarious and unsettling.
His portrayal of Peters as a manic, volatile force of nature drew some criticism for being a “monster version” of the real producer, though those who knew Peters confirmed his legendary temper and controversial ways back in the day. What’s remarkable is how Cooper’s brief appearance generated serious Oscar buzz – many critics argued he deserved a Best Supporting Actor nomination for mere minutes of screen time. MGM even mounted a campaign on his behalf, a rarity for such a small role. That he was ultimately snubbed makes the performance even more legendary. When a cameo inspires awards consideration, you know it’s truly stolen the show.
