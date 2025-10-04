Happy Gilmore 2 Cameos Make an Incredible List of Celebrities

Perhaps the best reward for the long wait, Happy Gilmore 2 cameos are as surprising as they are crucial in connecting the old and new characters in the hit sports comedy. Turns out Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) isn’t done with golf just yet. The long-awaited sequel to Sandler’s 1996 sports comedy is back with an array of celebrity cameos, including hip-hop legends, prominent broadcasters, and, of course, some real-life professional golfers. While Tiger Woods and The Price Is Right‘s Bob Barker were glaringly absent, their statue and tombstone, respectively, made it to the star-studded sequel.
In the Happy Gilmore sequel, the titular character recaptures the hearts of fans with his goofy golf skills. Although he seemed uninterested in golf in the original film, Happy turned pro, winning several championships before losing his focus after killing his wife with one of his long shots. Chronicling his journey to getting back on track, Happy Gilmore 2 cameos have done a good job in paying homage to the original characters who couldn’t join the cast. Happy Gilmore 2 cast also includes returning members such as Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit, Ben Stiller as Hal, and Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin.
Professional Golfers and Other Athletes Who Made Happy Gilmore 2 Cameos
While he appeared as a fictionalized version of himself, John Daly didn’t have a booming career in Happy Gilmore 2. Instead, he played a hermit who lives in Happy’s garage with no plans of moving out. Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka are real-life professional golf players who joined Happy’s team to compete with the Maxi Golf group. Other golfers in Happy Gilmore 2 include Bubba Watson, Jack Nicklaus, Keegan Bradley, and Collin Morikawa. Female golfers, Nelly Korda and Nancy Lopez, played doctors in the film.
In addition to golfers, athletes from different fields also had their moment in the sports comedy. Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star Kelsey Plum played a golf course receptionist while former American professional football running back Reggie Bush played one of the Maxi Golf team members. Other athletes include American wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman, National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce, Irish professional wrestler Becky Lynch, and Serbian professional basketball player Boban Marjanović.
Television Personalities
An extensive list of sportscasters was featured on the cast list of Happy Gilmore 2. Former sportscaster Verne Lundquist returned to play himself, just as he did in the first film. Another sportscaster on the list of Happy Gilmore 2 cameos is Dan Patrick (The Dan Patrick Show), who portrayed Pat Daniels. Others include Stephen A. Smith, Chris Berman, and Jim Gray. Additionally, Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings also made an appearance.
Hollywood Actors
Several actors (dead and alive) made the list of Happy Gilmore 2 cameos, including Sandler’s Grown Ups co-star Cameron Boyce, who appeared through archival footage. Steve Buscemi played Happy’s neighbour Pat, while Rob Schneider is in Happy’s imagination as the dwarf riding a tricycle. Eric André, Martin Herlihy, and Margaret Qualley played a trio of young golfers. Other notable actors on the list include Kym Whitley, Jonathan Loughran, Andrew Santino, Bobby Lee, Frances Bay, Carl Weathers, and Richard Kiel.
Musical Artists are Not Left Out of the Happy Gilmore 2 Cameos
In one of the scenes that unite the old and new characters, Eminem appeared as Donald Floyd Jr., serving the same purpose as the character’s late father, Donald Sr. (the “Jackass” guy), played by Joe Flaherty in the first film. Austin Post (Post Malone) added to the comedy with his role as DJ Omar Gosh, while Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi) played an FBI agent. The star-studded lineup also includes Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny) as Happy’s caddy, Oscar Mejías. Other musical artists in the Happy Gilmore 2 cameos list include Andrew Watt as the municipal starter’s boyfriend.
Happy Gilmore 2 Cameos Pay Tribute to Late Stars
Some of the stars of the original 1996 Happy Gilmore film who have passed on were honored in the sequel through archive footage and other means. The tombstone of The Price is Right‘s former host, Bob Barker, appeared in the graveyard scene where Happy fights his longtime rival Shooter McGavin. Barker died in August 2023. The tombstones of other legends from the first film also appeared in the graveyard fight scene, including Carl Weathers (Chubbs Peterson), Joe Flaherty (Donald Floyd), and Frances Bay (Anna Gilmore).
Beyond stars of the original film, Sandler paid tribute to his on-screen son in the Grown Ups movies, Cameron Boyce, who died in 2019. Boyce appeared on a television screen shown in the Happy Gilmore sequel. Although he has no notable work history with Sandler, Dustin Diamond joined the Happy Gilmore 2 cameos through a character named Screech. Diamond died of lung cancer in 2021.
Follow Us