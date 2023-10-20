7 Things You Didn’t Know About Musician Post Malone

Born on July 4, 1995, Post Malone is a name that has taken the music world by storm. A boy who rose from the streets of Syracuse, New York, now sets the grand stages of worldwide music festivals on fire. He’s a rapper, singer, and songwriter who has showcased his unparalleled talent in a remarkably short period.
Malone rose to prominence with his debut single “White Iverson” in 2015 and quickly established himself. He blended elements of hip-hop, pop, and rock in his distinctive style and pushed the indie genre beyond. But behind those face tattoos and catchy melodies lies a man of many facets and surprises. Let’s delve deeper into the life of Post Malone and uncover seven things you might not know about this modern-day icon.
1. His Real Name is Austin Richard Post
While the world recognizes him as Post Malone, his original name is actually Austin Richard Post. The name Post Malone was initially rumored to be a combination of his last name and a tribute to the legendary basketball player Karl Malone. However, Malone later explained that his stage name was a combination of his last name and an online rap-name generator that he used to come up with ‘Malone.’
2. Post Malone Has a Million Dollar Smile
Post Malone’s music is worth millions. His audience and fans are in millions and music plays in billions. But now even his smile is literally worth a million dollars! In June 2021, the rapper invested in a set of diamond dental veneers that cost around $1.6 million. It transformed his smile into a dazzling display of luxury. The procedure involved fitting 28 units of ceramic restoration and then embedding two of his teeth with diamonds, amassing a total of 12 carats. This lavish dental transformation took Post’s iconic look to another level.
3. He Once Lost One of His Diamond Fangs in a Bathroom
In a recent interview, Malone revealed that at a restaurant in Rome — whilst eating chicken nuggets — one of his diamond fangs dislocated. In his efforts to adjust it in the restaurant’s bathroom, the singer dropped the fang down the sewer. However, he was lucky enough to get his hands on pliers, quickly acted, retrieved the diamond fang, and later got it fixed back from a dentist.
4. Post Malone’s Net Worth is Over $40 Million
In just a few years, Post Malone has transitioned from a fledgling artist to one of the highest-earning musicians in the world. The 28-year-old singer has an estimated net worth of over $40 million. It’s nothing short of remarkable — and it’s exactly what feeds his distinct nature and inclination to have diamond fangs. This impressive wealth accumulation can be attributed to his chart-topping singles, sold-out tours, and lucrative brand endorsements. Now that he’s finally at the age and point in life that requires him to settle down, there have been a few rumors of him exploring different business ventures as well.
5. He is Extremely Successful At Just 28 Years Old
By the age of 28, Post Malone has achieved what many artists aspire to in their entire careers. This Syracuse native burst onto the scene in his early twenties and rapidly ascended. The interesting part is — he is also among the illustrious group of college dropouts who have found immense success after dropping out. He briefly attended Tarrant County College before deciding to pursue music full-time, a gamble that has clearly paid off. The decision wasn’t a hindrance but rather a testament to his prodigious talent and strong determination to get things done — the young artist has been dropping new music consistently since then.
6. Post Malone Has a Versatile Skillset
Beyond his rapping, singing, and songwriting, Post is also an accomplished guitarist and music producer. His love for the guitar began in his childhood as he was inspired by his father’s love for rock music. The singer has also been putting his music production skills to use since the very beginning — with his latest album Austin, which is particularly self-produced from start to finish. Better yet, the 28-year-old, diamond-fanged musician has an innate calling that effortlessly allows him to be great in all endeavors of the musician realm, both on and off the stage.
7. He is Planning to Create a Restaurant in Partnership with NFL’s Dallas Cowboys
Two of Texas’ most renowned entities, rapper Post Malone and the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, are fusing their legacies in a unique culinary venture. Together, they’re introducing a Dallas Cowboys-themed Raising Cane’s restaurant in the heart of Dallas. The eatery is distinguished by a striking 32-foot tall Cowboys star enough to beckon customers into the drive-thru lane. This endeavor also backs up the claims of the 28-year-old singer pursuing different business ventures.