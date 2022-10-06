Did Post Malone Tattoo His Daughter’s Initials On His Face?

You often hear of little girls realizing their dreams when they’re adults. You hear the stories of little girls who dreamed of their wedding day their entire life. They dreamed of having a baby of their own. They wanted to be moms and wives. But do you really ever hear much about men dreaming of being fathers or husbands their entire lives? You don’t, which is why it is all the more exciting to hear from rapper Post Malone just how excited he is about becoming a father. Post Malone’s daughter is finally here, and he is thrilled to call himself dad. Here’s everything he’s had to say and everything we know about the rapper’s new baby girl.
Post Malone’s Daughter is Finally Here
Post Malone’s daughter is not getting a big reveal. In fact, though he did discuss having a baby with his girlfriend and being excited to become a father, he didn’t share much of anything about the little girl or when she was due. We have good reason to believe she’s a few months old as of October 2022, but we simply cannot confirm this. What we do know is that this is a man who might live a very public life, but he likes to keep his life as private as possible. He’s been in a relationship for a while now, but the world isn’t even sure about his girlfriend. He is quiet, and he prefers his privacy, but he did announce that his little girl arrived during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.
“I woke up at 2:30 in the afternoon then I went and kissed my baby girl,” he said to Stern. After he was asked if he was discussing his girlfriend, he said “Nah, that’s my daughter,” and that was that. The world found out he was expecting a baby in May 2022, and this interview was in June. So, it seems that the baby is a few months old at this point. The rapper has said nothing about her name or shown any photos of her, though.
Post Malone’s Daughter is a Dream Come True
He is the kind of kid who was always excited to become a father, and his dream is coming true for him. “I was like 4 or 5, and I had this little baby I would carry around everywhere. It was a baby doll. I thought that was the coolest thing. I would take him around everywhere. And I don’t know how long that lasted. But my mom still has it,” he said about his excitement. So, while you might not hear much about men dreaming of having babies and being excited about parenthood, this is one rapper unafraid to share that he is, in fact, one of the most excited men around about his fatherhood status.
Did Post Malone’s Daughter’s Name Get Tattooed On His Face?
In a cool turn of events, the world is assuming that the new tattoo the rapper has on his face is his daughter’s initials. Let’s preface this with the fact that Post Malone’s birth name is Austin Post, so his last initial is P. The letters tattooed on his face are DDP, and many fans are speculating that when he had this tattoo done backstage following his recent show, he tattooed his daughter’s name on his face.
Post Malone is known for his impressive array of tattoos all over his body. We don’t know how many tattoos he has all over his body, but it’s a lot. There are some stories floating around the internet claiming that as of 2021, he had 78 tattoos on his body. We know now that he has a new one, so that means he likely has more than 79 tattoos all over his body. Though, he could have added to that at any point, at any place on his body, without anyone knowing. So, who knows how many tattoos he has?
Fans are probably right about this new tattoo. If we do the math, it all seems to work out. Three letters. The last one is P. The first two are both D’s. What else could it be other than initials? Sure, it could be his girlfriend’s initials. Or it could be an acronym for something important to the rapper. The more likely story, however, is that Post Malone’s daughter’s name begins with a D, her middle name begins with a D, and she’s rocking her daddy’s last name – and he got her name tattooed right on his face. It’s a very dad thing to do, honestly. Post Malone’s daughter’s name might begin with a D, but we will just have to wait and see if he decides to share any information about her with the world.