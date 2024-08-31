The Price Is Right: Meet the Current Models of Game Show

The Price Is Right models have been the center of attention on the American television game show since its inception. The models are charged with showing off and demonstrating the prizes on the show. They earned the name “Barker’s Beauties” during Bob Barker‘s tenure as host from 1972 to 2007. From the original season of The Price Is Right which debuted in 1956 to date, many models have graced the show with some going on to carve successful careers in modeling and acting.
With over 9,000 episodes aired since its debut, The Price Is Right ranks among the greatest game shows of all time. Created by Bob Stewart, the show has been hosted by television icons, including Bob Barker who had the job for 35 years. Drew Carey has been hosting the show since October 2007. The Price Is Right models have featured many beauties such as Kathleen Bradley, Lanisha Cole, Claudia Jordan, and Lisa Gleave who made a name for themselves in various career exploits. The men are not left out on the list. Meet the current models of the game show.
Manuela Arbeláez
Best known for her role as one of the lovely ladies that make up The Time Is Right models, Manuela Arbeláez officially joined the show in 2009. She was hired on the long-running television game show after emerging as one of the five finalists in The Price Is Right Model Search contest in 2008. Though she didn’t win the competition, Arbeláez impressed judges enough to secure her a spot on The Price Is Right.
Steadily climbing the ladder as a Colombian-American model and actress, Arbeláez appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful in June 2010. She has appeared in music videos for artists such as Robin Thicke and Diddy – Dirty Money. Arbeláez was a trophy model at the 54th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2012. She loves catching up with friends, shopping, spending time with her mom, or at the gym when she is not filming The Price Is Right.
Alexis Gaube
Born in Dayton Ohio, Alexis Gaube hails from a mixed background of European, American, and African ethnicities. Gaube earned a degree in Apparel Merchandising and Product Design from Bowling Green State University. After serving as a card dealer on the 2019-2021 version of Card Sharks, Gaube found a spot among The Price Is Right models in 2021. Beyond game shows, she appeared in The Bold and the Beautiful from 2021 to 2024. Gaube was also on the 2019 video game Mortal Kombat 11. She loves to catch up with friends in her free time.
Devin Goda
Straight out of the NFL, Devin Goda became the third permanent male model to join the American version of The Price Is Right. Originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the 6 feet 2 inches tall model played American football at Slippery Rock University as a wide receiver before signing with the Baltimore Ravens of the NFL in 2012. However, a hamstring injury ended his sports career during training camp. Goda opted for a full-time modeling career and has appeared in national campaigns for fashion giants such as Macy’s, Under Armour, and Calvin Klein. He joined The Price Is Right in 2018.
Amber Lancaster
Amber Lancaster is one of the longest-serving beauties on this list of The Price Is Right models. Lancaster was born in Tacoma, Washington, in the United States, on September 19, 1980, and attended Franklin Pierce High School. She began her modeling career in the 1990s, winning the Miss Washington Teen USA in 1998. Aside from modeling, she is an actress and interior designer. Lancaster owns the interior design business, Lancaster Interiors and launched a clothing line with VICI Collection in 2021. As an actress, she has appeared in such shows as Days of Our Lives, Entourage, The Bold and the Beautiful, and CSI: Miami.
James O’Halloran
James O’Halloran won the 2012 model search to become the second permanent male model on the American version of The Price Is Right after Rob Wilson, the first permanent male model left the show. Born on October 20, 1984, in, Melbourne, Australia, O’Halloran is an Australian model and actress who resides in Los Angeles. His acting career began in Australia with appearances in Twentysomething and Offspring. He has also appeared on American television shows such as The Young and the Restless, The Catch, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, and The Late Late Show.
Rachel Reynolds
The longest-serving model on this list of The Price Is Right models, Rachel Reynolds leads the group. She served during the Bob Barker era and is the last-standing model from that period. Reynolds was born in Mandeville, Louisiana, on November 4, 1982, but she grew up in New Orleans. She studied Public Relations at Louisiana State University where she participated in the track-and-field team.
Aside from The Price Is Right, Reynolds has modeled for brands like Venus Swimwear, L.A. Fitness, and Fitness RX magazine. As an actress, Reynolds has appeared in movies and shows such as The Bold, the Beautiful, How I Met Your Mother, and Jack and Jill. Reynolds loves to spend time with family and friends mostly outdoors. Remembering Bob Barker, the legendary TV host.
