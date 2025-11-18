Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

What’s the first thing that pops into your head when you hear “Australia”? Maybe it’s kangaroos, or perhaps the iconic Sydney Opera House. But there’s so much more to this vast, fascinating country.
#1 Every Country Should Pass This Law
#2 The Milky Way Core Above Uluru
#3 If Someone Cuts Down A Tree For Their View In Australia, Government Installs Sign To Block The View
#4 Mesh Drains In Australia Preventing Water Bodies Pollution
#5 A Pod Of Dolphins In Australia Brought Gifts Of Coral To Shore Because They Missed Interacting With Visitors Amid Covid-19 Pandemic In 2020
#6 Sunset In Henley Beach, South Australia 24/8/24
#7 Aurora Australis While Walking My Dog This Morning
#8 A Newborn Dolphin Riding On Mom’s Back Around Penguin Island, Near Perth, Off Western Australia’s Coast – Photo By Mandy Wilson
#9 Today, I Saw A Man Walking His Goat. Her Name Is Tilda And She Was Going To The Dog Wash
#10 In Australia, This Costs The Patient Nothing. Doesn’t Matter If They Are A Citizen Or A Tourist
#11 This Was At My Local Hungry Jacks This Afternoon. How Sad It Is That These Signs Have To Go Up In The First Place
#12 Of A Kangaroo
#13 Beachgoers Waiting For Trevor (Friendly Local Tiger Shark) To Finish His Turn At Mullaloo Beach In Western Australia Before They Go Back In
#14 Til There Are Two Subspecies Of Koala
How did I miss this? The southern koala looks like an actual drop bear. Absolutely terrifying.
#15 Cosplayers At Dragoncon
#16 Sydney, Australia
#17 Does It Get Any More Aussie Than This?
#18 People In Tassie Have Had Enough Of Colesworth
#19 Of A Cassowary From Queensland, Australia Named Romper Stomper
#20 Not In My Backyard
#21 Bloody Cockatoo Stole My Thong
#22 Welcome To Australia
#23 Only In Australia: A Plant That Can Cause Severe Pains For Over A Year!!
According to wild life officer Ernie Rider, who was slapped across the torso and the face in 1973:
“For two or three days the pain was almost unbearable; I couldn’t work or sleep… I remember it feeling like there were giant hands trying to squash my chest… then it was pretty bad pain for another fortnight or so. The stinging persisted for two years and recurred every time I had a cold shower…There’s nothing to rival it; it’s ten times worse than anything else.”
#24 It’s So Bloody Hot Here In Australia At The Moment, And I Wondered Why Birds Weren’t Using Our Bird Bath
#25 Australia
#26 The Aurora Borealis? At This Time Of Year? At This Time Of Day? In This Part Of Bendigo, Victoria?
#27 There’s A Lake In Australia Named Lake Disappointment Because The Explorer Who Discovered It Was Expecting A Much Larger Body Of Water
#28 Ring Tailed Possum (Australia) Moved In
#29 Cash Is King
#30 This Is How Much Food You Can Get For The Cost Of A Pack Of Cigarettes In Australia
#31 Queensland, Australia – Sailfish Are Considered The Fastest Fish In The Sea, Reaching Top Speeds Of 70 Miles Per Hour (112km/H). Photo By Ben Bright
#32 Echidna’s At My Dads Bush Block
#33 Wi-Fi Routers In Australia
#34 Australia (Bowen Basin)
#35 A Gang Of Robber Crabs Invade A Family Picnic In Australia
#36 This Curious Yet Wild Maggie Decided To Sit On My Leg
#37 Casper The Great White Shark, Neptune Islands, South Australia
#38 I Love Aussie Pranksters
The escalator at Ashfield Mall has been out of order for maybe 2 years, and someone posted this in our local group today and I can’t stop laughing
#39 Fisherman’s Incredible Footage Proves Australia’s Crocodiles Keep Getting Bigger
#40 Port Macquarie Football
#41 The Worlds Largest Coin Which Is Legal Tender, Nominal Value Is $1 Million Aud
It weighs 1 tonne (1012kg/2231lb) and is made from 99.99% pure gold valued at $53.5 million at the time of minting in 2012. It currently resides at the Perth mint in Australia.
#42 I Made An Australia Pizza, What Do Y’all Think?
#43 I Live And Work In Texas And Shared Our National Pride With Coworkers. I Bought Those Hundreds And Thousands From Back Home
#44 Probably The Most Accurate Sign You’ll Ever See!
#45 Thank God For The Plastic Dollarydoo
#46 Average Australian Snake
#47 Wittenoom, Australia’s Chernobyl. Will Be Deadly Dangerous To Humans Long After Chernobyl Is Safe
#48 The Real Threat
#49 Does Anyone Know What This Snake Is? Was Just In My House And Now Can’t Find It Scared To Go To Sleep. Far North Queensland
#50 Can A Local Please Tell Me If This Is A Joke
