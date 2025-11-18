Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

by

What’s the first thing that pops into your head when you hear “Australia”? Maybe it’s kangaroos, or perhaps the iconic Sydney Opera House. But there’s so much more to this vast, fascinating country.

To discover what makes Australia truly special, let’s dive into the country’s popular subreddit. It’s packed with contributions from locals and travelers who share everything from stunning nature shots to quirky posters. Join us on a virtual adventure, Pandas.

#1 Every Country Should Pass This Law

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: LarryFieri

#2 The Milky Way Core Above Uluru

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: maxnti

#3 If Someone Cuts Down A Tree For Their View In Australia, Government Installs Sign To Block The View

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Rd28T

#4 Mesh Drains In Australia Preventing Water Bodies Pollution

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: GallowBoob

#5 A Pod Of Dolphins In Australia Brought Gifts Of Coral To Shore Because They Missed Interacting With Visitors Amid Covid-19 Pandemic In 2020

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Eternal__Void

#6 Sunset In Henley Beach, South Australia 24/8/24

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: EuphoricMap2490

#7 Aurora Australis While Walking My Dog This Morning

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: ArtofAngels

#8 A Newborn Dolphin Riding On Mom’s Back Around Penguin Island, Near Perth, Off Western Australia’s Coast – Photo By Mandy Wilson

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: backwards_watch

#9 Today, I Saw A Man Walking His Goat. Her Name Is Tilda And She Was Going To The Dog Wash

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Wooden-Word-2684

#10 In Australia, This Costs The Patient Nothing. Doesn’t Matter If They Are A Citizen Or A Tourist

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Rd28T

#11 This Was At My Local Hungry Jacks This Afternoon. How Sad It Is That These Signs Have To Go Up In The First Place

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: OnceInABox_

#12 Of A Kangaroo

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: sugarmoon00

#13 Beachgoers Waiting For Trevor (Friendly Local Tiger Shark) To Finish His Turn At Mullaloo Beach In Western Australia Before They Go Back In

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Rd28T

#14 Til There Are Two Subspecies Of Koala

How did I miss this? The southern koala looks like an actual drop bear. Absolutely terrifying.

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Curry_pan

#15 Cosplayers At Dragoncon

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: MidoriTea

#16 Sydney, Australia

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: princekiddie

#17 Does It Get Any More Aussie Than This?

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: u_f_off

#18 People In Tassie Have Had Enough Of Colesworth

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Jonny-Sniper

#19 Of A Cassowary From Queensland, Australia Named Romper Stomper

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: ExoticShock

#20 Not In My Backyard

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Chance_Confection_37

#21 Bloody Cockatoo Stole My Thong

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: desultir

#22 Welcome To Australia

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Rd28T

#23 Only In Australia: A Plant That Can Cause Severe Pains For Over A Year!!

According to wild life officer Ernie Rider, who was slapped across the torso and the face in 1973:

“For two or three days the pain was almost unbearable; I couldn’t work or sleep… I remember it feeling like there were giant hands trying to squash my chest… then it was pretty bad pain for another fortnight or so. The stinging persisted for two years and recurred every time I had a cold shower…There’s nothing to rival it; it’s ten times worse than anything else.”

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: CFK_NL

#24 It’s So Bloody Hot Here In Australia At The Moment, And I Wondered Why Birds Weren’t Using Our Bird Bath

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: whitecollarzomb13

#25 Australia

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: AddictedtoMandyy

#26 The Aurora Borealis? At This Time Of Year? At This Time Of Day? In This Part Of Bendigo, Victoria?

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: patababe

#27 There’s A Lake In Australia Named Lake Disappointment Because The Explorer Who Discovered It Was Expecting A Much Larger Body Of Water

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: LexicalLegend

#28 Ring Tailed Possum (Australia) Moved In

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Dacruss

#29 Cash Is King

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: em_the_one

#30 This Is How Much Food You Can Get For The Cost Of A Pack Of Cigarettes In Australia

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: nuggetlover1999

#31 Queensland, Australia – Sailfish Are Considered The Fastest Fish In The Sea, Reaching Top Speeds Of 70 Miles Per Hour (112km/H). Photo By Ben Bright

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: gregornot

#32 Echidna’s At My Dads Bush Block

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Synkronicity

#33 Wi-Fi Routers In Australia

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: T423

#34 Australia (Bowen Basin)

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: LaserCleanSolutions

#35 A Gang Of Robber Crabs Invade A Family Picnic In Australia

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#36 This Curious Yet Wild Maggie Decided To Sit On My Leg

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Same-Consequence1265

#37 Casper The Great White Shark, Neptune Islands, South Australia

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: BrainSlugParty3000

#38 I Love Aussie Pranksters

The escalator at Ashfield Mall has been out of order for maybe 2 years, and someone posted this in our local group today and I can’t stop laughing

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: BatteredSav82

#39 Fisherman’s Incredible Footage Proves Australia’s Crocodiles Keep Getting Bigger

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: CASHOWL

#40 Port Macquarie Football

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: osh901269

#41 The Worlds Largest Coin Which Is Legal Tender, Nominal Value Is $1 Million Aud

It weighs 1 tonne (1012kg/2231lb) and is made from 99.99% pure gold valued at $53.5 million at the time of minting in 2012. It currently resides at the Perth mint in Australia.

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: GuiltyFigure6402

#42 I Made An Australia Pizza, What Do Y’all Think?

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Haumea_Orcus

#43 I Live And Work In Texas And Shared Our National Pride With Coworkers. I Bought Those Hundreds And Thousands From Back Home

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Hecko___Gecko

#44 Probably The Most Accurate Sign You’ll Ever See!

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: dspk888

#45 Thank God For The Plastic Dollarydoo

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: 4lessio

#46 Average Australian Snake

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: maxscumbag

#47 Wittenoom, Australia’s Chernobyl. Will Be Deadly Dangerous To Humans Long After Chernobyl Is Safe

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Rd28T

#48 The Real Threat

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: outofnowhereman

#49 Does Anyone Know What This Snake Is? Was Just In My House And Now Can’t Find It Scared To Go To Sleep. Far North Queensland

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: evergreener98

#50 Can A Local Please Tell Me If This Is A Joke

Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 50 Surprising Posts Shared By This Online Community (New Pics)

Image source: Hot-Nefariousness798

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Diving into ABC’s ‘Bless This Mess’: 10 Intriguing Facts and Insights
3 min read
Apr, 23, 2019
I Create Art Rings From Polymer Clay Decorated With Precious Stones And Pearls
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 9 – Five Important Events
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2021
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Useless Superpower? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Husband Disrespects Wife By Inviting His Huge Family Over For A 5-Day Christmas Celebration Without Asking Her
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
New Jersey Passes New Law That Requires Pet Stores To Sell Only Rescue Animals
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.