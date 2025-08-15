This Dog Has A Custom Motorcycle Capsule And Loves The Open Road

In the seaside town of Marín, Spain, one biker and his dog are turning heads on the road and online. Sergio Rodríguez Gil and his Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Harley, ride together everywhere and have become an inseparable adventure team.
From the front of a roaring Harley-Davidson to the waves of the Galician coast, they have captured the hearts of thousands. With a custom-built motorcycle capsule and a love for the open road, Harley has become an online star and a symbol of friendship on two wheels.
More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | youtube.com
Meet Harley, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier who loves riding shotgun on a Harley-Davidson
Image credits: flanagan_mas
At the handlebars is Sergio, his best friend, a man who loves roaring Harleys and loyal dogs
Image credits: flanagan_mas
Harley joined Sergio’s life in January 2020, and the bond was instant
Image credits: flanagan_mas
Image credits: flanagan_mas
Since then, they have been inseparable partners in adventure
Image credits: flanagan_mas
Image credits: flanagan_mas
Sergio wanted Harley to be part of every ride
Image credits: flanagan_mas
He designed and built a special capsule for him, thinking ahead to when Harley would grow
Image credits: flanagan_mas
Inside, there is a padded blanket for comfort and a pair of goggles to protect Harley’s eyes
Image credits: flanagan_mas
Together, they hit the road and turn heads in every town they pass
Image credits: flanagan_mas
Image credits: flanagan_mas
Image credits: flanagan_mas
One ride turned into a video, and that video spread fast
Image credits: flanagan_mas
ViralHog shared it, and soon over 50 million people had seen Harley’s ears flapping in the wind
Image credits: flanagan_mas
Image credits: flanagan_mas
When they are not riding, Harley is surfing or skimming across the water on a jet ski
Image credits: flanagan_mas
Image credits: flanagan_mas
Image credits: flanagan_mas
Sergio says, “It’s Harley who takes me for a ride, not the other way around”
Image credits: flanagan_mas
