In the seaside town of Marín, Spain, one biker and his dog are turning heads on the road and online. Sergio Rodríguez Gil and his Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Harley, ride together everywhere and have become an inseparable adventure team.

From the front of a roaring Harley-Davidson to the waves of the Galician coast, they have captured the hearts of thousands. With a custom-built motorcycle capsule and a love for the open road, Harley has become an online star and a symbol of friendship on two wheels.

Meet Harley, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier who loves riding shotgun on a Harley-Davidson

This Dog Has A Custom Motorcycle Capsule And Loves The Open Road

Image credits: flanagan_mas

At the handlebars is Sergio, his best friend, a man who loves roaring Harleys and loyal dogs

This Dog Has A Custom Motorcycle Capsule And Loves The Open Road

Image credits: flanagan_mas

Harley joined Sergio’s life in January 2020, and the bond was instant

This Dog Has A Custom Motorcycle Capsule And Loves The Open Road

Image credits: flanagan_mas

This Dog Has A Custom Motorcycle Capsule And Loves The Open Road

Image credits: flanagan_mas

Since then, they have been inseparable partners in adventure

This Dog Has A Custom Motorcycle Capsule And Loves The Open Road

Image credits: flanagan_mas

This Dog Has A Custom Motorcycle Capsule And Loves The Open Road

Image credits: flanagan_mas

Sergio wanted Harley to be part of every ride

This Dog Has A Custom Motorcycle Capsule And Loves The Open Road

Image credits: flanagan_mas

He designed and built a special capsule for him, thinking ahead to when Harley would grow

This Dog Has A Custom Motorcycle Capsule And Loves The Open Road

Image credits: flanagan_mas

Inside, there is a padded blanket for comfort and a pair of goggles to protect Harley’s eyes

This Dog Has A Custom Motorcycle Capsule And Loves The Open Road

Image credits: flanagan_mas

Together, they hit the road and turn heads in every town they pass

This Dog Has A Custom Motorcycle Capsule And Loves The Open Road

Image credits: flanagan_mas

This Dog Has A Custom Motorcycle Capsule And Loves The Open Road

Image credits: flanagan_mas

This Dog Has A Custom Motorcycle Capsule And Loves The Open Road

Image credits: flanagan_mas

One ride turned into a video, and that video spread fast

This Dog Has A Custom Motorcycle Capsule And Loves The Open Road

Image credits: flanagan_mas

ViralHog shared it, and soon over 50 million people had seen Harley’s ears flapping in the wind

This Dog Has A Custom Motorcycle Capsule And Loves The Open Road

Image credits: flanagan_mas

This Dog Has A Custom Motorcycle Capsule And Loves The Open Road

Image credits: flanagan_mas

When they are not riding, Harley is surfing or skimming across the water on a jet ski

This Dog Has A Custom Motorcycle Capsule And Loves The Open Road

Image credits: flanagan_mas

This Dog Has A Custom Motorcycle Capsule And Loves The Open Road

Image credits: flanagan_mas

This Dog Has A Custom Motorcycle Capsule And Loves The Open Road

Image credits: flanagan_mas

Sergio says, “It’s Harley who takes me for a ride, not the other way around”

This Dog Has A Custom Motorcycle Capsule And Loves The Open Road

Image credits: flanagan_mas

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
