Carl Weathers was one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. His multi-faceted career has seen him tackle an array of genres and reach a number of generations in the process. From his breakout role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky series, to his most recent role in The Mandalorian, he has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.
Sadly, Weathers passed away on February 1, 2024 at 76 years of age. As confirmed by his manager, he passed away in his sleep at his Los Angeles home on the night of February 1. So, as tributes flood in for the actor, let’s take a look at his career and honour his plethora of remarkable achievements.
Carl Weathers’ Life Before Acting
Many people may not realize that before achieving major success in Hollywood, Carl Weathers actually had a career in football. He played college football at San Diego State University while studying and majoring in theater. Shortly after college, he went on to play in the NFL for one season with the Oakland Raiders in 1970. Despite his brief football career, Weathers ultimately found his true calling in acting, becoming a well-known and respected actor in Hollywood. However, his athletic background likely contributed to his ability to excel in physically demanding roles.
Honouring Carl Weathers’ Most Iconic Roles
The Rocky Franchise (1976 – 1985)
Carl Weathers’ portrayal of Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise is nothing short of iconic. From his first appearance as the cocky antagonist to his transformation into a mentor and friend to Rocky, Apollo’s character arc is truly captivating. Weathers brought a charisma and charm to the role that made Apollo Creed not just a formidable opponent, but a lovable and complex character. His chemistry with Sylvester Stallone‘s Rocky Balboa was palpable, and their on-screen dynamic had audiences rooting for both fighters. Apollo’s ultimate sacrifice in Rocky IV, as he faces off against Ivan Drago, solidified his legacy as a beloved and unforgettable character in cinematic history. To that, Carl Weathers’ performance as Apollo Creed remains a highlight of the Rocky franchise and a testament to the talent he possessed as an actor.
Predator (1987)
Predator, released in 1987, quickly became one of the biggest action movies of the 80s. With a cast that included powerhouse actors like Arnold Schwarzenegger and the late Carl Weathers, the film was a perfect storm of intense action and suspense. The iconic scene of Schwarzenegger and Weathers flexing their muscles and shaking hands has become a timeless image in pop culture, symbolizing the power and camaraderie of these formidable action stars. Furthermore, the legacy of Predator lives on today, inspiring countless other action films and leaving a lasting impact on the genre as a whole.
Happy Gilmore (1996)
Happy Gilmore is perhaps one of the most iconic comedy movies of all time. The film follows the story of a failed hockey player, Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler), who discovers he has a talent for golf. As he pursues his dream of becoming a professional golfer in order to save his grandmother’s house, chaos ensues on and off the course. Adam Sandler’s performance in the lead role catapulted him to superstardom and solidified his status as a comedy legend. However, what truly stands out in the film is Carl Weathers’ dynamic shift to comedy after primarily being known for his action roles. Weathers shines in his role as Chubbs Peterson, a former golf pro turned mentor to Happy, showcasing impeccable comedic timing and chemistry with Sandler.
The Mandalorian (2019 – 2023)
The Mandalorian, a groundbreaking series set in the Star Wars universe, follows the adventures of a lone bounty hunter known only as “The Mandalorian” as he navigates the outer reaches of the galaxy. Along the way, he encounters various characters, both friend and foe, while on a mission to protect a mysterious and powerful child known as “The Child” or “Baby Yoda.” One standout character in the series is Greef Karga, played by the late Carl Weathers. Following a string of smaller TV roles in the years leading up to this massive production, Weathers delivered a return to form performance as the charismatic and cunning leader of the bounty hunters’ guild. His portrayal of Greef Karga was so captivating that Weathers found himself nominated for his first Primetime Emmy award in 2021, solidifying his status as a force to be reckoned with in the world of television.
Tributes Flood in for Carl Weathers
Carl Weathers leaves behind his two sons, Jason and Matthew, who he shares with his ex-wife Mary Ann Castle. Moreover, the late actor also leaves behind a lasting legacy which he formed with a variety of talented individuals in the entertainment industry. Upon hearing of the sad news, many of Weathers’ former co-stars have taken to their social media platforms to pay their respects.
Adam Sandler hailed Weathers as “a true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete”. The comedy titan then added: “What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him.” Furthermore, Rocky co-star Sylvester Stallone took to his official Instagram page and stated that Weathers was an “integral part” of his success. Stallone then went on to say “I never could have accomplished what we did with Rocky without him. He was absolutely brilliant.” If you’re feeling nostalgic about the late acting legend, check out this unearthed footage of Sylvester Stallone’s and Carl Weathers’ choreography for Rocky in 1976.
