Iconic Movies: The True Story Behind Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky

Sylvester Stallone‘s Hollywood success story is truly one for the ages. Now one of the biggest stars on the planet, his fame all started with the classic boxing drama, Rocky. Playing the titular character, Stallone not only rose to prominence as an actor, but also a writer. To that, he was nominated for both Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay at the 1977 Academy Awards.
While Stallone didn’t take home the gold, Rocky won Best Picture that year. Since then, the story of an underdog boxer given the chance of a lifetime has become a classic. The movie spawned 5 sequels and three spins offs. However, many would argue that the original 1976 picture is still the greatest achievement out of them all. So, here’s the true story behind the iconic movie, Rocky.
The Inspiration Behind the Plot of Rocky
Before the success of Rocky, Sylvester Stallone had been trying to break into Hollywood for a number of years. Before landing small roles as thugs and down-and-outs, Stallone couldn’t even get cast as an extra in The Godfather. He put this down to the fact he was told he “doesn’t look Italian enough.” As a result of such rejections, Stallone would work side jobs to make ends meet. However, one of those side jobs turned out to be rather prosperous for Stallone.
While working as an usher in a movie theater, Stallone got the chance to watch movies over and over again. So, by the time he started writing, he had developed and understanding for the pacing of a film. Before Stallone wrote Rocky, he had been working on a number of scripts, one being a biopic around the life of Edgar Allan Poe. However, it would be his script for Rocky that would serve as his entry point into Hollywood. The plot of an underdog boxer being given the chance of a lifetime didn’t come out of thin air, it was actually inspired by a real-life fight.
Stallone found inspiration to write Rocky after witnessing the remarkable bout between Muhammad Ali and Chuck Wepner in 1975. Wepner, famously known as the “Bayonne Bleeder,” possessed an uncanny trait of enduring brutal blows and refusing to back down. His stunning fight against Ali emerged as an iconic moment in boxing history, as Wepner remarkably lasted the entire distance with who many consider to be the greatest of all time. This extraordinary display of resilience and determination resonated deeply with Stallone, eventually weaving its way into the heart of the Rocky narrative.
The Original Script for Rocky Was Completely Different
At the beginning of Rocky, Stallone’s character is conveyed as a tough debt collector for a loan shark. However, early on, we get a glimpse that his heart really isn’t in it. When he is told to break a guy’s thumbs for not paying, Rocky lets him go. On top of this, at the beginning of the movie, Rocky gives some advice to a young girl who is hanging around on the streets of Philadelphia. However, this kind spirit of Rocky wasn’t prevalent in the very first script. In fact, Rocky was tougher and meaner in the first draft, with Stallone drawing inspiration from Martin Scorsese‘s Mean Streets.
Additionally, the script was littered with bad language and a much darker undertone. Thankfully, when a friend of Stallone’s read the script, she expressed how the character was too mean and thuggish. Realizing that the audience would struggle to root for Rocky, Stallone re-wrote the movie.
The Story Behind Sylvester Stallone’s Casting as Rocky Balboa
As mentioned, before Rocky, Sylvester Stallone struggled to make a living as an actor. However, it was through rejection as an actor that Rocky would come to fruition. After attending an audition, Stallone mentioned the fact that he wrote as well. To that, the producers told him to bring in his material. Although Stallone had been writing for a number of years, he didn’t have anything concrete that he wanted to submit. So, he embarked on a mission to write a new movie. From here, according to an interview with Howard Stern, Stallone finished the first draft of Rocky in three days. He did so by taking his phone off the hook, drinking copious amounts of coffee and painting his windows black in order to fully immerse himself.
It’s fair to say that Stallone’s unwavering dedication paid off. However, although the producers were interested in the script, they were not keen on Stallone playing the character of Rocky. At this point, Stallone was completely unknown. Because of this, the studio had the likes of James Caan, Robert Redford, and Burt Reynolds in mind. According to Forbes, Stallone was offered a seismic $360,000 to hand over the script and walk away from the lead role. Of course, Stallone was unhappy with this. Instead, he agreed to take a massive pay cut to take the lead role in the movie.
The Array of Cameos in Rocky
Rocky holds significant connections to Sylvester Stallone’s family life. The inclusion of Stallone’s brother, Frank Stallone, as one of the street singers at the beginning of the film showcases the personal touch added to the production. Moreover, Frank returned for Rocky III in a small role as one of Rocky’s opponents in the film’s opening montage. Additionally, despite their tumultuous relationship as documented in Netflix’s Sly, Stallone managed to secure a small role for his father in Rocky, casting him as the bell ringer during the movie’s climactic bout.
Rocky Nearly Ended Very Differently
Sylvester Stallone has long been on record for saying that Rocky is a love story at its heart and core. Although the movie has heavy sporting elements, carried by uplifting montages, a touching romantic undertone does run throughout. It becomes clear that whatever Rocky does in life, he does so with Adrian (Talia Shire) in mind. With that said, the original ending for Rocky was going to see Rocky throw in the towel as he realizes he doesn’t want a career in boxing, he simply wants to make Adrian happy. However, the script was changed to see Rocky see the fight through to the end, thus creating room for many sequels to follow.
Unveiling the Massive Success and Legacy of Rocky
Rocky was not only a critical success, but also a box office triumph. The film went on to win a total of three Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Film Editing, solidifying its place in cinema history. Moreover, it defied all expectations at the box office, earning an outstanding $225 million worldwide against a humble budget of just $860,000. This remarkable financial success allowed the film to resonate with audiences on a global scale.
As the franchise continued, it soared to even greater heights, becoming one of the longest running series in cinema history. The Rocky movies have truly captivated audiences with their inspirational underdog story and iconic characters. The franchise’s success has been further solidified by the Creed spin-off series, which includes three successful films that expand upon the Rocky universe. So, from its humble beginnings to its ongoing evolution, Rocky‘s legacy continues to endure as a testament to the power of perseverance and the indomitable spirit of the human heart.
