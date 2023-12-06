Iconic Movies: The True Story Behind Happy Gilmore

The 1996 comedy movie Happy Gilmore combines sports, slapstick humor, and heartwarming moments. The film revolves around Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler), a failed hockey player who turns to golf to save his grandmother’s house from foreclosure. When he discovers his hidden talent for driving a golf ball extraordinary distances, he decides to join the PGA Tour. However, his unconventional techniques, explosive temperament, and lack of golfing finesse clash with the traditionally refined world of golf.
Happy Gilmore has since gone on to become a classic sporting comedy. What’s more, Adam Sandler‘s standout performance propelled him to superstardom, solidifying his reputation as a versatile comedian and establishing a loyal fan base. So, this is the true story behind the iconic comedy movie, Happy Gilmore.
Happy Gilmore Came from Adam Sandler Being Fired from Saturday Night Live
Like many Hollywood comedy actors, Adam Sandler made his start in stand-up comedy, using his sharp wit and charismatic stage presence to captivate audiences. Recognizing his talent, Sandler was given the opportunity to join the esteemed cast of Saturday Night Live. It was here where he would further refine his skills. During his time on the show, Sandler not only showcased his comedic acting abilities but also sharpened his writing talent, as he took on the responsibility of penning the majority of his own sketches.
After being let go from Saturday Night Live in 1995, Sandler’s career took an unexpected turn, leading to a fortuitous collaboration with fellow Saturday Night Live alumni, Tim Herlihy. Together, they co-wrote the widely popular movie, Billy Madison. While filming the movie, Sandler and Herlihy were already laying the groundwork for their next project, Happy Gilmore, which would go into production a mere year later. Since then, Sandler and Herlihy have worked together numerous times on hit comedies like The Wedding Singer and Big Daddy.
Happy Gilmore is Based on a Real Person
Growing up, Adam Sandler was a big fan of movies like National Lampoon’s Animal House and Caddyshack. To that, these influences can be felt in Happy Gilmore through subtle homages. However, the inspiration for the character of Happy actually came from Sandler’s friend, Kyle McDonough. Sandler and McDonough became friends in their very first year of school. In adulthood, they remained friends although their careers took them in completely different directions. McDonough famously played ice hockey for the Murrayfield Racers, yet also had an underlying love for the game of golf. One day, when playing golf together, Sandler observed the fact that McDonough carried over a tremendous amount of power from ice hockey, enabling him to drive the golf bar extraordinary distances. From here, the concept of Happy Gilmore was spawned.
The Happy Gilmore Script Caused Controversy in the Golf World
In Happy Gilmore, the tournament Happy enters is called the Pro Tour. However, in the original script, Happy enters the Masters Tournament, a real-life prestigious event where the winner takes home a green jacket. When working on the film as a consultant, professional golfer Mark Lye read the script and was mortified. He stated that the production couldn’t use the Masters as their backdrop as it was disrespectful to the tournament. As a result, the fictitious Pro Tour was created and Happy wins a gold jacket instead of a green jacket.
How Happy Gilmore Nods to the Movie Predator
Before Happy Gilmore, Carl Weathers was known for his recurring role in the Rocky franchise. By the 1980s, he became a larger-than-life action star thanks to roles in movies like Action Jackson and Predator. As a former footballer for the Oakland Raiders, Weathers effortlessly delivered physical power and athleticism to his roles, something he later became renowned for. So, when he boarded Happy Gilmore, his comedic role as the golf coach Chubbs was a refreshing side to his framework.
Interestingly, the movie adds a subtle nod to one of Weathers’ most classic characters from the movie Predator. In Predator, Weathers’ character loses his hand while battling the unstoppable alien. In Happy Gilmore, his character can no longer play golf after losing his hand to an alligator. Therefor, he acts as Happy’s coach instead.
Happy Gilmore Boosted the Ratings for a Fading Game Show
Happy Gilmore marked the start of a character trait for Adam Sandler that would carry over into many of his movies thereafter. In the movie, Happy is cursed with a bad temper that he has had since he was a kid. Although he is a kind person, when someone does wrong in his presence, he often solves the matter with his fists. When he is accepted onto the Pro Tour, he must calm down his temperament to avoid being removed from the tournament. In one of the film’s wackiest scenes, Happy teams up with famed game show host Bob Barker for a celebrity game of golf. However, when Happy starts to perform badly, Barker continues to barrade him. When he can’t hold back anymore, Happy clocks Barker with a punch. However, Barker shocks everyone when he lays down a vicious beating on Happy.
The eccentric scene is a standout slapstick moment in the movie. Interestingly, when Barker was first offered the role, he turned it down. However, when he learned that he will be winning the fist fight, he signed up. After the release of the movie, Barker’s show, The Price is Right, saw a surge in ratings, particularly from younger viewers. What’s more, the scene led Sandler and Barker to win the very first MTV Award for Best Fight in 1996.
Unveiling the Success and Legacy of Happy Gilmore
After its release in 1996, Happy Gilmore proved to be a resounding box office success, earning close to $39 million against its reported budget of $12 million. The film not only showcased Adam Sandler’s comedic talent but also played a pivotal role in propelling him to even greater success in the following years. Moreover, Happy Gilmore featured an early and unforgettable role from comedy heavyweight Ben Stiller, who portrayed the despicable yet undeniably hilarious orderly of the retirement home where Happy’s beloved grandmother resides.
Over the years, many moviegoers have pleaded for a sequel to Happy Gilmore. Seeing as Sandler has no qualms with sequels, it’s confusing to think why a sequel hasn’t yet followed. In recent years, Sandler has ventured into more dramatic roles, even being thrown into Oscar fodder for his role in Uncut Gems in 2019. However, he still remains present in the comedy world. When quizzed about the possibility of a Happy Gilmore sequel, Sandler told Variety that he hasn’t completely ruled out the idea. He said, “Wouldn’t that be fun to do the senior tour of Happy Gilmore, and hang out with all those guys and try to write a great script about Happy as an older guy, and having to calm down his temper and all that stuff? But, I never know. Maybe one day, something like that.”
