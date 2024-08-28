Grown Ups 3: Are we Getting Another Sequel?

Speculations have been rife about a possible Grown Ups 3 as fans of the comedy film series look forward to another sequel. The comedic adventures of Adam Sandler and the Grown Ups ensemble cast endeared viewers to the franchise with the release of the first film in 2010. Though critically panned, Grown Ups became a huge commercial success, grossing $272.2 million against its $75 million budget. Thus, a sequel was ordered and released on July 12, 2013.
Grown Ups 2 solidified the franchise’s status as a lucrative brand by hauling in an impressive $247 million on an $80 million budget. Despite the critical failure, the films entertained audiences and quickly gained a cult following. As such, anticipation for Grown Ups 3 has been high, and over a decade after the last film was released, expectations about the franchise’s future persist. As fans continue to clamor for Grown Ups 3, here’s the latest update on the franchise.
Does Grown Ups 3 Have a Release Date?
The sad news is that Grown Ups 3 is not on the horizon. Despite the box office success of the first two installments, the highly anticipated sequel has failed to materialize in over a decade since the last film hit theaters. While occasional rumors about a possible continuation of the comedic exploits of the star-studded cast abound, Sandler has shown little interest in expanding the franchise.
Instead of revisiting the Grown Ups franchise, Sandler has moved on to other projects, successfully building the popular Hotel Transylvania franchise and Murder Mystery film series. However, while the idea of Grown Ups 3 seems to be shelved due to a lack of official updates, Sandler’s renewed interest in sequels might prompt him to return to the franchise. In the meantime, there are no plausible discussions about the Grown Ups film series.
Why Grown Ups 3 Might Not Happen
After such a long hiatus, chances of getting another Grown Ups film get slimmer and the reason may not be far-fetched. First off, the passing of Cameron Boyce puts the franchise’s future in an awkward position. Boyce played Keithie Feder, the younger son of Lenny Feder (Sandler) and Roxanne Chase-Feder (Salma Hayek) in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. Beyond Grown Ups, the former child actor gained fame by appearing in the renowned Descendants film series and his starring role on the Disney Channel comedy series Jessie.
Unfortunately, Boyce died on July 6, 2019, following an epileptic seizure he suffered in his sleep. In his tribute to the young actor, Sandler described him as “Too Young. Too Sweet. Too Funny.” Considering the huge gap Boyce’s death created in the franchise, the chances of a Grown Ups 3 have reduced further. Again, the film series garnered generally negative reviews from critics. Nevertheless, the critical backlash didn’t stop the feel-good vibe viewers experienced.
Potential Grown Ups 3 Plot
While no official storyline has been confirmed, there are several angles Grown Ups 3 can take to keep entertaining fans. The first film Grown Ups (2010) revolves around the reunion of old friends during a 4th of July weekend and the funeral of their high school basketball coach. The sequel Grown Ups 2 (2013) picks up from another reunion of the lifelong friends after Lenny moves back to his hometown with his family.
Technically speaking, Grown Ups 3 will see the friends reunite again after so many years. A vacation together, a wedding, or a funeral can create a perfect scenario to bring them together. The franchise can also deviate from the predictable plot and do something different like allowing Lenny and the gang to become mature adults while putting their children in the spotlight.
Who Will Be On The Grown Ups 3 Cast?
Led by Sandler, the light-hearted humor and strong chemistry exuded by the Grown Ups cast set the film series up for success. As such, a potential sequel should have the original cast reprise their roles. Aside from Sandler and Hayek, the ensemble cast also includes Chris Rock as Kurt McKenzie, David Spade as Marcus Higgins, Kevin James as Eric Lamonsoff, Maria Bello as Sally Lamonsoff, and Maya Rudolph as Deanne McKenzie.
Rob Schnieder who missed out on Grown Ups 2 due to a tight schedule and personal reasons could return as Rob Hilliard in Grown Ups 3. A replacement for the late Boyce will also be initiated to complete the cast. Also, a potential Grown Ups 3 cast will feature several supporting stars which the franchise is known for. Check out this Adam Sandler Netflix special.
