Love You: Everything We Know About Adam Sandler’s New Netflix Special

Love You is Adam Sandler‘s second comedy special for Netflix. Many people may not realize that before he became a Hollywood superstar, Sandler got his start in stand up comedy. Over the years, as he has gained more fame as an actor, he has stepped away from stand up. However, Love You marks his triumphant return.
The comedy special comes as part of Sandler’s long-standing deal with Netflix. While it serves as a return to the realm of stand up comedy for the actor, there is much more to the special than meets the eye. So, here’s everything we know.
Why Love You Is Much More Than a Stand Up Special
Like many comedy actors in Hollywood, Adam Sandler got his start in stand up. He was urged to embark into the realm by his brother at the age of 17. From here, he began performing in comedy clubs. However, before he had desires to be a comedian or an actor, his first love was music. When appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience in August 2024, Sandler stated that he had aspirations of being a famous musician and was in a band in his younger years. If you take a look at his movie career, Sandler injects musical elements wherever he can, most notably in the 2009 movie Funny People where he plays guitar, and The Wedding Singer where he sang all of his own songs.
Adam Sandler: Love You is a blend of stand up comedy and live music filmed at The Nocturne Theatre in Glendale, California. The special is expected to be just under 2 hours in length and fuses together original jokes and anecdotes from Sandler with live music. Sandler’s songs are spliced with humor and he is accompanied by a live band. The special will also reportedly show behind-the-scenes footage of Sandler before and after the gig in a documentary style format.
The Comedy Special Partners Adam Sandler With a Past Collaborator
Adam Sandler: Love You will see Sandler repeat a theme from his 2018 Netflix special 100% Fresh. This special was directed by Steven Brill and Nicholaus Goossen, two filmmakers Sandler had previously worked with on films such as Little Nicky, The Do-Over, and Hustle. The special was also shot by Paul Thomas Anderson, who Sandler worked with on the critically acclaimed Punch-Drunk Love.
For Love You, Sandler has once again partnered up with a past collaborator. The new Netflix special is directed by Josh Safdie, one half of the Safdie brothers who pulled out one of Sandler’s most critically adored performances in Uncut Gems. Love You will mark their second project together and they are currently working on another movie where Sandler will star alongside Megan Thee Stallion.
When Will Love You Be Released?
Adam Sandler: Love You will debut on Netflix on August 27, 2024. The special will be exclusive to Netflix and will not be available for streaming elsewhere. Sandler’s first Netflix special 100% Fresh is also available to stream now.
Adam Sandler’s Partnership With Netflix Is Far From Over
Adam Sandler’s lucrative deal with Netflix began in 2014, reportedly worth $250 million. In 2020, the deal was extended. While under contract with the streaming giant, Sandler has brought forth titles such as Leo, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Murder Mystery 2, and Hustle. However, his projects on the platform have not been limited to comedies.
Sandler has been delving into drama more and more over the last few years, with his role in Uncut Gems even gaining Oscar chitchat when it was released in 2019. Prior to this, Sandler starred opposite Dustin Hoffman and Ben Stiller in Noah Baumbach‘s critically acclaimed comedy drama, The Meyerowitz Stories, which was a Netflix original. 2025 will see Sandler team up with Baumbach again for his untitled comedy drama starring George Clooney and Riley Keough.
Out of Sandler’s upcoming Netflix projects, the announcement of the long-awaited Happy Gilmore 2 has arguably caused the most excitement. The movie is currently in pre-production and is expected for release in 2025. The film will be exclusive to Netflix. Travis Kelce is set to star alongside Sandler. Want to read more about Adam Sandler? Here’s our pick of his top 5 dad-approved roles.
