Unveiling Top Screenwriters: 6 Best Paul Thomas Anderson’s Screenplays

Paul Thomas Anderson is one of the most nominated filmmakers in Hollywood. PTA, the initials he’s often known by, has, as of 2023, received 11 Academy Awards, 8 BAFTA Awards, and 3 Golden Globe Awards nominations. However, besides his projects as a director, Anderson has also been recognized for his screenplays.
Born in Studio City, Los Angeles, to a famous radio and television personality and horror host Ernie Anderson, Paul Thomas Anderson was introduced to the world of filmmaking at an early age. With the Betamax video camera his father bought for him, Anderson made his first film at age 8. To keep up with his passion, he ventured into the world of screenwriting alongside directing. These are the top Paul Thomas Anderson feature film screenplays.
Hard Eight (1996)
The 1996 crime film Hard Eight was Paul Thomas Anderson’s feature film directorial and screenwriting debut. After eight years of directing and producing short films, Anderson’s Hard Eight screenplay was an adaptation and expansion of his 1993 short film Cigarettes & Coffee. While working on the original draft of Hard Eight, Anderson had initially titled the film Sydney, based on its lead character. Hard Eight starred Philip Baker Hall, John C. Reilly, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Samuel L. Jackson.
Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, who later became a frequent collaborator in Anderson’s films, made a cameo appearance as a Young Craps Player. Interestingly, although Anderson has chosen actors for the main roles, he wanted to cast Hoffman to make an appearance, albeit a cameo. Anderson’s attraction to Hoffman was his impeccable performance in Scent of a Woman (1992). Although Hard Eight (1996) bombed at the Box Office, film critics like Roger Ebert gave it favorable ratings.
Boogie Nights (1997)
Unsurprisingly, Paul Thomas Anderson’s sophomore feature film screenplay was also based on an existing project of his. Anderson adapted and based Boogie Nights (1997) on his High School mockumentary short film The Dirk Diggler Story (1988). Much like the short film, Boogie Nights‘ Dirk Diggler character was based on the legendary porn actor John Holmes, on whom the 1981 documentary Exhausted: John C. Holmes, The Real Story, was based. Boogie Nights starred Mark Wahlberg (who was recommended by Leonardo DiCaprio after he chose to do Titanic instead), Julianne Moore, Burt Reynolds, John C. Reilly, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Nicole Ari Parker. Paul Thomas Anderson received his first Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay for his screenplay. His screenplay also received a nomination at the British Academy Film Awards.
Magnolia (1999)
Paul Thomas Anderson’s next screenplay, Magnolia (1999), featured an ensemble cast of top actors. Part of the top cast of Magnolia included Jeremy Blackman, Tom Cruise, Melinda Dillon, Philip Baker Hall, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Julianne Moore, Melora Walters, and William H. Macy. Anderson began having ideas to write Magnolia while editing Boogie Nights (1997). With the success of Boogie Nights, Anderson had been given the freedom to make any film, leading to the production of Magnolia (1999). Paul Thomas Anderson received his second Academy Awards nomination for Best Original Screenplay at the 72nd Academy Awards.
There Will Be Blood (2007)
There Will Be Blood (2007) was Paul Thomas Anderson’s second and last film of the 2000s. Anderson loosely based the period drama on Upton Sinclair‘s late 20s novel Oil! Anderson had written the screen for the movie with Daniel Day-Lewis in mind to play the lead character, Daniel Plainview. To get an accurate understanding and picture of the early oil industry, Anderson immersed himself in research about oil. He had initially titled his script Oil!, referencing the novel for which he had read, but chose to title the screenplay There Will Be Blood. The movie grossed $76.2 million at the Box Office on a production budget of $25 million. For his screenplay, Anderson received his third nomination (for screenwriting) for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2008. His screenplay was also nominated at the British Academy Film Awards.
Phantom Thread (2017)
Paul Thomas Anderson collaborated with Daniel Day-Lewis to breathe life into his screenplay and direction in Phantom Thread (2017). The movie was set in 50s London and was about a dressmaker and a waitress who became his muse. Although the historical drama genre isn’t exactly alien to Anderson, a screenplay about fashion certainly was. Anderson’s interest in writing a screenplay about haute fashion came about after reading a biography about renowned fashion designer Cristóbal Balenciaga. Anderson had chosen to work with Day-Lewis again, understanding his dedication and commitment to playing intriguing characters. Day-Lewis did not disappoint, as he spent a year learning dressmaking. Like many Anderson films, Phantom Thread (2017) received several Academy Awards nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director.
Licorice Pizza (2021)
As of 2023, the comedy-drama Licorice Pizza (2021) is Paul Thomas Anderson’s last screenplay and directed feature film. The movie featured an ensemble cast that included Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper, Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Tom Waits, and Benny Safdie. Anderson’s inspiration for Licorice Pizza‘s screenplay came from a random Los Angeles middle school picture day scenario. He had been walking past the school when he noticed a student nagging a female photographer. He immediately imagined a storyline where both characters would be in a romantic relationship. Although Licorice Pizza was critically acclaimed, it was a box office flop. However, the screenplay earned Paul Thomas Anderson an Academy Award, British Academy Film Award, and Golden Globe Award nominations.
