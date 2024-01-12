Is Taylor Sheridan the Hardest Working Figure in Hollywood?

Taylor Sheridan, born on May 21, 1970, in Cranfills Gap, Texas, has emerged as a prominent and highly-skilled force in the entertainment industry. Over the last decade, he has become renowned for his versatility and multi-talented prowess in various aspects of entertainment. Known for his exceptional abilities in writing, directing, and showrunning, Sheridan has consistently delivered captivating and thought-provoking stories that continue to resonate with audiences around the world.
His unmistakable talent and passion for storytelling have firmly established him as one of Hollywood’s most celebrated and accomplished figures. What’s more, he clearly has no plans of slowing down any time soon. So, let’s break down the career of Taylor Sheridan as he continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in TV and film.
Unveiling Taylor Sheridan’s Eclectic Journey in Film and Television
Long before he became one of the most prolific writers in Hollywood, Taylor Sheridan began his career as an actor. His first role came in a 1995 episode of the Chuck Norris-led western series, Walker: Texas Ranger. From here, he worked steadily through the 90s and early 2000s, landing small roles on shows like NYPD Blue, CSI: NY, and Veronica Mars. However, it wasn’t until 2008 when he landed his first recurring role in a mainstream series. To that, Sheridan starred as the tough Deputy Chief David Hale in Sons of Anarchy.
Sheridan’s role on Sons of Anarchy was widely commended. However, he wasn’t content with the life of an actor. After a blunt talk with the executives on the show, Sheridan realised he was being paid much less than his co-stars. As a result, this sparked a fire within him to embark on a writing journey and carve his own success.
Breaking Down Taylor Sheridan’s Most Notable Works
Taylor Sheridan’s Movie Career as a Filmmaker
Taylor Sheridan‘s first movie as a writer was a remarkable one. To elaborate, many writers make their entry point into Hollywood by working their way up, often working as part of a writer’s room or reworking existing material. However, Sheridan did not follow this path. Instead, he burst onto the scene with the Oscar-nominated crime drama, Sicario. From here, he found himself nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay the following year. His second film as a writer, Hell or High Water, proved he was on a rapid climb to success. What’s more, a unique style was being crafted. To that, Sheridan showcased a penchant for depicting the dark underbellies of society, and the inner workings of people involved in low-high-level crime.
In 2017, Sheridan wrote his third feature film, Wind River. Only this time, he boarded the project as a director. Once again, the movie was dark and grim, yet utterly captivating. Wind River was critically praised and set Sheridan up for his first big budget movie as a director – Those Who Wish Me Dead. However, since then, Sheridan’s directing prowess has been utilized across the many TV projects he is involved in.
Taylor Sheridan’s Various TV Projects
Taylor Sheridan’s career as a TV writer and showrunner skyrocketed in 2018 with the release of the critically acclaimed and groundbreaking series, Yellowstone. With its captivating plotline and stellar ensemble cast, Sheridan ignited a new era of Western-themed dramas. Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family’s struggles to maintain their vast ranch while fighting frequent battles against land developers, Native American tribes, and the ever-present threat of violence.
The success of Yellowstone paved the way for two exciting spin-offs: 1883 and 1923. The prequel series, 1883, transports viewers back to the early days of the Dutton legacy as they face the challenges of pioneer life during the American West’s birth. Meanwhile, 1923 explores the consequences of the Dutton family’s choices and the evolution of their ranch as it becomes a symbol of power and wealth. Outside of the Yellowstone universe, Sheridan has also acted as creator and writer on Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and Lioness.
Breaking Down the Ever-growing Work Ethic of Taylor Sheridan
By now, it is evident that Taylor Sheridan is one of the hardest working men in Hollywood. His ability to create and craft material is beyond impressive. In fact, it was reported that Sheridan wrote the pilot for Tulsa King in 24 hours. What’s more, he seems to have no plans to slam on the brakes any time soon. When featuring on The Joe Rogan Experience, Sheridan discussed the universe of Yellowstone. Here, he confirmed that two more spin offs are on the way – 6666 and 2024. Matthew Mcconaughey is set to forefront the latter project. As well as this, Sheridan will act as showrunner on the Billy Bob Thornton-led geopolitical drama, Land Man.
