The multi-talented Taylor Sheridan is an American actor and filmmaker that has become a huge part of the television world through his creation of the Yellowstone franchise. Sheridan has worked in film and television as an actor and producer. The actor, whose professional acting career began in 1995, has been able to leave his mark on TV audiences.
Sheridan was cast in a recurring role as David Hale on FX’s action crime drama Sons of Anarchy. Although the show spawned 7 seasons, Sheridan’s character only appeared in seasons 1 to 3. Here are 8 things you didn’t know about Sons of Anarchy‘s Taylor Sheridan.
1. The TV Shows You Know Taylor Sheridan From
Unarguably his biggest character on television, Taylor Sheridan, delivered a breathtaking performance as David Hale. Sheridan featured in 21 episodes of Sons of Anarchy, appearing as a recurring cast in seasons 1 & 2, then as a guest star in seasons 3. In recent appearances, Sheridan played Travis Wheatley in the neo-Western drama Yellowstone. Sheridan co-created the show for Paramount Network. Sheridan also appears in his created spin-off prequel series 1883. Sheridan plays Rancher Charles Goodnight.
2. Taylor Sheridan’s Acting Debut
Taylor Sheridan attended R. L. Paschal High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Besides being a wrangler during the weekends, Sheridan was often known as a theatre kid. It was in High School he got the experience of acting by performing in plays. However, after his encounter with a talent scout, after dropping out of the University, Sheridan decided to pursue acting as a professional career. Sheridan made his acting debut in 1995 in a single episode of Walker, Texas Ranger, playing the role of Vernon. The next year, Sheridan appeared in his first TV movie, where he was cast as Chris in Her Costly Affair.
3. Other TV Shows Taylor Sheridan Was In
Before being cast as Danny Boyd in 5 episodes of Veronica Mars, Taylor Sheridan only got guest-starring roles. In 2003, Sheridan played Tim Dohanic in The Guardian, Jareb in Star Trek: Enterprise, Tim Lewis in NYPD Blue, and Joel Banks in CSI: NY. Sheridan has also appeared in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, NCIS: Los Angeles, and a cameo appearance as a cowboy in Hell or High Water.
4. Taylor Sheridan’s Film Debut
Taylor Sheridan’s film debut was in 2003. He’s credited with playing two characters, Tug and Douglas, in Mark L. Lester’s film White Rush. The movie’s screenplay follows the lives of a group of tourist couples who are in the wrong place at the wrong time. Their lives are in jeopardy after witnessing a drug deal that went bad. In the movie, Sheridan’s role is a minor one.
5. Taylor Sheridan’s Work As A Director, Producer, And Writer
A significant part of Taylor Sheridan’s credited works is as a filmmaker. Sheridan made his directorial debut with the horror movie Vile (2011). His next film as a director came six years later, in 2017, with Wind River. Sheridan’s last directed film was 2021 Those Who Wish Me Dead, starring Angelina Jolie as the movie’s protagonist.
As a writer, Sheridan’s debut was with the 2015 Sicario. The movie was a huge success, earning $85 million on a $30 million budget. Sheridan also wrote the neo-Western crime drama Hell or High Water, where he made a cameo appearance. Those Who Wish Me Dead is Sheridan’s first film which he wrote, directed, and produced. In television, Sheridan has created and produced shows like Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, 1883, Tulsa King, and 1923.
6. The Nominations & Awards Taylor Sheridan Has Received
Taylor Sheridan has received a major award nomination for his work as an actor. In 2022, Sheridan was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the SAG Awards for his performance in Yellowstone. In addition, Sheridan has received several accolades as a writer and filmmaker.
Sheridan has been honored by the Writers Guild of America for his work in Sicario, Hell or High Water, and 1883. Directors Guild of America nominated him for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Feature Film for his work in Wind River. Sheridan has been nominated for Best Screenplay at the Academy Awards, BAFTA, Golden Globes, and Critics’ Choice Awards.
7. Taylor Sheridan Is Married To A Career Co-Star
Taylor Sheridan is married to American actress and model Nicole Muirbrook. The couple married in 2013 and have a son. Muirbrook hasn’t had much work done in film and television, but she can be recognized for her work as Thalia in Jada Pinkett-Smith’s film The Human Contract (2008) and Christina in the independent comedy I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell.
8. What Taylor Sheridan Is Doing Next
As a filmmaker, Taylor Sheridan has a few upcoming works. He’s a co-producer of the upcoming crime thriller Finestkind. The movie will star Tommy Lee Jones and Ben Foster. In television, Sheridan has two works written, created, and produced by him – Lawmen: Bass Reeves and Land Man. There’s yet to be an official release date for any of these Taylor Sheridan projects.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!