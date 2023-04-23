Yellowstone 1883: Who Was The Real Bass Reeves & Why He Is Getting A Spin-Off

Bass Reeves was hired as U.S. Marshal in 1875 because he could speak several Native American languages and the real life historical figure is set to be at the center of Yellowstone‘s1883: The Bass Reeves Story. Though the story of his early life is often unclear, Bass Reeves was a slave until 1865, when the Thirteenth Amendment abolished most forms of slavery. Now Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is telling the story of Bass Reeves in a new Yellowstone series called 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.
Over the course of 32 years as a U.S. Marshal, Bass Reeves made history by becoming one of – if not the most – successful deputies in the West. Over the course of three decades, he was never hurt as a deputy, though he’s rumored to have been shot at by fugitives on countless occasions. Legend has it that there were occasions when shots rang so close to Reeves’ body that he lost his hat and belt from bullets but still was never shot. Here’s everything you need to know about Bass Reeves and why he is getting his own television spin-off.
Bass Reeves Was A Real Person In The Wild West
Bass Reeves was born in 1838, and he died in 1910. He rose to fame as the first Black man appointed as a U.S. Marshal West of the Mississippi, but his success in law enforcement continues. Bass Reeves captured more than 3,000 fugitives throughout his long and storied career. He only killed 14 of those men while hunting them, and each of those 14 deaths was in self-defense.
Reeves’ success was unmatched by any other law enforcement officer during his tenure. Bass Reeves was so good and dedicated to the job that he even arrested his son for murder despite his personal feelings. Sadly, Bass Reeves died in 1910 after retiring due to illness. Reeves suffered from Bright’s disease, which ultimately took his life at the age of 71.
Bass Reeves Made History & Inspired Fictional Characters
Though no one ever confirmed the truth of this rumor, it’s been said that Bass Reeves is the inspiration behind the fictional character The Lone Ranger. A historian named Art Burton believes this theory is true based on several items Burton believes prove his theory. The first is that Bass Reeves was incredibly successful in his career, and that is a fact.
The second is that Bass Reeves was never seriously injured, much like The Lone Ranger. Finally, many of the men that Reeves arrested were sent to the Detroit House of Correction, which happens to be located in the same city as The Lone Ranger radio stories were played. Others throughout history have disputed this theory, but many believe Burton is correct.
The Yellowstone Bass Reeves Spin-Off Replaces 1883 Season 2
1883: The Bass Reeves Story is now part of the Yellowstone franchise, but it was not meant to be. When Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan first announced The Bass Reeves Story in 2021, the limited series was announced as an independent project. However, Paramount+ wanted an 1883 season 2.
According to Taylor Sheridan, an 1883 season 2 is not possible. He killed off almost every main character in 1883, making it difficult to film a second season. Since a second season of 1883 would require an entirely new cast, Sheridan and Paramount+ decided to absorb the Bass Reeves project into the Yellowstone Universe.
How Bass Reeves’ True Story Will Connect To The Duttons
Very little is known about 1883: The Bass Reeves Story at this point. However, Taylor Sheridan makes it clear that his vision for the 1883 season 2 is to create yet another standalone prequel. Much like 1883, 1923, and Yellowstone, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story is a show viewers can watch and have a full experience even if they never watch another Yellowstone series show. Of course, the only thing that 1883 season 1 has in common with Yellowstone is that it tells viewers how the Yellowstone Ranch came to life.
Bass Reeves lived many of his most successful and busiest years during the 1880s, and so far, it’s the show’s timeline that ties into 1883 season 1. There are no 1883 season 1 cast members appearing in 1883 season 2. The storyline will not be the same. However, Bass Reeves’s work during his real life paved the way for families such as the Duttons to continue their land ownership and pave the way for the West to become what it is today. Finally, the only other way that 1883 season 2 might tie into Yellowstone is that there are rumors Cole Hauser, who is Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone, will appear in 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!